Let a globally installed package use a locally installed version of itself if available

Useful for CLI tools that want to defer to the user's locally installed version when available, but still work if it's not installed locally. For example, Poi uses this method.

Install

$ npm install --save import -local-file

Usage

const importLocalFile = require ( 'import-local' ); const localFile = importLocalFile(__filename) if (localFile) { console .log( 'Using local version of this package' ); require (localFile); } else { }

License

MIT © EGOIST forked from Sindre Sorhus