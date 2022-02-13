Enterprise application server for Node.js: secure, lightweight, interactive, and scalable.

Description

First Node.js server scaled with multithreading and extra thin workload isolation. Optimized for high-intensive data exchange, rapid development, and clean architecture. Provides everything you need out of the box for reliable and efficient backend, network communication with web and mobile clients, protocol-agnostic API, run-time type validation, real-time and in-memory data processing, and reliable stateful services.

Weak sides: not a good choice for content publishing including blogs and online stores, server-side rendering, serving static content and stateless services.

Strong sides: security and architecture for enterprise-level applications, long-lived connections over websocket to minimize overhead for cryptographic handshake, no third-party dependencies.

Quick start

See project template: metarhia/Example

Start server with node server.js

See documentation and specifications

API endpoint example: application/api/example.1/citiesByCountry.js

async ({ countryId }) => { const fields = [ 'cityId' , 'name' ]; const where = { countryId }; const data = await db.select( 'City' , fields, where); return { result : 'success' , data }; };

You can call it from client-side:

const res = await metacom.api.example.citiesByCountry({ countryId : 3 });

Metarhia and impress application server way

Applied code needs to be simple and secure, so we use sandboxing with v8 isolated contexts, worker threads and javascript closures;

Domain code should be separated from system code; so we use DDD, layered (onion) architecture, DI, SOLID and GRASP principles, contract-based approach;

Impress supports stateful applications with RPC and client-session sticky to servers; microservices, centralized or distributed architecture;

No I/O is faster even than async I/O, so we hold state in memory, share it among multiple threads and use lazy I/O for persistent storage;

We use just internal trusted dependencies, no third-party npm packages; total Metarhia technology stack size is less than 2mb.

Features

Auto API routing , just create endpoint files as an async function;

, just create endpoint files as an async function; Code live reload with file system watch (when files change on disk);

with file system watch (when files change on disk); Graceful shutdown and application state recovery after reload;

and application state recovery after reload; Minimal dependencies and code size;

and code size; Can scale with multiple threads and servers;

and servers; Code sandboxing for security and context isolation;

for security and context isolation; Auto module loader with dependency injection for namespaces;

for namespaces; Layered architecture out of the box: core, domain, API, client;

out of the box: core, domain, API, client; Utilize multiple CPU cores and serve multiple ports with worker threads;

Inter-process communication and shared memory used for state management;

State synchronization mechanism with transactions and subscription;

Cache server-side executable JavaScript in memory;

Rapid API development support: AJAX RPC and Websocket ;

development support: AJAX RPC and ; Serve static files from memory cache;

Application configuration (for different named environments);

Database access layer for PostgreSQL and relational db schemas;

Persistent sessions support with authentication, groups, and anonymous;

Multiple protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, WS, WSS;

Logging with buffering (lazy write) and rotation (keep logs N days);

File utilities: upload, download, streaming;

Built-in simple testing framework;

Server health monitoring;

Built-in data structures validation and preprocessing library;

Task scheduling (interval or certain time);

Concurrency control: request queue with timeout and size;

Execution timeout and error handling;

Requirements

Node.js v12.9.0 or later (v14 preferred)

Linux (tested on Fedora 30, Ubuntu 16, 18, 19 and 20, CentOS 7 and 8)

Postgresql 9.5 or later (v11.8 preferred)

OpenSSL v1.1.1 or later (optional, for https & wss)

certbot (recommended but optional)

License & Contributors

Copyright (c) 2012-2021 Metarhia contributors. See github for full contributors list. Impress Application Server is MIT licensed. Project coordinator: <timur.shemsedinov@gmail.com>