Require and transpile JSX on the fly
require() hooks
React.createElement) and falls back to
h pragma supported by Preact and others
$ npm install --save import-jsx
const importJsx = require('import-jsx');
const reactComponent = importJsx('./react');
const preactComponent = importJsx('./preact');
const customComponent = importJsx('./custom', {pragma: 'x'});
React
const React = require('react');
module.exports = <div />;
Preact
const {h} = require('preact');
module.exports = <div />;
Any JSX pragma
const x = (tagName, attrs, ...children) => {};
module.exports = <div />;
Type:
string
Module id.
Type:
string
Default:
h
Override JSX pragma.
Type:
string
Default:
Fragment
Override pragma for JSX fragments.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Cache transpiled source code.
Factory method to create a version of
importJsx() with pre-defined options.
Useful when you need a custom pragma, but don't want to pass it along with each
importJsx() call.
Type:
object
Options to pass to
importJsx().
// Before
const importJsx = require('import-jsx');
importJsx('./a', {pragma: 'x'});
importJsx('./b', {pragma: 'x'});
// After
const importJsx = require('import-jsx').create({pragma: 'x'});
importJsx('./a');
importJsx('./b');