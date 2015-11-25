High Fidelity diffs for Immutable.JS objects
Forked from immutable-diff which focuses more on RFC 6902 style patches, requiring string values for the paths.
op.path is now an
Immutable.List rather than a patch style path, usable for
.updateIn
null &
undefined are considered separate values
Creates a diff between
a and
b
var Immutable = require('immutable');
var diff = require('immutable-diff');
var map1 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3});
var map2 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3, d: 4});
diff(map1, map2);
// List [ Map { op: "add", path: ["d"], value: 4 } ]
var map1 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3});
var map2 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3, d: 4});
add
A new key was added
remove
An existing key was removed
replace
An existing key was replaced with a new value
MIT