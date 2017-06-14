openbase logo
import-inspector

by Jamie Kyle
2.0.0 (see all)

Wrap dynamic imports with metadata about the import

Documentation
7.3K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

import-inspector

Wrap dynamic imports with metadata about the import

import {inspect, report} from 'import-inspector';

const stopInspecting = inspect(metadata => {
  console.log(metadata);
});

report(import('./other-module'), { whatever: 42 });
// log: { whatever: 42 }

stopInspecting();

API

inspect(callback)

Add a callback to be called whenever the report() function is called. Receives metadata from report().

Returns a function stopInspecting() that will stop the callback from being called again.

report(promise, metadata)

Wrap an import promise with some metadata to report.

