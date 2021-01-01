Import all modules in a directory
This package is intentionally simple. Not interested in more features.
$ npm install import-modules
.
└── directory
├── foo-bar.js
└── baz-faz.js
const importModules = require('import-modules');
const modules = importModules('directory');
console.log(modules);
//=> {fooBar: [Function], bazFaz: [Function]}
Type:
string\
Default:
__dirname
Directory to import modules from. Unless you've set the
fileExtensions option, that means any
.js,
.json,
.node files, in that order. Does not recurse. Ignores the caller file and files starting with
. or
_.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Convert dash-style names (
foo-bar) and snake-style names (
foo_bar) to camel-case (
fooBar).
Type:
string[]\
Default:
['.js', '.json', '.node']
File extensions to look for. Order matters.