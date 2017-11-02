DEPRECATED, use reactive-di
Simple, dependency injection container with some state handling functions.
npm install --save immutable-di immutable-di-react
npm test
npm run dev.examples
Our main focus make Flux-like API as less and simple as possible. Which with less words you can express more. The ideas behind similar to the redux, baobab, nuclear-js, but implementation based on dependency injection. And of course you can use dependency injection as standalone.
import {default as React, Component} from 'react';
import {Getter, Facet, Factory, Setter} from 'immutable-di/define'
import root from 'immutable-di-react/root'
import statefull from 'immutable-di-react/statefull'
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native'
const cursor = new NativeCursor({
tis: {
a: 1,
b: 2
}
})
const container = new Container(cursor)
var abbaFacet = Facet({
a: ['tis', 'a']
})(function bloomyFacet({a}) {
return a + 10;
})
var ChangeAction = Factory({
setA: Setter(['tis', 'a']),
setIsLoading: Setter(['tis', 'isLoading'])
})(function ({setA, setIsLoading}) {
return function (num) {
// Here will be all mutate state logic. for example server side request
// communication with API layer and etc.
setIsLoading(true);
$.get('/server/route').then((data) => {
setIsLoading(false);
var a = num + data.a;
setA(a);
})
}
});
@root()
@statefull({
abba: abbaFacet,
changeAction: ChangeAction
})
class Application extends React.Component {
handleClick () {
this.props.changeAction(100);
}
render () {
return <div onClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}>Bloom: {this.props.abba}</div>
}
}
export default function () {
React.render(<Application container={container} />, document.querySelector('.app'));
}
import {Facet, Factory, Class} from 'immutable-di/define'
// A, B - functions or classes with di definitions
// For functions:
Factory([A, B])(C) // resolve functions A, B and pass them as arguments to C
Factory({a: A, b: B})(C) // resolve functions A, B and pass them as object {a, b} to C
//Facet - same as Factory, but do not cache factory return value
// For classes:
@Class([A, B])
class C {
constructor(a, b) {
}
}
// or
class C {
constructor(a, b) {
}
}
export default Class([A, B])(C)
// or
@Class({
a: A,
b: B
})
class C {
constructor({a, b}) {
}
}
// for State
@Class([
A,
B,
options: ['config', 'c']
])
class C {
constructor(a, b, options) {
}
}
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native'
const cursor = new NativeCursor({
config: {
logger: {
opt1: 'test1'
},
mod2: {
opt1: 'test2'
}
}
})
// define di container with state:
const container = new Container(cursor)
// dep 1:
function MyFaset(state) {
return 'data'
}
Factory()(MyFaset)
// dep 2:
function myHandler({state, faset}) {
console.log(state, faset)
}
// bind listener:
const listener = container.on({
state: ['config', 'logger'],
faset: MyFaset
}, myHandler)
// trigger my hander
cursor.select(['config', 'logger', 'opt1']).set('test')
// path config.logger not affected, myHandler is not triggered
cursor.select(['config', 'mod2', 'opt1']).set('1')
// unbind listener:
container.off(listener)
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import {Factory, Class} from 'immutable-di/define'
import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native'
const cursor = new NativeCursor({
config: {
logger: {
opt1: 'test1'
}
}
})
const container = new Container(cursor)
function ConsoleOutputDriver() {
return function consoleOutputDriver(str) {
console.log(str)
}
}
Factory()(ConsoleOutputDriver)
@Class([
ConsoleOutputDriver,
['config', 'logger']
])
class Logger {
constructor(outputDriver, dep, config) {
this._outputDriver = outputDriver
this._config = config
}
log(val) {
this._outputDriver('val:' + val + ', opt:' + this._config.opt1)
}
}
function SomeDep() {
return 'dep'
}
Factory()(SomeDep)
function App({logger, someDep}) {
return function app(val) {
logger.log(val + someDep)
}
}
Factory({
logger: logger,
someDep: SomeDep
})(App)
container.get(App)('test') // outputs: val: testdep, opt: test1
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import {Factory, Class} from 'immutable-di/define'
import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native'
const cursor = new NativeCursor({
config: {
myModule: {
opt1: 'test1'
}
}
})
const container = new Container(cursor)
function MyModule({opt1}) {
console.log('init', opt1)
return function myModule(val) {
console.log('out', opt1, ', val', val)
}
}
Factory([
['config', 'myModule']
])(MyModule)
container.get(MyModule) // outputs init test1
container.get(MyModule) // no outputs, return from cache
const cursor = cursor.select(['config', 'myModule', 'opt1'])
cursor.set('test2') // outputs test2
container.get(MyModule) // no outputs: return from cache
container.get(MyModule)('test3') // outputs out test2, val test3
// my-faset.js
function myFaset(todos) {
return todos.map(todo => todo.id + '-mapped')
}
export default Factory([
['todoApp', 'todos']
])(myFaset)
// todo-list.js
import statefull from 'immutable-di-react/statefull'
import root from 'immutable-di-react/root'
import TodoListItem from './todo-list-item'
import myFaset from './my-faset'
import TodoActions from './todo-actions'
// set container from props to context:
@root()
// bind to setState:
@statefull({
todos: ['todoApp', 'todos'], // state path
query: ['todoApp', 'query'], // state path
mapped: myFaset, // faset
actions: TodoActions // class with actions
})
export default class TodoList extends React.Component {
render({todos, mapped, actions}) {
return (
<div>
<div>
<h3>Mapped todo ids:</h3>
{mapped.toString()}
</div>
<ul>
{todos.map(todo => (
<TodoListItem todo={todo}/>
))}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
}
// todo-list-item.js
import React from 'react'
import widget from 'immutable-di-react/widget'
import di from 'immutable-di-react/di'
import TodoActions from './todo-actions'
function TodoListItem({todo, editMode, actions}) {
return (
<li className='todos-list-item'>
{todo.title}
</li>
)
}
export default Di({
actions: TodoActions
})(widget(TodoListItem))
// todo-actions.js
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import {Class} from 'immutable-di/define'
@Class([Container])
export default class TodoActions {
constructor(container) {
this._cursor = cursor.select(['todoApp'])
}
addTodo(todo) {
this._cursor.apply(['todos'] => todos.concat(todo))
}
}
// index.js
import React from 'react'
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native'
import TodoList from './todo-list'
// define di container with state:
const cursor = new NativeCursor({
todoApp: {
todos: [],
query: {
}
}
})
const container = new Container(cursor)
const initialProps = cursor.select(['todoApp']).get()
React.render(<TodoList ...initialProps container={container}/>, document.querySelector('body'))
import {Factory, Setter} from 'immutable-di/define'
import Container from 'immutable-di'
import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native'
import MonitorFactory from 'immutable-di/history/MonitorFactory'
Factory.extend = MonitorFactory
function showChanges(history) {
console.log(history)
}
const action = Factory([
Setter(['tis', 'a'])
])(function MyAction(setA) {
return function myAction(value) {
setA(value)
}
})
const cursor = new NativeCursor({
tis: {
a: 1,
b: 2
}
})
const container = new Container(cursor)
const listener = container.on([
['__history']
], showChanges)
container.get(action)(123)
// Will produce:
/*
[
{ "displayName": "MyAction", "id": 11, "args": [ 123 ], "diff": {} }
]
*/
container.off(listener)
NativeCursor:diff used for diff generation, this dummy, but NativeCursor can be extended.