import-in-the-middle is an module loading interceptor inspired by
require-in-the-middle, but
specifically for ESM modules. In fact, it can even modify modules after loading
time.
The API for
require-in-the-middle is followed as closely as possible as the default
export. There are lower-level
addHook and
removeHook exports available which
don't do any filtering of modules, and present the full file URL as a parameter
to the hook. See the Typescript definition file for detailed API docs.
You can modify anything exported from any given ESM or CJS module that's imported in ESM files, regardless of whether they're imported statically or dynamically.
import Hook from 'import-in-the-middle'
import { foo } from 'package-i-want-to-modify'
console.log(foo) // whatever that module exported
Hook(['package-i-want-to-modify'], (exported, name, baseDir) => {
// `exported` is effectively `import * as exported from ${url}`
exported.foo += 1
})
console.log(foo) // 1 more than whatever that module exported
This requires the use of an ESM loader hook, which can be added with the following command-line option.
--loader=import-in-the-middle/hook.mjs
require are not affected at all.