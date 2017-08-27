Immutable iCalendar document creation using typed-immutable and Immutable.js.

Status

Installation

npm install --save immutable-ics

Quick Guide

Import

Import the modules:

import { Component, Property } from 'immutable-ics'

The following modules are available:

Component : Typed Immutable Record to build an iCalendar Component

: Typed Immutable to build an iCalendar Component Property : Typed Immutable Record to build an iCalendar Property

Create a component

Create a new component and add properties:

let calendar let event const versionProperty = new Property({ name : 'VERSION' , value : 2 }) const dtstartProperty = new Property({ name : 'DTSTART' , parameters : { VALUE : 'DATE' }, value : new Date ( '1991-07-11 7:00:00' ) }) calendar = new Component({ name : 'VCALENDAR' }) calendar = calendar.pushProperty(versionProperty) event = new Component({ name : 'VEVENT' }) event = event.pushProperty(dtstartProperty) calendar = calendar.pushComponent(event)

Or instantiate everything at once:

const calendar = new Component({ name : 'VCALENDAR' , properties : [ new Property({ name : 'VERSION' , value : 2 }) ], components : [ new Component({ name : 'VEVENT' , properties : [ new Property({ name : 'DTSTART' , parameters : { VALUE : 'DATE' }, value : new Date ( '1991-07-11 7:00:00' ) }) ] }) ] })

Generate iCalendar data

Call #toString on the Component or Property to get a string representation of the component according to the iCalendar specifications.

calendar .toString ()

Generated data:

BEGIN :VCALENDAR VERSION : 2.0 BEGIN :VEVENT DTSTART; VALUE = DATE : 19910711 END :VEVENT END :VCALENDAR

This string can then be saved to a file, sent to the user, etc.

API

Component

An Immutable Record with the following properties:

name: String : Name of the component (e.g. "VCALENDAR", "VEVENT")

: Name of the component (e.g. "VCALENDAR", "VEVENT") components: List<Component> : List of Component instances

: List of instances properties: List<Property> : List of Property instances

All methods return a new instance of the component due to its backing on Immutable's Record .

Extended Methods

Component.constructor({ name: String, components: (List<Component> | Array<Component>), properties: (List<Property> | Array<Property>) }): Component Instantiate a new Component with initial values. components and properties will be coerced to a List .

Component.prototype.pushComponent(component: Component): Component Push a Component to the list of components.

Component.prototype.pushProperty(property: Property): Component Push a Property to the list of properties.

Component.prototype.clear(): Component Clear all components and properties from the component.

Component.prototype.clearComponents(): Component Clear all components from the component.

Component.prototype.clearProperties(): Component Clear all properties from the component.

Component.prototype.toString(): String Get a string representation of the component according to the iCalendar specifications.

Property

An Immutable Record with the following properties:

name: String : Name of the property (e.g. "DTSTART", "SUMMARY")

: Name of the property (e.g. "DTSTART", "SUMMARY") parameters: Map<String, Any> : Property parameters (e.g. "VALUE")

: Property parameters (e.g. "VALUE") transform: Boolean = true : Explicit determiner if the value is transformed

: Explicit determiner if the value is transformed value: Any : Value of the property

All methods return a new instance of the property due to its backing on Immutable's Record .

Extended Methods