Require and transpile JSX on the fly

Doesn't install any require() hooks

hooks Auto-detects React pragma ( React.createElement ) and falls back to h pragma supported by Preact and others

) and falls back to pragma supported by Preact and others Caches transpiled sources by default

Bundles in object rest spread transform

Install

$ npm install --save import -jsx

Usage

const importJsx = require ( 'import-jsx' ); const reactComponent = importJsx( './react' ); const preactComponent = importJsx( './preact' ); const customComponent = importJsx( './custom' , { pragma : 'x' });

React

const React = require ( 'react' ); module .exports = < div /> ;

Preact

const {h} = require ( 'preact' ); module .exports = < div /> ;

Any JSX pragma

const x = ( tagName, attrs, ...children ) => {}; module .exports = < div /> ;

API

moduleId

Type: string

Module id.

options

pragma

Type: string

Default: h

Override JSX pragma.

pragmaFrag

Type: string

Default: Fragment

Override pragma for JSX fragments.

cache

Type: boolean

Default: true

Cache transpiled source code.

Factory method to create a version of importJsx() with pre-defined options. Useful when you need a custom pragma, but don't want to pass it along with each importJsx() call.

options

Type: object

Options to pass to importJsx() .