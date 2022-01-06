openbase logo
ilf

import-local-file

by Sindre Sorhus
0.2.0 (see all)

Let a globally installed package use a locally installed version of itself if available

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

985

985

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

import-local-file

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate

Let a globally installed package use a locally installed version of itself if available

Useful for CLI tools that want to defer to the user's locally installed version when available, but still work if it's not installed locally. For example, Poi uses this method.

Install

$ npm install --save import-local-file

Usage

const importLocalFile = require('import-local');

const localFile = importLocalFile(__filename)
if (localFile) {
    console.log('Using local version of this package');
    require(localFile);
} else {
    // Code for both global and local version here…
}

License

MIT © EGOIST forked from Sindre Sorhus

