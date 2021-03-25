Automatically organize your TypeScript imports to keep them clean and readable.
Import conductor will order all imports into the following blocks:
1. Block - third party libraries
2. Block - user / company libraries
3. Block - imports from other modules or directories in your codebase
4. Block - imports for the same module
Take a look at the following source file. It's hard to distinguish between third-party imports, company wide imports and files from same module.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { CustomerService } from './customer.service';
import { Customer } from './customer.model';
import { Order } from '../order/order.model';
import { LoggerService } from '@myorg/logger';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
A cleaner version that is easy scannable would look like this:
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { LoggerService } from '@myorg/logger';
import { Order } from '../order/order.model';
import { Customer } from './customer.model';
import { CustomerService } from './customer.service';
Of course, it's a lot of work to order all import statements in existing code bases. Furthermore, in bigger development teams it's hard to enforce this syntax so that every developer orders their imports accordingly. Especially with AutoImports in IDEs.
That's where import-conductor comes into play.
Import-conductor can reorder all imports in your project, and combined with tools like
husky you can automatically reorder
imports of changed files in a pre commit hook.
npx import-conductor -s customer.component.ts -p @myorg
"scripts": {
"import-conductor": "import-conductor -p @myorg"
},
husky:
"lint-staged": {
"*.{ts,tsx}": [
"import-conductor --staged -p @myorg",
"prettier --write",
"eslint --fix",
"git add"
]
},
source - Regex to that matches the source files: (defaults to
[./src/**/*.ts])
import-conductor --source mySrc/**/*.ts anotherSrc/**/*.ts
import-conductor -s mySrc/**/*.ts anotherSrc/**/*.ts
import-conductor mySrc/**/*.ts anotherSrc/**/*.ts
ignore* - Ignore files that match the pattern: (defaults to
[])
import-conductor --ignore 'mySrc/**/*some.ts' 'main.ts'
import-conductor -i 'mySrc/**/*some.ts' 'main.ts'
*Note: you can also skip a file by adding the following comment at the top:
// import-conductor-skip
...
userLibPrefixes - The prefix of custom user libraries - the prefix used to distinguish between third party libraries and company libs: (defaults to
[])
import-conductor --userLibPrefixes @customA @customB
import-conductor -p @customA @customB
separator - The string separator between the imports sections: (defaults to
\n)
import-conductor --separator '' ==> no separator
staged - Run against staged files: (defaults to
false)
import-conductor --staged
noAutoMerge - Disable automatically merging 2 import statements from the same source: (defaults to
false)
import-conductor --noAutoMerge
autoAdd - Automatically adding the committed files when using the staged option: (defaults to
false)
import-conductor --autoAdd
import-conductor -a
dryRun - Run without applying any changes: (defaults to
false)
import-conductor --dryRun
import-conductor -d
verbose - Run with detailed log output: (defaults to
false)
import-conductor --verbose
import-conductor -v
version:
import-conductor --version
help:
import-conductor --help
import-conductor -h
