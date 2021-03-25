Automatically organize your TypeScript imports to keep them clean and readable.

What it does

Import conductor will order all imports into the following blocks:

1 . Block - third party libraries 2 . Block - user / company libraries 3 . Block - imports from other modules or directories in your codebase 4 . Block - imports for the same module

Take a look at the following source file. It's hard to distinguish between third-party imports, company wide imports and files from same module.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { CustomerService } from './customer.service' ; import { Customer } from './customer.model' ; import { Order } from '../order/order.model' ; import { LoggerService } from '@myorg/logger' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ;

A cleaner version that is easy scannable would look like this:

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { LoggerService } from '@myorg/logger' ; import { Order } from '../order/order.model' ; import { Customer } from './customer.model' ; import { CustomerService } from './customer.service' ;

Of course, it's a lot of work to order all import statements in existing code bases. Furthermore, in bigger development teams it's hard to enforce this syntax so that every developer orders their imports accordingly. Especially with AutoImports in IDEs.

That's where import-conductor comes into play. Import-conductor can reorder all imports in your project, and combined with tools like husky you can automatically reorder imports of changed files in a pre commit hook.

Usage

Run in the command line:

npx import-conductor -s customer.component.ts -p @myorg

Run as a npm script:

"scripts" : { "import-conductor" : "import-conductor -p @myorg" },

Integrate with tools like husky :

"lint-staged" : { "*.{ts,tsx}" : [ "import-conductor --staged -p @myorg" , "prettier --write" , "eslint --fix" , "git add" ] },

Options

source - Regex to that matches the source files: (defaults to [./src/**/*.ts] )

import-conductor --source mySrc/**/*.ts anotherSrc/**/*.ts import-conductor -s mySrc/**/*.ts anotherSrc/**/*.ts import-conductor mySrc/**/*.ts anotherSrc/**/*.ts

ignore * - Ignore files that match the pattern: (defaults to [] )

import-conductor --ignore 'mySrc/**/*some.ts' 'main.ts' import-conductor -i 'mySrc/**/*some.ts' 'main.ts'

*Note: you can also skip a file by adding the following comment at the top:

userLibPrefixes - The prefix of custom user libraries - the prefix used to distinguish between third party libraries and company libs: (defaults to [] )

import-conductor --userLibPrefixes @customA @customB import-conductor -p @customA @customB

separator - The string separator between the imports sections: (defaults to

)

import-conductor --separator '' ==> no separator

staged - Run against staged files: (defaults to false )

import-conductor --staged

noAutoMerge - Disable automatically merging 2 import statements from the same source: (defaults to false )

import-conductor --noAutoMerge

autoAdd - Automatically adding the committed files when using the staged option: (defaults to false )

import-conductor --autoAdd import-conductor -a

dryRun - Run without applying any changes: (defaults to false )

import-conductor --dryRun import-conductor -d

verbose - Run with detailed log output: (defaults to false )

import-conductor --verbose import-conductor -v

version :

import-conductor --version

help :

import-conductor --help import-conductor -h

