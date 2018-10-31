immer-wieder is an api-compatible wrap around Reacts context, behaving the same way with the distinction that you can
If you look at the code it should become clear that it lets React do all the work in order to create as little surface for maintenance and bugs as possible.
npm install immer-wieder
import createContext from 'immer-wieder'
const { Provider, Consumer } = createContext((setState, getState) => ({
// Everything in here is your state
bands: {
0: { name: 'Flipper' },
1: { name: 'Melt Banana' },
},
ids: [0, 1],
// Including actions, which you can wrap and nest, makes it easier to access them later ...
someActions: {
// Actions do not have to mutate state at all, use getState to access current state
cacheState: id => getState(state => fetch(`/backend?cache=${state.stringify()}`),
// Actions can be async naturally
fetchState: async () => {
try {
const res = await fetch(`/backend?state`)
setState(await res.json())
} catch(error) {
setState({ error })
}
},
// Otherwise setState behaves like always
removeAll: () => setState({ bands: {}, ids: [] }),
// With the distinction that you mutate drafts, thanks to immer
changeName: (id, name) =>
setState(state => {
// You are allowed to mutate state in here ...
state.bands[id].name = name
// Or return a reduced shallow clone of state like always
// return { ...state, users: { ...state.users, [id]: { ...state.users[id], name } } }
}),
},
}))
const App = () => (
// Provide state, everything withing can have selective access to it
<Provider>
<Consumer select={store => store.ids}>
{ids => ids.map(id => <EditDetails key={id} id={id} />)}
</Consumer>
</Provider>
)
const EditDetails = ({ id }) => (
// Select is optional, if present the component renders only when the state you select changes
// Actions can be fetched right from the store
<Consumer select={store => ({ ...store.bands[id], ...store.someActions })}>
{({ name, changeName }) => (
<div>
<h1>{name}</h1>
<input value={name} onChange={e => changeName(id, e.target.value)} />
</div>
)}
</Consumer>
)
void
Draft mutations usually warrant a code block, since a return denotes a overwrite in immer. Sometimes that can stretch code a little more than you might be comfortable with. In such cases you can use javascripts
void operator, which evaluates expressions and returns
undefined.
// Single mutation
setState(state => void (state.user.age += 1))
// Multiple mutations
setState(state => void (state.user.age += 1, state.user.height = 186))
Sometimes you need to access state in lifecycles or maybe you just don't like render props at all.
import createContext from 'immer-wieder'
const { Provider, hoc } = createContext((setState, getState) => ({ ... }))
@hoc((store, props) => ({ item: store.items[props.id] }))
class Item extends Component {
render() {
return <div>{this.props.item}</div>
}
}
const App = () => (
<Provider>
<Item id={1} />
</Provider>
)
