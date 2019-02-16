import-sort is a set of packages that allow you to sort your ES2015 (aka ES6)
imports. Both JavaScript and TypeScript files are supported.
There are multiple ways to actually sort your imports. Just pick the one that suits you most.
Sort your imports directy from within Visual Studio Code.
See sort-imports in the Visual Studio Marketplace for more details.
This extension was originally developed by Peter Juras and is currently maintained by A. Matías Quezada. Thank you very much!
Sort your imports directly from within Atom. Go to
package or install it directly with
apm install atom-import-sort. The plugin can sort imports in both JavaScript
and TypeScript.
After you installed the package you can sort your imports using the
Ctrl + Alt + o key binding or trigger it
manually from the command palette with the
Import Sort: Sort command.
The package also offers a "sort on save" option to automatically sort your imports whenever you save a JavaScript or TypeScript file. It's disabled by default.
Sort your imports directy from within Vim. See vim-sort-imports for more details about the configuration.
To use import-sort in any of the JetBrains IDEs follow the instructions regarding File Watcher in the
prettier documentation and replace
prettier with
import-sort.
Alternatively, just install the File Watcher plugin and try to import the following File Watcher configuration.
Sort your imports from the command line. Useful to sort all your files in bulk
or from a script in your
package.json.
Install it with
npm install --save-dev import-sort-cli or use it directly with
npx import-sort-cli.
ATTENTION: Since version 4
--write modifies file in-place. The old
--overwrite flag was removed. The CLI now behaves closer to
prettier's CLI. Also, the exit code is
now 0 even when unsorted were sorted (unless
--list-different is used.)
Usage: import-sort [OPTION]... [FILE/GLOB]...
Options:
--list-different, -l Print the names of files that are not sorted. [boolean]
--write Edit files in-place. [boolean]
--with-node-modules Process files inside 'node_modules' directory..[boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
Sort your imports via Node.js. For more information take
a look at the code of the
import-sort-cli package.
To use it you probably want to install
import-sort,
import-sort-config, a
parser (say
import-sort-parser-babylon) and a style (say
import-sort-style-eslint).
The
import-sort library is basically the heart that powers
import-sort-cli
and
atom-import-sort and should be used if you want to integrate it with other
environments.
Sometimes the imports in a certain file should not be sorted. To prevent
import-sort from sorting a particular file, just add
// import-sort-ignore
or
/* import-sort-ignore */ to your file. Anwhere in the file is fine.
Prior versions of
import-sort had problems with comments that were attached to
imports. This is now mostly fixed and situations like the following should no
longer cause problems.
import foo from "bar"; // This will move with the import
// This will also move with the import
import foo from "bar";
// This won't move with the import
// This will move with the import
import foo from "bar";
// This won't move with the import
In general, every comment that is directly above the import (no blank line between them) or is on the same line is considered part of it.
That means that things like
// eslint-disable line and
// eslint-disable-next-line are finally supported.
For copyright headers and compiler pragmas (like
@flow) a blank line should be
added after the comment.
// @flow
import foo from "bar";
Styles (and parsers) can be configured on a per-project basis including support for different types of files (currently JavaScript and TypeScript).
Just add the following to your
package.json and adapt it to your liking:
"importSort": {
".js, .jsx, .es6, .es, .mjs, .ts, .tsx": {
"parser": "babylon",
"style": "eslint"
}
}
The keys are a list of file extensions that map to the parser and style that should be used for files that have any of the listed file extensions.
Instead of putting your configuration into your
package.json you can also use
a
.importsortrc file written in JSON. For more details see
cosmiconfig which is used
internally by
import-sort.
By default,
import-sort comes with these styles:
import-sort-style-eslint (default): A
style that that is compatible with ESLint's
sort-imports rule.
import-sort-style-module: A style that
groups and sorts by module.
import-sort-style-renke: Renke's
personal style.
Since styles can now be configured using your
package.json it's way easier to
write and use your own style.
A style is module that should be called
import-sort-style-$name where
$name
is the name of the style.
An API is provided to specify how the imports are sorted (see style API for more details).
The best way to write your own style is to look at existing styles like
import-sort-style-renke and
adapt it to your liking.
I appreciate any kind of feedback. Just create an issue or drop me a mail. Thanks!
See LICENSE.