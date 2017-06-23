openbase logo
immutablediff

by intelie
0.4.4 (see all)

Create RFC 6902 style patches between Immutable.JS data structures

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Immutable Diff

Create RFC 6902 style patches between Immutable.JS data structures, such as Maps, Lists, and Sets.

Getting Started

Install immutablediff using npm or yarn:

# npm...
npm install --save immutablediff

# ...or yarn
yarn add immutablediff

You can then use it to get the diff ops between you Immutable.JS data structures.

var Immutable = require('immutable');
var diff = require('immutablediff');

var map1 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3});
var map2 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3, d: 4});

diff(map1, map2);
// List [ Map { op: "add", path: "/d", value: 4 } ]

The result of diff is an Immutable Sequence of operations

Immutable Patch

If you want to use the resulting diff to apply patches to other Immutable data structures, you can use the package immutablepatch. Source code available here

