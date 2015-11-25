Immutable.js Diff

High Fidelity diffs for Immutable.JS objects

Forked from immutable-diff which focuses more on RFC 6902 style patches, requiring string values for the paths.

op.path is now an Immutable.List rather than a patch style path, usable for .updateIn

Support for complex values as keys

null & undefined are considered separate values

Babel/ES6 codebase

Creates a diff between a and b

var Immutable = require ( 'immutable' ); var diff = require ( 'immutable-diff' ); var map1 = Immutable.Map({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }); var map2 = Immutable.Map({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 }); diff(map1, map2);

Operations

add

A new key was added

remove

An existing key was removed

replace

An existing key was replaced with a new value

License

MIT