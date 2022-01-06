Let a globally installed package use a locally installed version of itself if available
Useful for CLI tools that want to defer to the user's locally installed version when available, but still work if it's not installed locally. For example, Poi uses this method.
$ npm install --save import-local-file
const importLocalFile = require('import-local');
const localFile = importLocalFile(__filename)
if (localFile) {
console.log('Using local version of this package');
require(localFile);
} else {
// Code for both global and local version here…
}
MIT © EGOIST forked from Sindre Sorhus