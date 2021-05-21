Resolve things like Node.js. Ponyfill for import.meta.resolve . Supports import maps, export maps, loading CJS and ESM projects, all of that!

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install import-meta-resolve

Use

import {resolve} from 'import-meta-resolve' main() async function main ( ) { console .log( await resolve( './index.js' , import .meta.url)) console .log( await resolve( 'builtins' , import .meta.url)) console .log( await resolve( '@babel/core' , import .meta.url)) console .log( await resolve( 'tape/lib/test' , import .meta.url)) }

API

This package exports the following identifiers: resolve , moduleResolve . There is no default export.

Match import.meta.resolve except that parent is required (you should probably pass import.meta.url ).

Parameters

specifier ( string ) — /example.js , ./example.js , ../example.js , some-package

( ) — , , , parent ( string , example: import.meta.url ) Full URL (to a file) that specifier is resolved relative from

Returns

Returns a promise that resolves to a full file: , data: , or node: URL to the found thing.

The “Resolver Algorithm Specification” as detailed in the Node docs (which is sync and slightly lower-level than resolve ).

Parameters

specifier ( string ) — /example.js , ./example.js , ../example.js , some-package

( ) — , , , parent ( URL , example: import.meta.url ) Full URL (to a file) that specifier is resolved relative from

( , example: ) Full URL (to a file) that is resolved relative from conditions ( Set<string> , default: new Set('node', 'import') ) Conditions

Returns

A URL object to the found thing.

Algorithm

The algorithm for resolve matches how Node handles import.meta.resolve , with a couple of differences.

The algorithm for moduleResolve matches the Resolver Algorithm Specification as detailed in the Node docs (which is sync and slightly lower-level than resolve ).

Differences to Node

parent defaulting to import.meta.url cannot be ponyfilled: you have to explicitly pass it

defaulting to cannot be ponyfilled: you have to explicitly pass it No support for CLI flags: --experimental-specifier-resolution , --experimental-json-modules , --experimental-wasm-modules , --experimental-policy , --input-type , --preserve-symlinks , --preserve-symlinks-main , nor --conditions work

, , , , , , , nor work No attempt is made to add a suggestion based on how things used to work in CJS before to not-found errors

Prototypal methods are not guarded: Node protects for example String#slice or so from being tampered with, whereas this doesn’t

Errors

ERR_INVALID_MODULE_SPECIFIER — when specifier is invalid

— when is invalid ERR_INVALID_PACKAGE_CONFIG — when a package.json is invalid

— when a is invalid ERR_INVALID_PACKAGE_TARGET — when a package.json exports or imports is invalid

— when a or is invalid ERR_MODULE_NOT_FOUND — when specifier cannot be found in parent

— when cannot be found in ERR_PACKAGE_IMPORT_NOT_DEFINED — when a local import is not defined in an import map

— when a local import is not defined in an import map ERR_PACKAGE_PATH_NOT_EXPORTED — when an export is not defined in an export map

— when an export is not defined in an export map ERR_UNSUPPORTED_DIR_IMPORT — when attempting to import a directory

License

MIT © Titus Wormer