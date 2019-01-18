Immutable finite list objects with constant-time equality testing (
===) and no memory leaks.
First install the package from npm:
npm install immutable-tuple
or clone it from GitHub and then run
npm install to compile the source code:
git clone https://github.com/benjamn/immutable-tuple.git
cd immutable-tuple
npm install
npm test # if skeptical
This package exports a single function called
tuple, both as a
default export and as an equivalent named export, so all of the following import styles will work:
import tuple from "immutable-tuple";
import { tuple } from "immutable-tuple";
const { tuple } = require("immutable-tuple");
const tuple = require("immutable-tuple").tuple;
tuples
The
tuple function takes any number of arguments and returns a unique, immutable object that inherits from
tuple.prototype and is guaranteed to be
=== any other
tuple object created from the same sequence of arguments:
import assert from "assert";
const obj = { asdf: 1234 };
const t1 = tuple(1, "asdf", obj);
const t2 = tuple(1, "asdf", obj);
assert.strictEqual(t1 === t2, true);
assert.strictEqual(t1, t2);
Although the
tuple function can be invoked using
new tuple(...) syntax, using
new is not recommended, since the new object will simply be thrown away.
tuple properties
The
tuple object has a fixed numeric
length property, and its elements may be accessed using array index notation:
assert.strictEqual(t1.length, 3);
t1.forEach((x, i) => {
assert.strictEqual(x, t2[i]);
});
tuples
Since
tuple objects are just another kind of JavaScript object, naturally
tuples can contain other
tuples:
assert.strictEqual(
tuple(t1, t2),
tuple(t2, t1)
);
assert.strictEqual(
tuple(1, t2, 3)[1][2],
obj
);
However, because tuples are immutable and always distinct from any of their arguments, it is not possible for a
tuple to contain itself, nor to contain another
tuple that contains the original
tuple, and so forth.
=== equality
Since
tuple objects are identical when (and only when) their elements are identical, any two tuples can be compared for equality in constant time, regardless of how many elements they contain.
This behavior also makes
tuple objects useful as keys in a
Map, or elements in a
Set, without any extra hashing or equality logic:
const map = new Map;
map.set(tuple(1, 12, 3), {
author: tuple("Ben", "Newman"),
releaseDate: Date.now()
});
const version = "1.12.3";
const info = map.get(tuple(...version.split(".").map(Number)));
if (info) {
console.log(info.author[1]); // "Newman"
}
Array methods
Every non-destructive method of
Array.prototype is supported by
tuple.prototype, including
sort and
reverse, which return a modified copy of the
tuple without altering the original:
assert.strictEqual(
tuple("a", "b", "c").slice(1, -1),
tuple("b")
);
assert.strictEqual(
tuple(6, 2, 8, 1, 3, 0).sort(),
tuple(0, 1, 2, 3, 6, 8)
);
assert.strictEqual(
tuple(1).concat(2, tuple(3, 4), 5),
tuple(1, 2, 3, 4, 5)
);
While the identity, number, and order of elements in a
tuple is fixed, please note that the contents of the individual elements are not frozen in any way:
const obj = { asdf: 1234 };
tuple(1, "asdf", obj)[2].asdf = "oyez";
assert.strictEqual(obj.asdf, "oyez");
Every
tuple object is array-like and iterable, so
... spreading and destructuring work as they should:
func(...tuple(a, b));
func.apply(this, tuple(c, d, e));
assert.deepEqual(
[1, ...tuple(2, 3), 4],
[1, 2, 3, 4]
);
assert.strictEqual(
tuple(1, ...tuple(2, 3), 4),
tuple(1, 2, 3, 4)
);
const [a, [_, b]] = tuple(1, tuple(2, 3), 4);
assert.strictEqual(a, 1);
assert.strictEqual(b, 3);
tuple.isTuple(value)
Since the
immutable-tuple package could be installed multiple times in an application, there is no guarantee that the
tuple constructor or
tuple.prototype will be unique, so
value instanceof tuple is unreliable. Instead, to test if a value is a
tuple, you should use
tuple.isTuple(value).
Fortunately, even if your application uses multiple different
tuple constructors from different copies of this library, the resulting
tuple instances will still be
=== each other when their elements are the same. This is especially convenient given that this library provides both a CommonJS bundle and an ECMAScript module bundle, and some module systems might accidentally load those bundles simultaneously.
Thanks to Docco, you can read my implementation comments side-by-side with the actual code by visiting the GitHub pages site for this repository.
Any data structure that guarantees
=== equality based on structural equality must maintain some sort of internal pool of previously encountered instances.
Implementing such a pool for
tuples is fairly straightforward (though feel free to give it some thought before reading this code, if you like figuring things out for yourself):
const pool = new Map;
function tuple(...items) {
let node = pool;
items.forEach(item => {
let child = node.get(item);
if (!child) node.set(item, child = new Map);
node = child;
});
// If we've created a tuple instance for this sequence of elements before,
// return that instance again. Otherwise create a new immutable tuple instance
// with the same (frozen) elements as the items array.
return node.tuple || (node.tuple = Object.create(
tuple.prototype,
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors(Object.freeze(items))
));
}
This implementation is pretty good, because it requires only linear time (O(
items.length)) to determine if a
tuple has been created previously for the given
items, and you can't do better than linear time (asymptotically speaking) because you have to look at all the items.
This code is also useful as an illustration of exactly how the
tuple constructor behaves, in case you weren't satisfied by my examples in the previous section.
The simple implementation above has a serious problem: in a garbage-collected language like JavaScript, the
pool itself will retain references to all
tuple objects ever created, which prevents
tuple objects and their elements (which may be very large objects) from ever being reclaimed by the garbage collector, even after they become unreachable by any other means. In other words, storing objects in this kind of
tuple would inevitably cause memory leaks.
To solve this problem, it's tempting to try changing
Map to
WeakMap here:
const pool = new WeakMap;
and here:
if (!child) node.set(item, child = new WeakMap);
This approach is appealing because a
WeakMap should allow its keys to be reclaimed by the garbage collector. That's the whole point of a
WeakMap, after all. Once a
tuple becomes unreachable because the program has stopped using it anywhere else, its elements are free to disappear from the pool of
WeakMaps whenever they too become unreachable. In other words, something like a
WeakMap is exactly what we need here.
Unfortunately, this strategy stumbles because a
tuple can contain primitive values as well as object references, whereas a
WeakMap only allows keys that are object references. In other words,
node.set(item, ...) would fail whenever
item is not an object, if
node is a
WeakMap. To see how the
immutable-tuple library gets around this
WeakMap limitation, have a look at this module.
Astute readers may object that some bookkeeping data remains in memory when you create
tuple objects with prefixes of primitive values, but the important thing is that no user-defined objects are kept alive by the
pool. That said, if you have any ideas for reclaiming chains of
._strongMap data, please open an issue or submit a pull request!