A collection of functions to perform immutable operations on plain JavaScript objects and arrays.

Like updeep but with batched mutations and no freezing.

Like icepick, but with batched mutations and a curried API that puts the target object as the last argument. No freezing.

Features

Small. It's just 10 functions.

Functional API with curried functions

JavaScript in, JavaScript out

Batched mutations

Installation

npm install immutable-ops --save

Example Usage

import compose from 'ramda/src/compose' ; import ops from 'immutable-ops' ; const { merge, mergeDeep, omit, setIn, insert, splice, push, filter, set , // Placeholder for currying. __, } = ops; const arr = [1, 2, 3]; const pushFour = ops.push(4); const pushFive = ops.push(5); // All functions are curried. These functions // still need the final argument, the array to // operate on. expect(pushFive).to.be.a('function'); const pushFourAndFive = compose(pushFive, pushFour); const result = pushFourAndFive(arr); // Two new arrays were created during `pushFourAndFive` execution. expect(result).to.deep.equal([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); // Only one new array is created. const sameResult = ops.batched(batchedOps => { return compose( batchedOps.push( 5 ), batchedOps.push( 4 ) )(arr); }); expect(sameResult).to.deep.equal([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]);

Batched Mutations

A batch token is supplied by the user at the start of a batch, or created by immutable-ops . Each newly created object within a batch is tagged with that token. If a batch using token X operates on an object that is tagged with token X , it is free to mutate it. You can think of it as an ownership; the batch owns the newly created object and therefore is free to mutate it. New batches use a token Y that will never be equal to the previous token.

Tags are not removed; They are assigned to a non-enumerable property @@_______immutableOpsOwnerID which should avoid any collisions.

This token strategy is similar to what ImmutableJS uses to track batches.

Manually using batch tokens

ops.batch gives you access to all the immutable-ops functions that take a token as their additional first argument. Otherwise they are identical to the functions found in ops directly.

import ops from 'immutable-ops' ; const token = ops.getBatchToken(); const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 }; const obj2 = ops.batch.set(token, 'a' , 10 , obj); expect(obj).to.not.equal(obj2) const obj3 = ops.batch.set(token, 'b' , 20 , obj2); expect(obj2).to.equal(obj3);

Handling batch tokens implicitly

import ops from 'immutable-ops' ; const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 }; const obj3 = ops.batched( batchedOps => { const obj2 = batchedOps.set( 'a' , 10 , obj); return batchedOps.set( 'b' , 20 , obj2); });

Currying

All operations are curried by default. Functions are curried with ramda.curry . In addition to normal currying behaviour, you can use the ramda placeholder variable available in ops.__ to specify parameters you want to pass arguments for later. Example:

const removeNFromHead = ops.splice( 0 , ops.__, []); const removeTwoFromHead = removeNFromHead( 2 ); const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; console .log(removeTwoFromHead(arr));

Object API

Performs a shallow merge on targetObj . mergeObj can be a single object to merge, or a list of objects. If a list is passed as mergeObj , objects to the right in the list will have priority when determining final attributes.

Returns the merged object, which will be a different object if an actual change was detected during the merge.

const result = ops.merge( { a : 'theA' , b : { c : 'nestedC' , }, }, { a : 'theA2' , b : { d : 'nestedD' , }, c : 'theC' , } ); console .log(result);

Same as merge , but performs merge recursively on attributes that are objects (not arrays).

const result = ops.deepMerge( { a : 'theA' , b : { c : 'nestedC' , }, }, { a : 'theA2' , b : { d : 'nestedD' , }, c : 'theC' , } ); console .log(result);

Returns an object, with the value at path set to value . path can be a dot-separated list of attribute values or an array of attribute names to traverse.

const obj = { location : { city : 'San Francisco' , }, }; const newObj = ops.setIn([ 'location' , 'city' ], 'Helsinki' , obj); console .log(newObj);

Returns a shallow copy of targetObj without the keys specified in keysToOmit . keysToOmit can be a single key name or an array of key names.

const obj = { a : true , b : true , }; const result = ops.omit( 'a' , obj); console .log(result);

Array API

Returns a new array with values inserted at starting at index startIndex to targetArray .

const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 4 ]; const result = ops.insert( 2 , [ 3 ], arr); console .log(result);

Returns a shallow copy of targetArray with value added to the end. value can be a single value or an array of values to push.

const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; const result = ops.push( 4 , arr); console .log(result);

Returns a shallow copy of targetArray with items that func returns true for, when calling it with the item.

const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const result = ops.filter( item => item % 2 === 0 , arr); console .log(result);

Like Array.prototype.splice , but operates on a shallow copy of targetArray and returns the shallow copy.

const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 ]; const result = ops.splice( 2 , 2 , [], arr); console .log(result);

API for both Object and Array

Returns a shallow copy of target with its value at index or key key set to value .

const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 5 ]; const result = ops.set( 2 , 3 , arr); console .log(result); const obj = { a : 'X' , b : 'theB' , }; const resultObj = ops.set( 'a' , 'theA' , obj); console .log(resultObj);

Changelog

0.5.0: Major Changes

BREAKING : No getImmutableOps function, which was the main export, is exported anymore because options were removed. Now the object containing the operation functions is exported directly.

BREAKING : removed option to choose whether operations are curried. Functions are now always curried.

BREAKING : former batched mutations API totally replaced.

BREAKING: batched mutations implementation changed. Previously newly created objects were tagged with a "can mutate" tag, and references to those objects were kept in a list. After the batch was finished, the list was processed by removing the tags from each object in the list. Now a batch token is created at the start of a batch (or supplied by the user). Each newly created object is tagged with that token. If a batch using token X operates on an object that is tagged with token X , it is free to mutate it. New batches use a token Y that will never be equal to the previous token. Tags are not removed anymore; They are assigned to a non-enumerable property @@_______immutableOpsOwnerID which should avoid any collisions. This token strategy is similar to what ImmutableJS uses to track batches.

License