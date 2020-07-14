Create interfaces to enforce, remove, or rename properties of objects

Use in testing to easily verify object shapes and property types

Effortlessly and safely parse API responses by renaming or removing properties

Errors and warnings are suppressed when process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'

What is Implement.js?

Implement.js is a library that attempts to bring interfaces to JavaScript in the form of runtime type-checking.

Simply define an interface using Interface and call implement on an object to check if it implements the given interface.

const Hello = { greeting : 'hello' , wave () {} } const Introduction = Interface( 'Introduction' )({ greeting : type( 'string' ), handshake : type( 'function' ) }, { error : true }) const HelloIntroduction = implement(Introduction)(Hello)

Setup

Install

yarn add implement-js

Build

yarn build

API

Implement

Accepts an Interface and an object, then checks to see if the object implements the given Interface .

implement(Interface)(object) -> object

Implementing classes

Since class is just a constructor function waiting to be called and not truly an object, we cannot check if it implements a given Interface . Also, due to the dynamic nature of class properties, even once instantiated we cannot reliably implement interfaces against them.

Interface

Takes a string to be used as a name, if none is provided it generates a uuid, returns a function that accepts an object where all the keys are type objects, and returns an Interface . The Interface is to be used by implement .

Interface([name])(object[, options]) -> Interface object

Options

{ strict : true , trim : true , error : true , warn : false , extend : Interface, rename : { seats : 'chairs' } }

Type

Accepts a string matching any JavaScript types, plus ‘array’ and 'any' .

If ‘array’ is passed, a second argument can be passed denoting the type of the elements of the array, if none is passed then the types of the elements will not be checked. The second argument should be an array containing type objects.

If ‘object’ is passed, a second argument can be passed containing an Interface for the object, if none is passed then the properties of the object will not be checked. The second argument should be an Interface .

type(string[, Array <type>|Interface]) -> Type

ES6 Modules / CommonJS

import implement, { Interface, type } from 'implement-js' const implementjs = require ( 'implement-js' ) const implement = implementjs.default const { Interface, type } = implementjs

Examples

Standard usage

import implement, { Interface, type } from 'implement-js' const Passenger = Interface( 'Passenger' )({ name : type( 'string' ), height : type( 'number' ) }) const ChildPassenger = Interface( 'ChildPassenger' )({ hasBabySeat : type( 'boolean' ) }, { extend : Passenger }) const Car = Interface( 'Car' )({ speed : type( 'number' ), passengers : type( 'array' , [type( 'object' , Passenger), type( 'object' , ChildPassenger)]), beep : type( 'function' ) }, { error : true }) const MyCar = implement(Car)({ speed : 0 , passengers : [], beep () {} }) const AnotherCar = implement(Car)({ speed : 0 , passengers : [] })

Unit tests

import implement from 'implement-js' import CarService from '../services/CarService' import { Vehicle } from '../Interfaces' describe( 'CarService' , () => { describe( 'getCar' , () => { it( 'should implement the Vehicle Interface' , done => { const someCar = CarService.getCar() implement(Vehicle)(someCar) done() }) }) })

Renaming and refactoring API responses:

import { fetchUsers } from '../services/userService' import implement, { Interface, type } from 'implement-js' const User = Interface( 'User' )({ name : type( 'string' ), id : type( 'number' ) }, { trim : true }) const Users = Interface( 'Users' )({ users : type( 'array' , [type( 'object' , User)]) }, { trim : true , rename : { API_RESPONSE_USERS_LIST : 'users' } }) const updateUsers = () => async dispatch => { dispatch(updateUsersBegin()) try { const users = await fetchUsers() const MyUsers = implement(Users)(users) dispatch(updateUsersSuccess(MyUsers)) } catch (err) { dispatch(updateUsersError(err)) } }

