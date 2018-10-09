Immutable Patch

Apply RFC 6902 style patches to Immutable.JS data structures, such as Maps , Lists , and Sets .

Getting Started

You may get the module via npm:

npm install immutablepatch

And apply JSON patches to an immutable JSON object:

var Immutable = require ( 'immutable' ); var patch = require ( 'immutablepatch' ); var list = Immutable.fromJS([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 4 ]]); var ops = Immutable.fromJS([ { op : 'replace' , path : '/2/1' , value : 10 } ]); var result = patch(list, ops);