immutablepatch

by intelie
0.5.0 (see all)

Apply RFC 6902 style patches to Immutable.JS data structures

Readme

Immutable Patch

Apply RFC 6902 style patches to Immutable.JS data structures, such as Maps, Lists, and Sets.

Getting Started

You may get the module via npm:

npm install immutablepatch

And apply JSON patches to an immutable JSON object:

var Immutable = require('immutable');
var patch = require('immutablepatch');

var list = Immutable.fromJS([1, 2, [3, 4]]);
var ops = Immutable.fromJS([
  {op: 'replace', path: '/2/1', value: 10}
]);

var result = patch(list, ops);
// var expected = Immutable.fromJS([1, 2, [3, 10]]);

You will probably need immutablediff to generate diff operations.

