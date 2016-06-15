openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ie

import-export

by David Zorychta
1.0.1 (see all)

Use ECMA6 import/export syntax from within NodeJS (simply require this module)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

##What is this?

This module lets you use ES6 modules (import/export syntax) in nodejs modules.

##How to use

In your main file require the module:

// index.js

require('import-export');

require('./some-other-file1.js');
require('./some-other-file2.js');
...

Then inside your other files you require you can use ES6 module syntax:

// some-other-file1.js

import Duck from './Duck.js';
import { Food, Pond } from 'Duck.js';

and:

// Duck.js

export default class Duck {
  ...
}

export class Pond {
  ...
}

export class Food {
  ...
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial