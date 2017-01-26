Globbing preloader for Webpack
Expands globbing patterns for import statements. Currently only does vertical expansion, e.g.
@import "foo/**/*";
Expands into
@import "foo/1.scss";
@import "foo/bar/2.scss";
@import "foo/bar/3.scss";
npm install import-glob-loader --save-dev
You can use it one of two ways, the recommended way is to use it as a preloader for files you know has import statements.
This usually applies to ES6 module
import statements, CSS
@import at-rules, and Sass
@import statements.
{
module: {
preLoaders: [{
test: /\.scss/,
loader: 'import-glob-loader'
}]
}
}
Alternatively you can use it as a chained loader
require('style!css!sass!import-glob!foo/bar.scss')
All options are passthrough to node-glob.
import-glob comes with two additional options.
test = 'import' The test for globbing to be applied. Lines matching
test will be expanded. (This is a word-boundary test, so
import will match
@import but not
importScript, for example)
delimiter = '\n' The delimiter used to join expanded globs.