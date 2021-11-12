openbase logo
ih

import-http

by EGOIST
0.3.1 (see all)

Import modules from URL instead of local node_modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

390

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

logo

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate chat

Please consider donating to this project's author, EGOIST, to show your ❤️ and support.

Introduction

  • Imports source code URLs! Like <script type="module"> and Deno but implemented as a webpack/Rollup plugin. Embracing the future :)

    import template from 'https://unpkg.com/lodash-es/template'

console.log(template(`Hello <%= name %>`)({ name: 'EGOIST' }))

    Remote code is fetched and cached on first build, and never updated until you use the reload option. See more about Caching.

  • No more node_modules bloat, no dependency to install.

image

Install

yarn add import-http --dev

Usage

Webpack

In your webpack.config.js:

const ImportHttpWebpackPlugin = require('import-http/webpack')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [new ImportHttpWebpackPlugin()]
}

That's it, try following code:

import React from 'https://unpkg.com/react'
import Vue from 'https://unpkg.com/vue'

console.log(React, Vue)

Run webpack and it just works.

Rollup

In your rollup.config.js:

export default {
  plugins: [require('import-http/rollup')()]
}

Caching

Resources will be fetched at the very first build, then the response will be cached in ~/.cache/import-http dir. You can use the reload option to invalidate cache:

const ImportHttpWebpackPlugin = require('import-http/webpack')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new ImportHttpWebpackPlugin({
      reload: process.env.RELOAD
    })
  ]
}

Then run RELOAD=true webpack to update cache.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

import-http © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

Website · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

