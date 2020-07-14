process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
Implement.js is a library that attempts to bring interfaces to JavaScript in the form of runtime type-checking.
Simply define an interface using
Interface and call
implement on an object to check if it implements the given interface.
const Hello = {
greeting: 'hello',
wave () {}
}
const Introduction = Interface('Introduction')({
greeting: type('string'),
handshake: type('function')
}, { error: true })
const HelloIntroduction = implement(Introduction)(Hello) // throws an error!
yarn add implement-js
yarn build
Accepts an
Interface and an object, then checks to see if the object implements the given
Interface.
implement(Interface)(object) -> object
Since
class is just a constructor function waiting to be called and not truly an object, we cannot check if it implements a given
Interface. Also, due to the dynamic nature of class properties, even once instantiated we cannot reliably implement interfaces against them.
Takes a string to be used as a name, if none is provided it generates a uuid, returns a function that accepts an object where all the keys are
type objects, and returns an
Interface. The
Interface is to be used by
implement.
Interface([name])(object[, options]) -> Interface object
{
// when true, errors and warnings are triggered when properties
// other than those on the Interface are found, is suppressed if
// trim is set to true - default: false
strict: true,
// remove methods that don’t match the Interface - default: false
trim: true,
// throws an error when Interface isn’t implemented - default: false
error: true,
// warns when Interface isn’t implemented - default: true
warn: false,
// accepts an Interface to extend, the new Interface must also
// implement the extended Interface
extend: Interface,
// accepts an object where all property values are strings used to
// rename the corresponding properties on the given object
rename: { seats: 'chairs' }
}
Accepts a string matching any JavaScript types, plus
‘array’ and
'any'.
If
‘array’ is passed, a second argument can be passed denoting the type of the elements of the array, if none is passed then the types of the elements will not be checked. The second argument should be an array containing
type objects.
If
‘object’ is passed, a second argument can be passed containing an
Interface for the object, if none is passed then the properties of the object will not be checked. The second argument should be an
Interface.
type(string[, Array<type>|Interface]) -> Type
// ES6
import implement, { Interface, type } from 'implement-js'
// CommonJS modules
const implementjs = require('implement-js')
const implement = implementjs.default
const { Interface, type } = implementjs
import implement, { Interface, type } from 'implement-js'
const Passenger = Interface('Passenger')({
name: type('string'),
height: type('number')
})
const ChildPassenger = Interface('ChildPassenger')({
hasBabySeat: type('boolean')
}, {
extend: Passenger
})
const Car = Interface('Car')({
speed: type('number'),
passengers: type('array', [type('object', Passenger), type('object', ChildPassenger)]),
beep: type('function')
}, { error: true })
// Successful implementation
const MyCar = implement(Car)({
speed: 0,
passengers: [],
beep () {}
})
// Bad implementation - does not implement the beep method
const AnotherCar = implement(Car)({
speed: 0,
passengers: []
})
import implement from 'implement-js'
import CarService from '../services/CarService'
import { Vehicle } from '../Interfaces'
describe('CarService', () => {
describe('getCar', () => {
it('should implement the Vehicle Interface', done => {
const someCar = CarService.getCar()
// Ensure someCar implements Vehicle Interface
implement(Vehicle)(someCar)
done()
})
})
})
import { fetchUsers } from '../services/userService'
import implement, { Interface, type } from 'implement-js'
const User = Interface('User')({
name: type('string'),
id: type('number')
}, { trim: true })
const Users = Interface('Users')({
users: type('array', [type('object', User)])
}, {
trim: true,
rename: { API_RESPONSE_USERS_LIST: 'users' }
})
const updateUsers = () => async dispatch => {
dispatch(updateUsersBegin())
try {
const users = await fetchUsers()
const MyUsers = implement(Users)(users)
dispatch(updateUsersSuccess(MyUsers))
} catch (err) {
dispatch(updateUsersError(err))
}
}