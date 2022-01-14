openbase logo
imo

import-map-overrides

by Joel Denning
2.4.1 (see all)

A browser and NodeJS javascript library for overriding import maps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

import-map-overrides

A browser and nodejs javascript library for being able to override import maps. This works with native browser import maps, SystemJS import maps, es-module-shims import maps, and more.

Motivation

import map overrides 3

Import maps are a way of controlling which url to download javascript modules from. The import-map-overrides library allows you to dynamically change the url for javascript modules by storing overrides in local storage. This allows developers to override individual modules to point to their localhost during development of a module, without having to boot up a local environment with all the other modules and a backend server.

You should not use import-map-overrides as the only import map on your page, since you cannot count on everyone's local storage having valid values for all of your modules. Instead, import-map-overrides should be viewed as a developer experience enhancement and dev tool -- developers can develop and debug on deployed environments instead of having to boot up a local environment.

Here are some tutorial videos that explain this in more depth:

Documentation

The UI for import-map-overrides works in evergreen browsers (web components support required). The javascript API works in IE11+.

Browser

NodeJS

