Import a module lazily

Install

$ npm install import -lazy

Usage

const importLazy = require ( 'import-lazy' )( require ); const _ = importLazy( 'lodash' ); _.isNumber( 2 ); _.isNumber( 'unicorn' ); const stuff = importLazy( './math-lib' ); console .log(stuff.sum( 1 , 2 )); console .log(stuff.PHI);

Warning: Destructuring will cause it to fetch eagerly

While you may be tempted to do leverage destructuring, like this:

const {isNumber, isString} = importLazy( 'lodash' );

Note that this will cause immediate property access, negating the lazy loading, and is equivalent to:

import {isNumber, isString} from 'lodash' ;

