Lightweight immutable helper that allows you to continue working with POJO (Plain Old JavaScript Object), and supports full TypeScript type checking for nested objects.

This library is trying to solve the following problems:

Most immutable JavaScript libraries try to encapsulate the data and provide proprietary APIs to work with the data. They are more verbose than normal JavaScript syntax. E.g., map1.get('b') vs map1.b , nested2.getIn(['a', 'b', 'd']) vs nested2.a.b.d , etc.

vs , vs , etc. Encapsulated data is no more POJO, therefore cannot be easily used with other libraries, e.g., lodash, underscore, etc.

Most immutable libraries leak themselves throughout your entire application (including view components), however, they should have been encapsulated at the place where updates happen (e.g., Redux reducers). This is also a pain when you need to change to another immutable library that has its own APIs.

seamless-immutable address some of the above issues when reading the properties, but still use verbose APIs to write properties.

Immutability Helpers allows us to work with POJO, but it has still introduced some magic keywords, such as $set, $push, etc.

In addition, we lost TypeScript type checking. E.g., when calling nested2.getIn(["a", "b", "c"]) , TypeScript won't be able to warn me if I changed property "c" to "d".

This library is an alternative to Immutable.js, it has only one method iassign(), which accept a POJO object and return you a new POJO object with specific property updated. However, since it works with other libraries such as lodash (refer to example 4), it provides all the functionalities you need plus immutability.

I have added some options to freeze input and output using deep-freeze, which can be used in development to make sure they don't change unintentionally by us or the 3rd party libraries.

This library will leave your POJO objects completely untouched (except the optional deep-freeze), it does not wrap around nor add any methods/properties to your POJO objects.

This library works in JavaScript and it works really well with TypeScript, because of its generic type argument inference; and since you are working with POJO (not the wrapper objects), you can utilize the full power of TypeScript: IntelliSense, type checking and refactoring, etc.

Performance

Performance of this library should be comparable to Immutable.js, because read operations will always occur more than write operations. When using this library, all your react components can read object properties directly. E.g., you can use <TextBox value={this.state.userinfo.fullName}> in your components, instead of <TextBox value={this.state.getIn(["userinfo", "fullName"])}> . In addition, shouldComponentUpdate() can compare POJO objects without knowing about the immutable libraries, e.g., return this.props.userInfo.orders !== nextProps.userInfos.orders . I.e., the more read operations you have, the more it will outperform Immutable.js. Following are the benchmarks for multiple immutable libraries (assuming the read to write ratio is 5 to 1):

$ npm run benchmarks Mutable Total elapsed = 57 ms ( read ) + 41 ms ( write ) = 98 ms. Immutable ( immutable .js) Total elapsed = 254 ms ( read ) + 847 ms ( write ) = 1101 ms. Immutable ( Object .assign) Total elapsed = 66 ms ( read ) + 1339 ms ( write ) = 1405 ms. Immutable ( immutable -assign) Total elapsed = 77 ms ( read ) + 2265 ms ( write ) = 2342 ms. Immutable (immer setAutoFreeze( false )) Total elapsed = 65 ms ( read ) + 4706 ms ( write ) = 4771 ms. Immutable (seamless- immutable production) Total elapsed = 73 ms ( read ) + 29688 ms ( write ) = 29761 ms.

Full performance test results and test script can be found at benchmarks.

Install with npm

npm install immutable-assign yarn add immutable-assign

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); iassign.setOption({ freeze : true }); const map1 = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }; const map2 = iassign( map1, function ( m ) { m.b = 50 ; return m; } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const list1 = [ 1 , 2 ]; const list2 = iassign( list1, function ( l ) { l.push( 3 , 4 , 5 ); return l; } ); const list3 = iassign( list2, function ( l ) { l.unshift( 0 ); return l; } ); const list4 = iassign( list1, function ( l ) { return l.concat(list2, list3); } ); const list5 = iassign( list4, function ( l ) { return l.sort(); } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const nested1 = { a :{ b :{ c :[ 3 , 4 , 5 ] } } }; const nested2 = iassign( nested1, function ( n ) { return n.a.b; }, function ( b ) { b.d = 6 ; return b; } ); const nested3 = iassign( nested2, function ( n ) { return n.a.b.d; }, function ( d ) { return d + 1 ; } ); const nested4 = iassign( nested3, function ( n ) { return n.a.b.c; }, function ( c ) { c.push( 6 ); return c; } );

