immer

by immerjs
9.0.7 (see all)

Create the next immutable state by mutating the current one

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5M

GitHub Stars

22.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

158

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Immutable

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/566
rajesh-tirupathi

Readme

Immer

Create the next immutable state tree by simply modifying the current tree

Winner of the "Breakthrough of the year" React open source award and "Most impactful contribution" JavaScript open source award in 2019

Contribute using one-click online setup

You can use Gitpod (a free online VS Code like IDE) for contributing online. With a single click it will launch a workspace and automatically:

  • clone the immer repo.
  • install the dependencies.
  • run yarn run start.

so that you can start coding straight away.

Documentation

The documentation of this package is hosted at https://immerjs.github.io/immer/

Support

Did Immer make a difference to your project? Join the open collective at https://opencollective.com/immer!

Release notes

https://github.com/immerjs/immer/releases

100
rajesh-tirupathi Hyderabad, India
10 months ago
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Very tiny package around 5KB that helps you to work with the immutable state in your react project. The idea is simple by applying all your changes to a dummy/ intermediate state by not touching the original state and once all changes done it will push the next state. Less boilerplate code thus your code looks more concise. Very easy to learn and it has really good documentation.

0
Kamrul Islam ShahinChittagong, Bangladesh73 Ratings53 Reviews
B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

This library was created to better deal with state data. It is used to implement a copy operation on modifiable resources. It makes code easier and less prone to bugs. It is very easy to learn as immutability happens with normal JavaScript objects, arrays, Sets, and Maps. No need to learn a new API like immutable.js.

0
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

While it has the potential to mask the important concept of maintaining immutability to newcomers, it saves the burden of manually creating clones of branches of new objects. Incredibly helpful in reducing boilerplate when using redux and now integrated in their batteries included solution @reduxjs/toolkit!

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Great library when it comes to updating deep-nested state. Instead of a 10 line block of code spreading, you can update the object in a mutable way, yet the end result is a new object. It's beautifully simple. It is using the proxy object tho, so you'll have to polyfill that for older browsers.

0
Faizatul
December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Changing base state may sometimes produce bugs. Using immer makes it possible to copy the base state for making changes but the base state will untouched. This kind of behavior helps me to work with different states as it works like immutable.js. Well documented and easy to use.

0

