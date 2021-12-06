import-in-the-middle is an module loading interceptor inspired by require-in-the-middle , but specifically for ESM modules. In fact, it can even modify modules after loading time.

Usage

The API for require-in-the-middle is followed as closely as possible as the default export. There are lower-level addHook and removeHook exports available which don't do any filtering of modules, and present the full file URL as a parameter to the hook. See the Typescript definition file for detailed API docs.

You can modify anything exported from any given ESM or CJS module that's imported in ESM files, regardless of whether they're imported statically or dynamically.

import Hook from 'import-in-the-middle' import { foo } from 'package-i-want-to-modify' console .log(foo) Hook([ 'package-i-want-to-modify' ], (exported, name, baseDir) => { exported.foo += 1 }) console .log(foo)

This requires the use of an ESM loader hook, which can be added with the following command-line option.

--loader =import-in-the-middle/hook.mjs

Limitations