Example 4: Work with 3rd party libraries, e.g., lodash

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const _ = require ( "lodash" ); const nested1 = { a : { b : { c : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } } }; const nested2 = iassign( nested1, function ( n ) { return n.a.b.c; }, function ( c ) { return _.map(c, function ( i ) { return i + 1 ; }); } ); const nested3 = iassign( nested2, function ( n ) { return n.a.b.c; }, function ( c ) { return _.flatMap(c, function ( i ) { return [i, i]; }); } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const o1 = { a : { b : { c : [[{ d : 11 , e : 12 }], [{ d : 21 , e : 22 }]], c2 : {} }, b2 : {} }, a2 : {} }; const o2 = iassign( o1, function ( o ) { return o.a.b.c[ 0 ][ 0 ]; }, function ( ci ) { ci.d++; return ci; } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const o1 = { a : { b : { c : [[{ d : 11 , e : 12 }], [{ d : 21 , e : 22 }]], c2 : {} }, b2 : {} }, a2 : {} }; const o2 = iassign( o1, function ( o ) { return o.a.b.c[ 1 ]; }, function ( c ) { c.push( 101 ); return c; } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const o1 = { a : { b : { c : [{ d : 11 , e : 12 }, { d : 21 , e : 22 }] } } }; const external = { a : 0 }; const o2 = iassign( o1, function ( o, ctx ) { return o.a.b.c[ctx.external.a]; }, function ( ci ) { ci.d++; return ci; }, { external : external } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const nested1 = { a : { b : { c : [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] } } }; const iassignFp = iassign.fp( undefined ) ( function ( n ) { return n.a.b; }) ( function ( b ) { b.d = 6 ; return b; }) ( undefined ); const nested2 = iassignFp(nested1); iassignFp = iassign.fp( undefined ) ( function ( n ) { return n.a.b.d; }) ( function ( d ) { return d + 1 ; }) ( undefined ); const nested3 = iassignFp(nested2); iassignFp = iassign.fp( undefined ) ( function ( n ) { return n.a.b.c; }) ( function ( c ) { c.push( 6 ); return c; }) ( undefined ); const nested4 = iassignFp(nested3); iassignFp = iassign.fp( undefined ) ( function ( n, ctx ) { return n.a.b.c[ctx.i]; }) ( function ( ci ) { return ci + 100 ; }) ({ i : 1 }); const nested5 = iassignFp(nested4);

Example 9: Support the ES6 Map

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const map1 = new Map (); map1.set( "a" , "value a" ); iassign.setOption({ copyFunc : function ( value, propName ) { if (value instanceof Map ) { return new Map (value); } } }); const map2 = iassign( map1, m => { m.set( 1 , 'first' ); return m; } );

const iassign = require ( "immutable-assign" ); const o1 = { a : { b : { c : [[{ d : 11 , e : 12 }], [{ d : 21 , e : 22 }]], c2 : {} } } }; const o2 = iassign( o1, [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 0 , '0' ], (ci) => { ci.d++; return ci; });

Function Signature (TypeScript syntax)

iassign = function < TObj >( obj: TObj, setProp: setPropFunc<TObj>, option?: IIassignOption ): TObj ; iassign = function < TObj , TProp , TContext >( obj: TObj, getProp: (obj: TObj, context: TContext) => TProp, setProp: (prop: TProp) => TProp, context?: TContext, option?: IIassignOption ): TObj ; iassign = function < TObj , TProp , TContext >( obj: TObj, propPaths: ( string | number )[], setProp: setPropFunc<TObj>, option?: IIassignOption ): TObj ; iassign.fp = function < TObj , TProp , TContext >( option: IIassignOption, getPropOrPropPaths: getPropFunc<TObj, TProp, TContext> | ( string | number )[], setProp: setPropFunc<TProp>, context?: TContext, obj?: TObj ): TObj ; iassign.setOption(option: IIassignOption): void ; interface IIassignOption { freeze?: boolean ; freezeInput?: boolean ; freezeOutput?: boolean ; useConstructor?: boolean ; copyFunc?: <T>(value: T, propName: string ): T; disableExtraStatementCheck?: boolean ; ignoreIfNoChange?: boolean ; }

Constraints

getProp() must be a pure function; I.e., it cannot access anything other than the input parameters. e.g., it must not access "this" or "window" objects. In addition, it must not modify the input parameters. It should only return a property that needs to be updated.

History