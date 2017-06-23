Immutable Diff

Create RFC 6902 style patches between Immutable.JS data structures, such as Maps , Lists , and Sets .

Getting Started

Install immutablediff using npm or yarn:

npm... npm install --save immutablediff ...or yarn yarn add immutablediff

You can then use it to get the diff ops between you Immutable.JS data structures.

var Immutable = require ( 'immutable' ); var diff = require ( 'immutablediff' ); var map1 = Immutable.Map({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }); var map2 = Immutable.Map({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 }); diff(map1, map2);

The result of diff is an Immutable Sequence of operations

Immutable Patch