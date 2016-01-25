immutable-props
Information
- This provides React PropTypes for Immutable.js data.
- This is the equivalent of
React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.Type) so you can do all the normal stuff
-
.isRequired, nest in
.oneOfType, etc.
- React and Immutable are peer dependencies, so this will not install those for you.
- This module works with any version of React and Immutable you have installed! 🍺
Install
npm install immutable-props
Available Types
- Iterable
- Seq
- Collection
- Map
- OrderedMap
- List
- Stack
- Set
- OrderedSet
- Record
- Range
- Repeat
- Cursor
Example
ES5
var IPropTypes = require('immutable-props');
var UserPage = React.createClass({
propTypes: {
user: IPropTypes.Map,
friends: IPropTypes.List
},
render: function() {
}
});
ES6
import IPropTypes from 'immutable-props'
class UserPage extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
user: IPropTypes.Map,
friends: IPropTypes.List
};
render () {
}
}
ES6 (with destructuring)
import { Map, List } from 'immutable-props'
class UserPage extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
user: Map,
friends: List
};
render () {
}
}