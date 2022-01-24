This is a starter project for building a standalone Web Component using Stencil.
Stencil is also great for building entire apps. For that, use the stencil-app-starter instead.
Stencil is a compiler for building fast web apps using Web Components.
Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. Stencil takes TypeScript, JSX, a tiny virtual DOM layer, efficient one-way data binding, an asynchronous rendering pipeline (similar to React Fiber), and lazy-loading out of the box, and generates 100% standards-based Web Components that run in any browser supporting the Custom Elements v1 spec.
Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all.
To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory:
git clone https://github.com/ionic-team/stencil-component-starter.git my-component
cd my-component
git remote rm origin
and run:
npm install
npm start
To build the component for production, run:
npm run build
To run the unit tests for the components, run:
npm test
Need help? Check out our docs here.
When creating new component tags, we recommend not using
stencil in the component name (ex:
<stencil-datepicker>). This is because the generated component has little to nothing to do with Stencil; it's just a web component!
Instead, use a prefix that fits your company or any name for a group of related components. For example, all of the Ionic generated web components use the prefix
ion.
<script src='https://unpkg.com/my-component@0.0.1/dist/mycomponent.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
npm install my-component --save
<script src='node_modules/my-component/dist/mycomponent.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
import my-component;