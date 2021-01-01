Import all modules in a directory

This package is intentionally simple. Not interested in more features.

Install

$ npm install import -modules

Usage

. └── directory ├── foo-bar .js └── baz-faz .js

const importModules = require ( 'import-modules' ); const modules = importModules( 'directory' ); console .log(modules);

API

directory

Type: string \ Default: __dirname

Directory to import modules from. Unless you've set the fileExtensions option, that means any .js , .json , .node files, in that order. Does not recurse. Ignores the caller file and files starting with . or _ .

options

Type: object

camelize

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Convert dash-style names ( foo-bar ) and snake-style names ( foo_bar ) to camel-case ( fooBar ).

fileExtensions

Type: string[] \ Default: ['.js', '.json', '.node']

File extensions to look for. Order matters.

