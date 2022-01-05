openbase logo
ij

import-jsx

by Vadim Demedes
4.0.0 (see all)

Require and transpile JSX on the fly

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.3K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

import-jsx Build Status

Require and transpile JSX on the fly

  • Doesn't install any require() hooks
  • Auto-detects React pragma (React.createElement) and falls back to h pragma supported by Preact and others
  • Caches transpiled sources by default
  • Bundles in object rest spread transform

Install

$ npm install --save import-jsx

Usage

const importJsx = require('import-jsx');

const reactComponent = importJsx('./react');
const preactComponent = importJsx('./preact');
const customComponent = importJsx('./custom', {pragma: 'x'});

React

const React = require('react');

module.exports = <div />;

Preact

const {h} = require('preact');

module.exports = <div />;

Any JSX pragma

const x = (tagName, attrs, ...children) => {};

module.exports = <div />;

API

importJsx(moduleId, [options])

moduleId

Type: string

Module id.

options

pragma

Type: string
Default: h

Override JSX pragma.

pragmaFrag

Type: string
Default: Fragment

Override pragma for JSX fragments.

cache

Type: boolean
Default: true

Cache transpiled source code.

importJsx.create([options])

Factory method to create a version of importJsx() with pre-defined options. Useful when you need a custom pragma, but don't want to pass it along with each importJsx() call.

options

Type: object

Options to pass to importJsx().

// Before
const importJsx = require('import-jsx');

importJsx('./a', {pragma: 'x'});
importJsx('./b', {pragma: 'x'});

// After
const importJsx = require('import-jsx').create({pragma: 'x'});

importJsx('./a');
importJsx('./b');

