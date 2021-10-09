This project aims to improve upon the existing Yarn package manager audit functionality.
GitHub Repo: https://github.com/djfdyuruiry/improved-yarn-audit
Currently
yarn audit has several issues making it difficult to use in a CI pipeline:
improved-yarn-audit provides a wrapper around the
yarn audit command which addresses all of the above problems.
Run:
yarn add improved-yarn-audit
To execute an audit check, run:
yarn run improved-yarn-audit
You can define a minimum severity level to report, any advisories below this level are ignored.
yarn run improved-yarn-audit --min-severity moderate
Run with
--help to see all levels available
Often dev dependencies can become outdated and the package maintainer no longer provides updates. This leads to audit advisories that will never affect your production code.
To remedy this, you can pass a csv list of advisory IDs to ignore.
yarn run improved-yarn-audit --exclude GHSA-f9cm-p3w6-xvr3,GHSA-cph5-m8f7-6c5x,GHSA-gpvr-g6gh-9mc2
If an
.iyarc file is present in the current working directory, it will be parsed and used to specify a list of advisory exclusions.
Advisory exclusions to be ignored can either be provided on their own line, or as a comma separated list.
Example
.iyarc file:
# This file can contain comments, you could do something like:
# 34 is ignored because there is no fix available (last checked 20th March 2020)
34
# This one doesn't affect us
GHSA-3fw8-66wf-pr7m
# We can also ignore all these, as a comma separated list
46,53,124
GHSA-f9cm-p3w6-xvr3,GHSA-cph5-m8f7-6c5x,GHSA-gpvr-g6gh-9mc2
Note: if you pass in exclusions using the command line, these will override the
.iyarc file
Over time as you bump package versions, exclusions may become redundant as those advisories are no longer present in your dependencies.
If you want to fail the audit check when exclusions are missing from the Yarn audit output use the
--fail-on-missing-exclusions flag.
yarn run improved-yarn-audit --fail-on-missing-exclusions
The exit code will be the total number of missing exclusions detected.
If you want to ignore any advisories from dev dependencies, you can use the
--ignore-dev-deps flag to do this.
yarn run improved-yarn-audit --ignore-dev-deps
As of April 2019 there are outstanding network issues with the NPM registry audit API, which cause frequent request failues. To work around this until a fix is implemented you can pass a flag to retry any failed requests.
yarn run improved-yarn-audit --retry-on-network-failure
If you are an NPM fan looking for a similar solution, checkout the better-npm-audit package.