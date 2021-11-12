Please consider donating to this project's author, EGOIST, to show your ❤️ and support.

Introduction

Imports source code URLs! Like <script type="module"> and Deno but implemented as a webpack/Rollup plugin. Embracing the future :) import template from 'https://unpkg.com/lodash-es/template' console .log(template( `Hello <%= name %>` )({ name : 'EGOIST' })) Remote code is fetched and cached on first build, and never updated until you use the reload option. See more about Caching.

No more node_modules bloat, no dependency to install.

Install

yarn add import-http --dev

Usage

Webpack

In your webpack.config.js :

const ImportHttpWebpackPlugin = require ( 'import-http/webpack' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new ImportHttpWebpackPlugin()] }

That's it, try following code:

import React from 'https://unpkg.com/react' import Vue from 'https://unpkg.com/vue' console .log(React, Vue)

Run webpack and it just works.

Rollup

In your rollup.config.js :

export default { plugins : [ require ( 'import-http/rollup' )()] }

Caching

Resources will be fetched at the very first build, then the response will be cached in ~/.cache/import-http dir. You can use the reload option to invalidate cache:

const ImportHttpWebpackPlugin = require ( 'import-http/webpack' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new ImportHttpWebpackPlugin({ reload : process.env.RELOAD }) ] }

Then run RELOAD=true webpack to update cache.

