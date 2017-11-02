DEPRECATED, use reactive-di

Simple, dependency injection container with some state handling functions.

General

Install: npm install --save immutable-di immutable-di-react

Tests: npm test

Examples: npm run dev.examples

Why not *-flux?

Our main focus make Flux-like API as less and simple as possible. Which with less words you can express more. The ideas behind similar to the redux, baobab, nuclear-js, but implementation based on dependency injection. And of course you can use dependency injection as standalone.

Usecases

React all-in example

import { default as React, Component} from 'react' ; import {Getter, Facet, Factory, Setter} from 'immutable-di/define' import root from 'immutable-di-react/root' import statefull from 'immutable-di-react/statefull' import Container from 'immutable-di' import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native' const cursor = new NativeCursor({ tis : { a : 1 , b : 2 } }) const container = new Container(cursor) var abbaFacet = Facet({ a : [ 'tis' , 'a' ] })( function bloomyFacet ( {a} ) { return a + 10 ; }) var ChangeAction = Factory({ setA : Setter([ 'tis' , 'a' ]), setIsLoading : Setter([ 'tis' , 'isLoading' ]) })( function ( {setA, setIsLoading} ) { return function ( num ) { setIsLoading( true ); $. get ('/server/route').then((data) => { setIsLoading( false ); var a = num + data.a; setA(a); }) } }); @root() @statefull({ abba : abbaFacet, changeAction : ChangeAction }) class Application extends React . Component { handleClick () { this .props.changeAction( 100 ); } render () { return < div onClick = {this.handleClick.bind(this)} > Bloom: {this.props.abba} </ div > } } export default function ( ) { React.render( < Application container = {container} /> , document.querySelector('.app')); }

Define dependency

import {Facet, Factory, Class} from 'immutable-di/define' Factory([A, B])(C) Factory({ a : A, b : B})(C) @Class([A, B]) class C { constructor (a, b) { } } class C { constructor (a, b) { } } export default Class([A, B])(C) @Class({ a : A, b : B }) class C { constructor ({a, b}) { } } @Class([ A, B, options : [ 'config' , 'c' ] ]) class C { constructor (a, b, options) { } }

Working with state

import Container from 'immutable-di' import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native' const cursor = new NativeCursor({ config : { logger : { opt1 : 'test1' }, mod2 : { opt1 : 'test2' } } }) const container = new Container(cursor) function MyFaset ( state ) { return 'data' } Factory()(MyFaset) function myHandler ( {state, faset} ) { console .log(state, faset) } const listener = container.on({ state : [ 'config' , 'logger' ], faset : MyFaset }, myHandler) cursor.select([ 'config' , 'logger' , 'opt1' ]).set( 'test' ) cursor.select([ 'config' , 'mod2' , 'opt1' ]).set( '1' ) container.off(listener)

Di factory example

import Container from 'immutable-di' import {Factory, Class} from 'immutable-di/define' import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native' const cursor = new NativeCursor({ config : { logger : { opt1 : 'test1' } } }) const container = new Container(cursor) function ConsoleOutputDriver ( ) { return function consoleOutputDriver ( str ) { console .log(str) } } Factory()(ConsoleOutputDriver) @Class([ ConsoleOutputDriver, [ 'config' , 'logger' ] ]) class Logger { constructor (outputDriver, dep, config) { this ._outputDriver = outputDriver this ._config = config } log(val) { this ._outputDriver( 'val:' + val + ', opt:' + this ._config.opt1) } } function SomeDep ( ) { return 'dep' } Factory()(SomeDep) function App ( {logger, someDep} ) { return function app ( val ) { logger.log(val + someDep) } } Factory({ logger : logger, someDep : SomeDep })(App) container.get(App)( 'test' )

Cache example

import Container from 'immutable-di' import {Factory, Class} from 'immutable-di/define' import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native' const cursor = new NativeCursor({ config : { myModule : { opt1 : 'test1' } } }) const container = new Container(cursor) function MyModule ( {opt1} ) { console .log( 'init' , opt1) return function myModule ( val ) { console .log( 'out' , opt1, ', val' , val) } } Factory([ [ 'config' , 'myModule' ] ])(MyModule) container.get(MyModule) container.get(MyModule) const cursor = cursor.select([ 'config' , 'myModule' , 'opt1' ]) cursor.set( 'test2' ) container.get(MyModule) container.get(MyModule)( 'test3' )

React example

function myFaset ( todos ) { return todos.map( todo => todo.id + '-mapped' ) } export default Factory([ [ 'todoApp' , 'todos' ] ])(myFaset)

import statefull from 'immutable-di-react/statefull' import root from 'immutable-di-react/root' import TodoListItem from './todo-list-item' import myFaset from './my-faset' import TodoActions from './todo-actions' @root() @statefull({ todos : [ 'todoApp' , 'todos' ], query : [ 'todoApp' , 'query' ], mapped : myFaset, actions : TodoActions }) export default class TodoList extends React . Component { render({todos, mapped, actions}) { return ( < div > < div > < h3 > Mapped todo ids: </ h3 > {mapped.toString()} </ div > < ul > {todos.map(todo => ( < TodoListItem todo = {todo}/ > ))} </ ul > </ div > ) } }

import React from 'react' import widget from 'immutable-di-react/widget' import di from 'immutable-di-react/di' import TodoActions from './todo-actions' function TodoListItem ( {todo, editMode, actions} ) { return ( < li className = 'todos-list-item' > {todo.title} </ li > ) } export default Di({ actions : TodoActions })(widget(TodoListItem))

import Container from 'immutable-di' import {Class} from 'immutable-di/define' @Class([Container]) export default class TodoActions { constructor (container) { this ._cursor = cursor.select([ 'todoApp' ]) } addTodo(todo) { this ._cursor.apply([ 'todos' ] => todos.concat(todo)) } }

import React from 'react' import Container from 'immutable-di' import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native' import TodoList from './todo-list' const cursor = new NativeCursor({ todoApp : { todos : [], query : { } } }) const container = new Container(cursor) const initialProps = cursor.select([ 'todoApp' ]).get() React.render( < TodoList ...initialProps container = {container}/ > , document.querySelector('body'))

Initial debug support

import {Factory, Setter} from 'immutable-di/define' import Container from 'immutable-di' import NativeCursor from 'immutable-di/cursors/native' import MonitorFactory from 'immutable-di/history/MonitorFactory' Factory.extend = MonitorFactory function showChanges ( history ) { console .log(history) } const action = Factory([ Setter([ 'tis' , 'a' ]) ])( function MyAction ( setA ) { return function myAction ( value ) { setA(value) } }) const cursor = new NativeCursor({ tis : { a : 1 , b : 2 } }) const container = new Container(cursor) const listener = container.on([ [ '__history' ] ], showChanges) container.get(action)( 123 ) container.off(listener)

NativeCursor:diff used for diff generation, this dummy, but NativeCursor can be extended.