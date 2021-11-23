Treats the index html as manifest and loads the assets(css,js), get the exports from entry script.
<!-- subApp/index.html -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>test</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- mark the entry script with entry attribute -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mobx@5.0.3/lib/mobx.umd.js" entry></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
import importHTML from 'import-html-entry';
importHTML('./subApp/index.html')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.template);
res.execScripts().then(exports => {
const mobx = exports;
const { observable } = mobx;
observable({
name: 'kuitos'
})
})
});
string - required, URL of the index HTML.
ImportEntryOpts - optional, Load configuration.
Promise<IImportResult>
ImportEntryOpts
typeof window.fetch | { fn?: typeof window.fetch, autoDecodeResponse?: boolean } - optional, Custom fetch method.
utf-8(like
gbk or
gb2312), default is
false.
(entry: Entry) => string - optional, Customize the assets public path.
(tpl: string) => string - optional, Customize the HTML template before proceeding.
IImportResult
string - Processed HTML template.
string - Public path for assets.
Promise<string[]> - Scripts URL from template.
Promise<string[]> - StyleSheets URL from template.
(sandbox?: object, strictGlobal?: boolean, execScriptsHooks?: ExecScriptsHooks): Promise<unknown> - the return value is the last property on
window or
proxy window which set by the entry script.
sandbox.
ExecScriptsHooks
(code: string, script: string) => string | void - optional, call it before executing each script, if
return value is a string, replace
code with
return value.
(code: string, script: string) => void - optional, call it after executing each script, and the call will stop if the execution error occurs.
import importHTML from 'import-html-entry';
const opts = {
fetch: {
fn: (...args) => window.fetch(...args),
autoDecodeResponse: true,
},
getPublicPath: (entry) => `${entry}/newPublicPath/`,
getTemplate: (tpl) => tpl.replace(/SOME_RULES/, '\n//Replaced\n'),
}
importHTML('./subApp/index.html')
.then(res => {
res.execScripts().then(exports => {
console.log(exports);
})
});
Entry - required, URL of the index HTML or assets.
ImportEntryOpts - optional, Load configuration.
Promise<IImportResult>
string | { styles?: string[], scripts?: string[], html?: string } - When type as string, importEntry will run as importHTML, otherwise will load scripts and add styleSheets in your HTML string which you're provided or not.
Other type as same as importHTML.
Loads the assets(css,js) and embed into HTML template, get the exports from entry script.
import { importEntry } from 'import-html-entry';
const opts = {
fetch: {
fn: (...args) => window.fetch(...args),
autoDecodeResponse: true,
},
getPublicPath: (entry) => `${entry}/newPublicPath/`,
getTemplate: (tpl) => tpl.replace(/SOME_RULES/, '\n//Replaced\n'),
}
const entryOpts = {
styles: [
'https://unpkg.com/antd@3.13.6/dist/antd.min.css',
],
scripts: [
'https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js'
],
html: `<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
</body>
</html>`
}
importEntry('./subApp/index.html')
.then(res => {
res.execScripts().then(exports => {
console.log(exports);
})
});
string - required, The URL of entry assets (will use last of scripts when entry is null).
string[] - required, The URL for scripts (should always include entry when entry is valid URL).
Window - required, Window or proxy window.
ExecScriptsOpts - optional, Exec configuration.
Promise<T> - The returned value is the last property on
window or
proxy window which set by the entry script.
typeof window.fetch - optional, Custom fetch method.
boolean - optional, Strictly enforce the
sandbox.
(exports: unknown) => void - optional, Use callback to get the result when successfully.
- exports - Same as the return value.
CallableFunction - optional, Use callback to get the result when error.
Loads the scripts by URL on the custom sandbox, get the exports from entry script.
import { execScripts } from 'import-html-entry';
const scripts = [
'https://demo.com/entry.js',
'https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js'
]
execScripts(
'https://demo.com/entry.js',
scripts,
windows, // or custom sandbox
{
fetch: (...args) => window.fetch(...args),,
strictGlobal: true,
success: () => {},
error: () => {},
}
);