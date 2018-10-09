Apply RFC 6902 style patches to Immutable.JS data structures, such as
Maps,
Lists, and
Sets.
You may get the module via npm:
npm install immutablepatch
And apply JSON patches to an immutable JSON object:
var Immutable = require('immutable');
var patch = require('immutablepatch');
var list = Immutable.fromJS([1, 2, [3, 4]]);
var ops = Immutable.fromJS([
{op: 'replace', path: '/2/1', value: 10}
]);
var result = patch(list, ops);
// var expected = Immutable.fromJS([1, 2, [3, 10]]);
You will probably need
immutablediff to generate diff operations.