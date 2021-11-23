openbase logo
ihe

import-html-entry

by Kuitos
1.11.1 (see all)

import html and take over the exports from the scripts

Readme

import-html-entry

Treats the index html as manifest and loads the assets(css,js), get the exports from entry script.

<!-- subApp/index.html -->

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>test</title>
</head>
<body>

<!-- mark the entry script with entry attribute -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mobx@5.0.3/lib/mobx.umd.js" entry></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

import importHTML from 'import-html-entry';

importHTML('./subApp/index.html')
    .then(res => {
        console.log(res.template);

        res.execScripts().then(exports => {
            const mobx = exports;
            const { observable } = mobx;
            observable({
                name: 'kuitos'
            })  
        })
});

API

importHTML(url, opts?)

Parameters
  • url - string - required, URL of the index HTML.
  • opts - ImportEntryOpts - optional, Load configuration.
Return
  • Promise<IImportResult>
Type

  • ImportEntryOpts

    • fetch - typeof window.fetch | { fn?: typeof window.fetch, autoDecodeResponse?: boolean } - optional, Custom fetch method.
      • autoDecodeResponse - optional, Auto decode when the charset is not utf-8(like gbk or gb2312), default is false.
    • getPublicPath - (entry: Entry) => string - optional, Customize the assets public path.
    • getTemplate - (tpl: string) => string - optional, Customize the HTML template before proceeding.

  • IImportResult

    • template - string - Processed HTML template.
    • assetPublicPath - string - Public path for assets.
    • getExternalScripts - Promise<string[]> - Scripts URL from template.
    • getExternalStyleSheets - Promise<string[]> - StyleSheets URL from template.
    • execScripts - (sandbox?: object, strictGlobal?: boolean, execScriptsHooks?: ExecScriptsHooks): Promise<unknown> - the return value is the last property on window or proxy window which set by the entry script.
      • sandbox - optional, Window or proxy window.
      • strictGlobal - optional, Strictly enforce the sandbox.

  • ExecScriptsHooks

    • beforeExec - (code: string, script: string) => string | void - optional, call it before executing each script, if return value is a string, replace code with return value.
      • code - The inline script as a string.
      • script - The URL of external script.
    • afterExec - (code: string, script: string) => void - optional, call it after executing each script, and the call will stop if the execution error occurs.
      • code - The inline script as a string.
      • script - The URL of external script.
Usage

Treats the index html as manifest and loads the assets(css,js), get the exports from entry script.

Sample
import importHTML from 'import-html-entry';

const opts = {
    fetch: {
        fn: (...args) => window.fetch(...args),
        autoDecodeResponse: true,
    },
    getPublicPath: (entry) => `${entry}/newPublicPath/`,
    getTemplate: (tpl) => tpl.replace(/SOME_RULES/, '\n//Replaced\n'),
}

importHTML('./subApp/index.html')
    .then(res => {
        res.execScripts().then(exports => {
            console.log(exports);
        })
});

importEntry(entry, opts?)

Parameters
  • entry - Entry - required, URL of the index HTML or assets.
  • opts - ImportEntryOpts - optional, Load configuration.
Return
  • Promise<IImportResult>
Type
  • Entry - string | { styles?: string[], scripts?: string[], html?: string } - When type as string, importEntry will run as importHTML, otherwise will load scripts and add styleSheets in your HTML string which you're provided or not.
    • styles - The URL for styles.
    • scripts - The URL for scripts.
    • html - The HTML template as a string, default is empty string.

Other type as same as importHTML.

Usage

Loads the assets(css,js) and embed into HTML template, get the exports from entry script.

Sample
import { importEntry } from 'import-html-entry';

const opts = {
    fetch: {
        fn: (...args) => window.fetch(...args),
        autoDecodeResponse: true,
    },
    getPublicPath: (entry) => `${entry}/newPublicPath/`,
    getTemplate: (tpl) => tpl.replace(/SOME_RULES/, '\n//Replaced\n'),
}

const entryOpts = {
    styles: [
        'https://unpkg.com/antd@3.13.6/dist/antd.min.css',
    ],
    scripts: [
        'https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js'
    ],
    html: `<!DOCTYPE html>
            <head>
                <meta charset="UTF-8">
            </head>
            <body>
                <div id="root"></div>
            </body>
        </html>`
}

importEntry('./subApp/index.html')
    .then(res => {
        res.execScripts().then(exports => {
            console.log(exports);
        })
});

execScripts(entry, scripts, proxy, opts?)

Parameters
  • entry - string - required, The URL of entry assets (will use last of scripts when entry is null).
  • scripts - string[] - required, The URL for scripts (should always include entry when entry is valid URL).
  • proxy - Window - required, Window or proxy window.
  • opts - ExecScriptsOpts - optional, Exec configuration.
Return
  • Promise<T> - The returned value is the last property on window or proxy window which set by the entry script.
Type
  • ExecScriptsOpts
    • fetch - typeof window.fetch - optional, Custom fetch method.
    • strictGlobal - boolean - optional, Strictly enforce the sandbox.
    • success - (exports: unknown) => void - optional, Use callback to get the result when successfully.
      - exports - Same as the return value.
    • error - CallableFunction - optional, Use callback to get the result when error.
Usage

Loads the scripts by URL on the custom sandbox, get the exports from entry script.

Sample
import { execScripts } from 'import-html-entry';

const scripts = [
    'https://demo.com/entry.js',
    'https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js'
]

execScripts(
    'https://demo.com/entry.js',
    scripts,
    windows, // or custom sandbox
    {
        fetch: (...args) => window.fetch(...args),,
        strictGlobal: true,
        success: () => {},
        error: () => {},
    }
);

