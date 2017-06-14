Wrap dynamic imports with metadata about the import
import {inspect, report} from 'import-inspector';
const stopInspecting = inspect(metadata => {
console.log(metadata);
});
report(import('./other-module'), { whatever: 42 });
// log: { whatever: 42 }
stopInspecting();
inspect(callback)
Add a callback to be called whenever the
report() function is called.
Receives
metadata from
report().
Returns a function
stopInspecting() that will stop the
callback from being
called again.
report(promise, metadata)
Wrap an import promise with some metadata to report.