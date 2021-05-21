Resolve things like Node.js.
Ponyfill for
import.meta.resolve.
Supports import maps, export maps, loading CJS and ESM projects, all of that!
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install import-meta-resolve
import {resolve} from 'import-meta-resolve'
main()
async function main() {
// A file:
console.log(await resolve('./index.js', import.meta.url))
//=> file:///Users/tilde/Projects/oss/import-meta-resolve/index.js
// A CJS package:
console.log(await resolve('builtins', import.meta.url))
//=> file:///Users/tilde/Projects/oss/import-meta-resolve/node_modules/builtins/index.js
// A scoped CJS package:
console.log(await resolve('@babel/core', import.meta.url))
//=> file:///Users/tilde/Projects/oss/import-meta-resolve/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/index.js
// A package with an export map:
console.log(await resolve('tape/lib/test', import.meta.url))
//=> file:///Users/tilde/Projects/oss/import-meta-resolve/node_modules/tape/lib/test.js
}
This package exports the following identifiers:
resolve,
moduleResolve.
There is no default export.
resolve(specifier, parent)
Match
import.meta.resolve except that
parent is required (you should
probably pass
import.meta.url).
specifier (
string)
—
/example.js,
./example.js,
../example.js,
some-package
parent (
string, example:
import.meta.url)
Full URL (to a file) that
specifier is resolved relative from
Returns a promise that resolves to a full
file:,
data:, or
node: URL to
the found thing.
moduleResolve(specifier, parent[, conditions])
The “Resolver Algorithm Specification” as detailed in the Node docs
(which is sync and slightly lower-level than
resolve).
specifier (
string)
—
/example.js,
./example.js,
../example.js,
some-package
parent (
URL, example:
import.meta.url)
Full URL (to a file) that
specifier is resolved relative from
conditions (
Set<string>, default:
new Set('node', 'import'))
Conditions
A URL object to the found thing.
The algorithm for
resolve matches how Node handles
import.meta.resolve, with
a couple of differences.
The algorithm for
moduleResolve matches the Resolver Algorithm
Specification as detailed in the Node docs (which is sync and slightly
lower-level than
resolve).
parent defaulting to
import.meta.url cannot be ponyfilled: you have to
explicitly pass it
--experimental-specifier-resolution,
--experimental-json-modules,
--experimental-wasm-modules,
--experimental-policy,
--input-type,
--preserve-symlinks,
--preserve-symlinks-main, nor
--conditions work
String#slice
or so from being tampered with, whereas this doesn’t
ERR_INVALID_MODULE_SPECIFIER
— when
specifier is invalid
ERR_INVALID_PACKAGE_CONFIG
— when a
package.json is invalid
ERR_INVALID_PACKAGE_TARGET
— when a
package.json
exports or
imports is invalid
ERR_MODULE_NOT_FOUND
— when
specifier cannot be found in
parent
ERR_PACKAGE_IMPORT_NOT_DEFINED
— when a local import is not defined in an import map
ERR_PACKAGE_PATH_NOT_EXPORTED
— when an export is not defined in an export map
ERR_UNSUPPORTED_DIR_IMPORT
— when attempting to import a directory