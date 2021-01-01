openbase logo
import-modules

by Sindre Sorhus
2.1.0 (see all)

Import all modules in a directory

Documentation
592K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

import-modules

Import all modules in a directory

This package is intentionally simple. Not interested in more features.

Install

$ npm install import-modules

Usage

.
└── directory
    ├── foo-bar.js
    └── baz-faz.js

const importModules = require('import-modules');

const modules = importModules('directory');

console.log(modules);
//=> {fooBar: [Function], bazFaz: [Function]}

API

importModules(directory?, options?)

directory

Type: string\ Default: __dirname

Directory to import modules from. Unless you've set the fileExtensions option, that means any .js, .json, .node files, in that order. Does not recurse. Ignores the caller file and files starting with . or _.

options

Type: object

camelize

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Convert dash-style names (foo-bar) and snake-style names (foo_bar) to camel-case (fooBar).

fileExtensions

Type: string[]\ Default: ['.js', '.json', '.node']

File extensions to look for. Order matters.

