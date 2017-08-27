Immutable iCalendar document creation using typed-immutable and Immutable.js.
npm install --save immutable-ics
Import the modules:
import { Component, Property } from 'immutable-ics'
The following modules are available:
Component: Typed Immutable
Record to build an iCalendar Component
Property: Typed Immutable
Record to build an iCalendar Property
Create a new component and add properties:
let calendar
let event
const versionProperty = new Property({ name: 'VERSION', value: 2 })
const dtstartProperty = new Property({
name: 'DTSTART',
parameters: { VALUE: 'DATE' },
value: new Date('1991-07-11 7:00:00')
})
calendar = new Component({ name: 'VCALENDAR' })
calendar = calendar.pushProperty(versionProperty)
event = new Component({ name: 'VEVENT' })
event = event.pushProperty(dtstartProperty)
calendar = calendar.pushComponent(event)
Or instantiate everything at once:
const calendar = new Component({
name: 'VCALENDAR',
properties: [
new Property({ name: 'VERSION', value: 2 })
],
components: [
new Component({
name: 'VEVENT',
properties: [
new Property({
name: 'DTSTART',
parameters: { VALUE: 'DATE' },
value: new Date('1991-07-11 7:00:00')
})
]
})
]
})
Call
#toString on the
Component or
Property to get a string representation
of the component according to the iCalendar specifications.
calendar.toString()
Generated data:
BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
BEGIN:VEVENT
DTSTART;VALUE=DATE:19910711
END:VEVENT
END:VCALENDAR
This string can then be saved to a file, sent to the user, etc.
Component
An Immutable
Record with the following properties:
name: String: Name of the component (e.g. "VCALENDAR", "VEVENT")
components: List<Component>: List of
Component instances
properties: List<Property>: List of
Property instances
All methods return a new instance of the component due to its backing on
Immutable's
Record.
Component.constructor({ name: String, components: (List<Component> | Array<Component>), properties: (List<Property> | Array<Property>) }): Component
Instantiate a new
Component with initial values.
components and
properties will be coerced to a
List.
Component.prototype.pushComponent(component: Component): Component
Push a
Component to the list of components.
Component.prototype.pushProperty(property: Property): Component
Push a
Property to the list of properties.
Component.prototype.clear(): Component
Clear all components and properties from the component.
Component.prototype.clearComponents(): Component
Clear all components from the component.
Component.prototype.clearProperties(): Component
Clear all properties from the component.
Component.prototype.toString(): String
Get a string representation of the component according to the iCalendar specifications.
Property
An Immutable
Record with the following properties:
name: String: Name of the property (e.g. "DTSTART", "SUMMARY")
parameters: Map<String, Any>: Property parameters (e.g. "VALUE")
transform: Boolean = true: Explicit determiner if the value is transformed
value: Any: Value of the property
All methods return a new instance of the property due to its backing on
Immutable's
Record.
Property.constructor({ name: String, parameters: (Object | Map<String, Any>), transform: Boolean = true, value: Any }): Property
Instantiate a new
Property with initial values.
parameters will be coerced
into a
Map.
Property.prototype.getTransformedValue(): String
Get the transformed value of the property's value. Transformations are conveniences to generate valid iCalendar data from JavaScript objects.
For example, providing a
Date object to a
DTSTAMP property value will
transform as such:
const dtstampProperty = new Property({
name: 'DTSTAMP'
parameters: { VALUE: 'DATE' },
value: new Date('1991-07-11 7:00:00')
})
dtstampProperty.toString() // => DTSTAMP;VALUE=DATE:19910711
Property.prototype.toString(): String
Get a string representation of the property according to the iCalendar specifications.