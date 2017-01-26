Globbing preloader for Webpack

Expands globbing patterns for import statements. Currently only does vertical expansion, e.g.

@import "foo/**/*";

Expands into

@import "foo/1.scss"; @import "foo/bar/2.scss"; @import "foo/bar/3.scss";

Install

npm install import-glob-loader --save-dev

Usage

You can use it one of two ways, the recommended way is to use it as a preloader for files you know has import statements. This usually applies to ES6 module import statements, CSS @import at-rules, and Sass @import statements.

{ module : { preLoaders : [{ test : /\.scss/ , loader : 'import-glob-loader' }] } }

Alternatively you can use it as a chained loader

require ( 'style!css!sass!import-glob!foo/bar.scss' )

Options

All options are passthrough to node-glob. import-glob comes with two additional options.