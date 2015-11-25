openbase logo
immutable-diff

by Tim Griesser
0.1.1 (see all)

Hi-Fi diffing for Immutable.js data structures, forked from immutablediff

Readme

Immutable.js Diff

High Fidelity diffs for Immutable.JS objects

Forked from immutable-diff which focuses more on RFC 6902 style patches, requiring string values for the paths.

Changes from immutable-diff:

  • op.path is now an Immutable.List rather than a patch style path, usable for .updateIn
  • Support for complex values as keys
  • null & undefined are considered separate values
  • Babel/ES6 codebase

API:

diff(a, b)

Creates a diff between a and b

var Immutable = require('immutable');
var diff = require('immutable-diff');

var map1 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3});
var map2 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3, d: 4});

diff(map1, map2);
// List [ Map { op: "add", path: ["d"], value: 4 } ]

var map1 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3});
var map2 = Immutable.Map({a:1, b:2, c:3, d: 4});

Operations

add

A new key was added

remove

An existing key was removed

replace

An existing key was replaced with a new value

License

MIT

