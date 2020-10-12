immutable update utils for JS
Object and
Arrays.
This library only does simple updates (e.g setting, modifying or deleting a value), for more powerful combinators, see space-lift which also fully includes
immupdate.
const john = {name: 'john', address: '17, claproast st'};
const updatedJohn = {...john, adress: '18, claproast st'}; // oh no
Pros:
Cons:
Here's everything that can be imported from
immupdate:
import { update, deepUpdate, DELETE } from 'immupdate'
update updates the shallow properties of an object
deepUpdate can update one arbitrarily nested property in a JSON tree
DELETE is a special marker used with
update and
immupdate to delete a property
import { update, DELETE } from 'immupdate'
type Person = { id: number, name: string, tatoo?: string }
const jose: Person = {
id: 33,
name: 'Jose',
tatoo: '自由'
}
const carla = update(jose, {
name: 'Carla',
tatoo: DELETE
})
The differences with
Object.assign or the
{ ...source } notation is that you can delete a property and
update() is typesafe: You can't make a typo, add completely new keys, etc.
Two ways to do it:
1)
update performs shallow updates, so we will just have to call it multiple times.
import { update } from 'immupdate'
interface Person {
id: string
prefs: {
csvSep: ',' | ';'
timezone: number
otherData?: {
nestedData: {}
}
},
friends: number[]
}
const person = {
id: 33,
prefs: {
csvSep: ',',
timezone: 2,
otherData: {
nestedData: {}
}
},
friends: [1, 2, 3]
}
const newPrefs = update(person.prefs, { csvSep: ';' })
const personWithNewPrefs = update(person, { prefs: newPrefs })
2) but this can get tedious pretty fast, especially once we reach 3 levels of nesting or more.
deepUpdate to the rescue:
import { deepUpdate } from 'immupdate'
const personWithNewPrefs = deepUpdate(person)
.at('prefs')
.at('csvSep')
.set(';')
This is fonctionally equivalent to the code using multiple
update calls.
person was only updated where necessary. Below in green are the paths that were updated. This is much more efficient than deep cloning.
Two choices:
1) Using
update which doesn't specifically deal with Arrays, so we want to prepare the updated Array instance beforehand.
import { update } from 'immupdate'
const person = {
friends: [
{ id: 1, name: 'biloute' },
{ id: 2, name: 'roberto' },
{ id: 3, name: 'jesus' }
]
}
const newFriends = person.friends.map(f => f.id === 3 ? update(f, { name: 'rocky' }) : f)
const newPerson = update(person, { friends: newFriends })
2) Using
deepUpdate:
import { deepUpdate } from 'immupdate'
const newPerson = deepUpdate(person)
.at('friends')
.at(person.friends.findIndex(f => f.id === 3))
.abortIfUndef()
.at('name')
.set('rocky')
import { deepUpdate } from 'immupdate'
const person = {
friends: [
{ id: 1, name: 'biloute' },
{ id: 2, name: 'roberto' },
{ id: 3, name: 'jesus' }
]
}
const newPerson = deepUpdate(person)
.at('friends')
.at(person.friends.findIndex(f => f.id === 3))
.abortIfUndef()
.at('name')
.modify(name => `MC ${name}`)
If there is a nullable key (or An array index being used) anywhere in the update path and it's not the last key (i.e, right before
modify or
set)
then it's a potentially unsafe operation and the library will ask you to decide what to do with it (it won't compile until you do).
You can either:
1) Abort the whole thing (the returned value is the same as the passed one)
import { deepUpdate } from 'immupdate'
interface Person {
prefs?: {
lang: string
}
}
deepUpdate<Person>({})
.at('prefs')
.abortIfUndef()
.at('lang')
.set('en')
Or
2) Specify a default value to be used if the current value is null/undefined
import { deepUpdate } from 'immupdate'
interface Person {
prefs?: {
lang: string
}
}
const defaultPrefs = { lang: 'en' }
deepUpdate<Person>({})
.at('prefs')
.withDefault(defaultPrefs)
.at('lang')
.set('en')
import { deepUpdate } from 'immupdate'
type A = { type: 'a', data: string }
type B = { type: 'b', data: number }
type Container = { aOrB: A | B }
const isA = (u: A | B): u is A => u.type === 'a'
const container = { aOrB: { type: 'a', data: 'aa' } }
deepUpdate(container)
.at('aOrB')
.abortIfNot(isA)
.at('data')
.set('bb')
Additionally, if you're also using space-lift, you can update Option values anywhere in a tree. Updating an
Option<T> works exactly like updating a
T | undefined, so you still have to explicitly tell
deepUpdate what to do in case it encounters a
None.
const obj = {
a: Some({
b: Some({ c: 1 }),
x: { y: 'y' }
})
}
const result = deepUpdate(obj)
.at('a')
.abortIfUndef()
.at('b')
.withDefault({ c: 5 })
.at('c')
.set(10)