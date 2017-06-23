Create RFC 6902 style patches between Immutable.JS data structures, such as
Maps,
Lists, and
Sets.
Install
immutablediff using npm or yarn:
# npm...
npm install --save immutablediff
# ...or yarn
yarn add immutablediff
You can then use it to get the diff ops between you Immutable.JS data structures.
var Immutable = require('immutable');
var diff = require('immutablediff');
var map1 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3});
var map2 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3, d: 4});
diff(map1, map2);
// List [ Map { op: "add", path: "/d", value: 4 } ]
The result of
diff is an Immutable Sequence of operations
If you want to use the resulting diff to apply patches to other Immutable data structures, you can use the package
immutablepatch. Source code available here