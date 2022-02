Import a globally installed module

Please don't use this unless absolutely necessary. Local dependencies should be preferred.

Install

$ npm install import - global

Usage

$ npm install

const importGlobal = require ( 'import-global' ); const catNames = importGlobal( 'cat-names' ); catNames.random();

API

Throws if the module can't be found.

Returns null instead of throwing if the module can't be found.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require() .

Related

resolve-global - Resolve the path of a globally installed module

import-from - Import a module from a given path

resolve-from - Resolve the path of a module from a given path

is-installed-globally - Check if your package was installed globally

global-dirs - Get the directory of globally installed packages and binaries

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus