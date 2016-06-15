##What is this?

This module lets you use ES6 modules (import/export syntax) in nodejs modules.

##How to use

In your main file require the module:

require ( 'import-export' ); require ( './some-other-file1.js' ); require ( './some-other-file2.js' ); ...

Then inside your other files you require you can use ES6 module syntax:

import Duck from './Duck.js' ; import { Food, Pond } from 'Duck.js' ;

and: