if

import-fresh

by Sindre Sorhus
3.3.0 (see all)

Import a module while bypassing the cache

Readme

import-fresh

Import a module while bypassing the cache

Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly import a module.

Install

$ npm install import-fresh

Usage

// foo.js
let i = 0;
module.exports = () => ++i;

const importFresh = require('import-fresh');

require('./foo')();
//=> 1

require('./foo')();
//=> 2

importFresh('./foo')();
//=> 1

importFresh('./foo')();
//=> 1

