impress

by metarhia
2.6.6

Enterprise application server for Node.js and Metarhia private cloud ⚡

Readme

Enterprise application server for Node.js: secure, lightweight, interactive, and scalable.

Description

First Node.js server scaled with multithreading and extra thin workload isolation. Optimized for high-intensive data exchange, rapid development, and clean architecture. Provides everything you need out of the box for reliable and efficient backend, network communication with web and mobile clients, protocol-agnostic API, run-time type validation, real-time and in-memory data processing, and reliable stateful services.

Weak sides: not a good choice for content publishing including blogs and online stores, server-side rendering, serving static content and stateless services.

Strong sides: security and architecture for enterprise-level applications, long-lived connections over websocket to minimize overhead for cryptographic handshake, no third-party dependencies.

Quick start

API endpoint example: application/api/example.1/citiesByCountry.js

async ({ countryId }) => {
  const fields = ['cityId', 'name'];
  const where = { countryId };
  const data = await db.select('City', fields, where);
  return { result: 'success', data };
};

You can call it from client-side:

const res = await metacom.api.example.citiesByCountry({ countryId: 3 });

Metarhia and impress application server way

  • Applied code needs to be simple and secure, so we use sandboxing with v8 isolated contexts, worker threads and javascript closures;
  • Domain code should be separated from system code; so we use DDD, layered (onion) architecture, DI, SOLID and GRASP principles, contract-based approach;
  • Impress supports stateful applications with RPC and client-session sticky to servers; microservices, centralized or distributed architecture;
  • No I/O is faster even than async I/O, so we hold state in memory, share it among multiple threads and use lazy I/O for persistent storage;
  • We use just internal trusted dependencies, no third-party npm packages; total Metarhia technology stack size is less than 2mb.

Features

  • Auto API routing, just create endpoint files as an async function;
  • Code live reload with file system watch (when files change on disk);
  • Graceful shutdown and application state recovery after reload;
  • Minimal dependencies and code size;
  • Can scale with multiple threads and servers;
  • Code sandboxing for security and context isolation;
  • Auto module loader with dependency injection for namespaces;
  • Layered architecture out of the box: core, domain, API, client;
  • Utilize multiple CPU cores and serve multiple ports with worker threads;
  • Inter-process communication and shared memory used for state management;
  • State synchronization mechanism with transactions and subscription;
  • Cache server-side executable JavaScript in memory;
  • Rapid API development support: AJAX RPC and Websocket;
  • Serve static files from memory cache;
  • Application configuration (for different named environments);
  • Database access layer for PostgreSQL and relational db schemas;
  • Persistent sessions support with authentication, groups, and anonymous;
  • Multiple protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, WS, WSS;
  • Logging with buffering (lazy write) and rotation (keep logs N days);
  • File utilities: upload, download, streaming;
  • Built-in simple testing framework;
  • Server health monitoring;
  • Built-in data structures validation and preprocessing library;
  • Task scheduling (interval or certain time);
  • Concurrency control: request queue with timeout and size;
  • Execution timeout and error handling;

Requirements

  • Node.js v12.9.0 or later (v14 preferred)
  • Linux (tested on Fedora 30, Ubuntu 16, 18, 19 and 20, CentOS 7 and 8)
  • Postgresql 9.5 or later (v11.8 preferred)
  • OpenSSL v1.1.1 or later (optional, for https & wss)
  • certbot (recommended but optional)

License & Contributors

Copyright (c) 2012-2021 Metarhia contributors. See github for full contributors list. Impress Application Server is MIT licensed. Project coordinator: <timur.shemsedinov@gmail.com>

