openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

import-in-the-middle

by DataDog
1.2.0 (see all)

Like `require-in-the-middle`, but for ESM import

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

651K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

import-in-the-middle

import-in-the-middle is an module loading interceptor inspired by require-in-the-middle, but specifically for ESM modules. In fact, it can even modify modules after loading time.

Usage

The API for require-in-the-middle is followed as closely as possible as the default export. There are lower-level addHook and removeHook exports available which don't do any filtering of modules, and present the full file URL as a parameter to the hook. See the Typescript definition file for detailed API docs.

You can modify anything exported from any given ESM or CJS module that's imported in ESM files, regardless of whether they're imported statically or dynamically.

import Hook from 'import-in-the-middle'
import { foo } from 'package-i-want-to-modify'

console.log(foo) // whatever that module exported

Hook(['package-i-want-to-modify'], (exported, name, baseDir) => {
  // `exported` is effectively `import * as exported from ${url}`
  exported.foo += 1
})

console.log(foo) // 1 more than whatever that module exported

This requires the use of an ESM loader hook, which can be added with the following command-line option.

--loader=import-in-the-middle/hook.mjs

Limitations

  • You cannot add new exports to a module. You can only modify existing ones.
  • While bindings to module exports end up being "re-bound" when modified in a hook, dynamically imported modules cannot be altered after they're loaded.
  • Modules loaded via require are not affected at all.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial