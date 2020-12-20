Import a module while bypassing the cache

Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly import a module.

Install

$ npm install import -fresh

Usage

let i = 0 ; module .exports = () => ++i;

const importFresh = require ( 'import-fresh' ); require ( './foo' )(); require ( './foo' )(); importFresh( './foo' )(); importFresh( './foo' )();

import-fresh for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of import-fresh and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

