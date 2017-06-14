Wrap dynamic imports with metadata about the import

import {inspect, report} from 'import-inspector' ; const stopInspecting = inspect( metadata => { console .log(metadata); }); report( import ( './other-module' ), { whatever : 42 }); stopInspecting();

API

Add a callback to be called whenever the report() function is called. Receives metadata from report() .

Returns a function stopInspecting() that will stop the callback from being called again.

Wrap an import promise with some metadata to report.