Treats the index html as manifest and loads the assets(css,js), get the exports from entry script.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > test </ title > </ head > < body > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mobx@5.0.3/lib/mobx.umd.js" entry > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

import importHTML from 'import-html-entry' ; importHTML( './subApp/index.html' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.template); res.execScripts().then( exports => { const mobx = exports; const { observable } = mobx; observable({ name : 'kuitos' }) }) });

API

Parameters

url - string - required, URL of the index HTML.

- required, URL of the index HTML. opts - ImportEntryOpts - optional, Load configuration.

Return

Promise<IImportResult>

Type

ImportEntryOpts fetch - typeof window.fetch | { fn?: typeof window.fetch, autoDecodeResponse?: boolean } - optional, Custom fetch method. autoDecodeResponse - optional, Auto decode when the charset is not utf-8 (like gbk or gb2312 ), default is false . getPublicPath - (entry: Entry) => string - optional, Customize the assets public path. getTemplate - (tpl: string) => string - optional, Customize the HTML template before proceeding.

IImportResult template - string - Processed HTML template. assetPublicPath - string - Public path for assets. getExternalScripts - Promise<string[]> - Scripts URL from template. getExternalStyleSheets - Promise<string[]> - StyleSheets URL from template. execScripts - (sandbox?: object, strictGlobal?: boolean, execScriptsHooks?: ExecScriptsHooks): Promise<unknown> - the return value is the last property on window or proxy window which set by the entry script. sandbox - optional, Window or proxy window. strictGlobal - optional, Strictly enforce the sandbox .

ExecScriptsHooks beforeExec - (code: string, script: string) => string | void - optional, call it before executing each script, if return value is a string, replace code with return value . code - The inline script as a string. script - The URL of external script. afterExec - (code: string, script: string) => void - optional, call it after executing each script, and the call will stop if the execution error occurs. code - The inline script as a string. script - The URL of external script.



Usage

Treats the index html as manifest and loads the assets(css,js), get the exports from entry script.

Sample

import importHTML from 'import-html-entry' ; const opts = { fetch : { fn : ( ...args ) => window .fetch(...args), autoDecodeResponse : true , }, getPublicPath : ( entry ) => ` ${entry} /newPublicPath/` , getTemplate : ( tpl ) => tpl.replace( /SOME_RULES/ , '

//Replaced

' ), } importHTML( './subApp/index.html' ) .then( res => { res.execScripts().then( exports => { console .log(exports); }) });

Parameters

entry - Entry - required, URL of the index HTML or assets.

- required, URL of the index HTML or assets. opts - ImportEntryOpts - optional, Load configuration.

Return

Promise<IImportResult>

Type

Entry - string | { styles?: string[], scripts?: string[], html?: string } - When type as string, importEntry will run as importHTML, otherwise will load scripts and add styleSheets in your HTML string which you're provided or not. styles - The URL for styles. scripts - The URL for scripts. html - The HTML template as a string, default is empty string.

- When type as string, importEntry will run as importHTML, otherwise will load scripts and add styleSheets in your HTML string which you're provided or not.

Other type as same as importHTML.

Usage

Loads the assets(css,js) and embed into HTML template, get the exports from entry script.

Sample

import { importEntry } from 'import-html-entry' ; const opts = { fetch : { fn : ( ...args ) => window .fetch(...args), autoDecodeResponse : true , }, getPublicPath : ( entry ) => ` ${entry} /newPublicPath/` , getTemplate : ( tpl ) => tpl.replace( /SOME_RULES/ , '

//Replaced

' ), } const entryOpts = { styles : [ 'https://unpkg.com/antd@3.13.6/dist/antd.min.css' , ], scripts : [ 'https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js' ], html : `<!DOCTYPE html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> </head> <body> <div id="root"></div> </body> </html>` } importEntry( './subApp/index.html' ) .then( res => { res.execScripts().then( exports => { console .log(exports); }) });

Parameters

entry - string - required, The URL of entry assets (will use last of scripts when entry is null).

- required, The URL of entry assets (will use last of scripts when entry is null). scripts - string[] - required, The URL for scripts (should always include entry when entry is valid URL).

- required, The URL for scripts (should always include entry when entry is valid URL). proxy - Window - required, Window or proxy window.

- required, Window or proxy window. opts - ExecScriptsOpts - optional, Exec configuration.

Return

Promise<T> - The returned value is the last property on window or proxy window which set by the entry script.

Type

ExecScriptsOpts fetch - typeof window.fetch - optional, Custom fetch method. strictGlobal - boolean - optional, Strictly enforce the sandbox . success - (exports: unknown) => void - optional, Use callback to get the result when successfully. - exports - Same as the return value . error - CallableFunction - optional, Use callback to get the result when error. ExecScriptsHooks.



Usage

Loads the scripts by URL on the custom sandbox, get the exports from entry script.

Sample