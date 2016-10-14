A TINY, fail-fast, lazy, "naked", simple immutable Javascript objects library.
Immu aims to solve 2 things:
Immu does not attempt to add functionality to Arrays, introduce complex data structures like Map and Set, or provide a complete solution with cursors and stores. Immu is meant to be the simplest possible solution to providing immutable objects while maintaining the native API for those objects (including Array methods).
Each of these libraries are GREAT in their implementation and at the problems they solve:
Bugs happen because developers write them. This just puts one more layer between you and your code exploding. Immutable data can't promise to help you avoid all bugs, but can help you reason about your state much easier!
npm install immu --save
'use strict';
let immu = require('immu');
let user = {
name: 'Scott',
age: 31,
location: 'somewhere'
};
let immutableUser = immu(user);
try {
immutableUser.name = 'Unchangeable';
}
catch (e) {
console.error(e.message); // Cannot change value of an immutable property
}
console.log(immutableUser.name) // Scott
// Get the raw object back
console.log(immutableUser.toJS()); // {name: 'Scott', age: 31, location: 'somewhere'}
let list = immu([1, 2, 3, 4]);
let newList = list
.map(item => item + 1)
.filter(item => item % 2 === 0);
console.log(Array.isArray(list)) // true
git clone https://github.com/scottcorgan/immu.git && cd immu
npm install
npm test