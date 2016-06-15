##What is this?
This module lets you use ES6 modules (import/export syntax) in nodejs modules.
##How to use
In your main file require the module:
// index.js
require('import-export');
require('./some-other-file1.js');
require('./some-other-file2.js');
...
Then inside your other files you require you can use ES6 module syntax:
// some-other-file1.js
import Duck from './Duck.js';
import { Food, Pond } from 'Duck.js';
and:
// Duck.js
export default class Duck {
...
}
export class Pond {
...
}
export class Food {
...
}