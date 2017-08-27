openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ii

immutable-ics

by Angelo Ashmore
0.4.0 (see all)

Immutable iCalendar document creation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

immutable-ics

Immutable iCalendar document creation using typed-immutable and Immutable.js.

Status

npm version Build Status

Installation

npm install --save immutable-ics

Quick Guide

Import

Import the modules:

import { Component, Property } from 'immutable-ics'

The following modules are available:

  • Component: Typed Immutable Record to build an iCalendar Component
  • Property: Typed Immutable Record to build an iCalendar Property

Create a component

Create a new component and add properties:

let calendar
let event

const versionProperty = new Property({ name: 'VERSION', value: 2 })

const dtstartProperty = new Property({
  name: 'DTSTART',
  parameters: { VALUE: 'DATE' },
  value: new Date('1991-07-11 7:00:00')
})

calendar = new Component({ name: 'VCALENDAR' })
calendar = calendar.pushProperty(versionProperty)

event = new Component({ name: 'VEVENT' })
event = event.pushProperty(dtstartProperty)

calendar = calendar.pushComponent(event)

Or instantiate everything at once:

const calendar = new Component({
  name: 'VCALENDAR',
  properties: [
    new Property({ name: 'VERSION', value: 2 })
  ],
  components: [
    new Component({
      name: 'VEVENT',
      properties: [
        new Property({
          name: 'DTSTART',
          parameters: { VALUE: 'DATE' },
          value: new Date('1991-07-11 7:00:00')
        })
      ]
    })
  ]
})

Generate iCalendar data

Call #toString on the Component or Property to get a string representation of the component according to the iCalendar specifications.

calendar.toString()

Generated data:

BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
BEGIN:VEVENT
DTSTART;VALUE=DATE:19910711
END:VEVENT
END:VCALENDAR

This string can then be saved to a file, sent to the user, etc.

API

Component

An Immutable Record with the following properties:

  • name: String: Name of the component (e.g. "VCALENDAR", "VEVENT")
  • components: List<Component>: List of Component instances
  • properties: List<Property>: List of Property instances

All methods return a new instance of the component due to its backing on Immutable's Record.

Extended Methods

  • Component.constructor({ name: String, components: (List<Component> | Array<Component>), properties: (List<Property> | Array<Property>) }): Component

    Instantiate a new Component with initial values. components and properties will be coerced to a List.

  • Component.prototype.pushComponent(component: Component): Component

    Push a Component to the list of components.

  • Component.prototype.pushProperty(property: Property): Component

    Push a Property to the list of properties.

  • Component.prototype.clear(): Component

    Clear all components and properties from the component.

  • Component.prototype.clearComponents(): Component

    Clear all components from the component.

  • Component.prototype.clearProperties(): Component

    Clear all properties from the component.

  • Component.prototype.toString(): String

    Get a string representation of the component according to the iCalendar specifications.

Property

An Immutable Record with the following properties:

  • name: String: Name of the property (e.g. "DTSTART", "SUMMARY")
  • parameters: Map<String, Any>: Property parameters (e.g. "VALUE")
  • transform: Boolean = true: Explicit determiner if the value is transformed
  • value: Any: Value of the property

All methods return a new instance of the property due to its backing on Immutable's Record.

Extended Methods

  • Property.constructor({ name: String, parameters: (Object | Map<String, Any>), transform: Boolean = true, value: Any }): Property

    Instantiate a new Property with initial values. parameters will be coerced into a Map.

  • Property.prototype.getTransformedValue(): String

    Get the transformed value of the property's value. Transformations are conveniences to generate valid iCalendar data from JavaScript objects.

    For example, providing a Date object to a DTSTAMP property value will transform as such:

    const dtstampProperty = new Property({
  name: 'DTSTAMP'
  parameters: { VALUE: 'DATE' },
  value: new Date('1991-07-11 7:00:00')
})

dtstampProperty.toString() // => DTSTAMP;VALUE=DATE:19910711

  • Property.prototype.toString(): String

    Get a string representation of the property according to the iCalendar specifications.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial