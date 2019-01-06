Immutable Undo

Simple data structure for and undo/redo stack, using ImmutableJS. The structure holds a stack of undo states, and a stack of redo states. It does not keep a reference to the current state to avoid duplicating data if your state is already stored in another structure.

Installation

npm install --save immutable-undo

Reference

Static

{Object} [opts] Option object

Option object {Number} [opts.maxUndos=500] Maximum number of undos stored. Beyond that, some undos are dropped, according to the specified drop strategy.

Maximum number of undos stored. Beyond that, some undos are dropped, according to the specified drop strategy. { (History) => History } [opts.strategy=History.lru] The drop strategy. See strategies.

The drop strategy. See strategies. return {History} An empty history

var history = History.create({ maxUndos : 100 });

Properties

canUndo

return {Boolean} True if the history has undos

canRedo

return {Boolean} True if the history has redos

previous

return {State | Undefined} The most recent state in the undo stack

next

return {State | Undefined} The most recent state in the redo stack

Methods

push

{State} newState The state to push on top of the undo stack

The state to push on top of the undo stack return {History}

Pushes a new state on the undo stack, and clears the redo stack

undo

{State} current The current state, that will be pushed on the redo stack

The current state, that will be pushed on the redo stack return {History} The history with the undo stack popped once, and the current state added to redos.

redo

{State} current The current state, that will be pushed on the undo stack

The current state, that will be pushed on the undo stack return {History} The history with the redo stack popped once, and the current state added to redos

Strategies

These are built-in strategies for keeping the undo stack under its size limit.

Least Recently Used. Simply drops the oldest undo to make room for new one.

Will always keep the initial state (the first undo), and will drop undos such as the oldest undos grow more and more spaced in time, but the more recent undos keep a high precision.

You can imagine the density of undos over time becoming more like this curve: