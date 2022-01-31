Create the next immutable state tree by simply modifying the current tree
Winner of the "Breakthrough of the year" React open source award and "Most impactful contribution" JavaScript open source award in 2019
The documentation of this package is hosted at https://immerjs.github.io/immer/
Very tiny package around 5KB that helps you to work with the immutable state in your react project. The idea is simple by applying all your changes to a dummy/ intermediate state by not touching the original state and once all changes done it will push the next state. Less boilerplate code thus your code looks more concise. Very easy to learn and it has really good documentation.
This library was created to better deal with state data. It is used to implement a copy operation on modifiable resources. It makes code easier and less prone to bugs. It is very easy to learn as immutability happens with normal JavaScript objects, arrays, Sets, and Maps. No need to learn a new API like immutable.js.
While it has the potential to mask the important concept of maintaining immutability to newcomers, it saves the burden of manually creating clones of branches of new objects. Incredibly helpful in reducing boilerplate when using redux and now integrated in their batteries included solution @reduxjs/toolkit!
Great library when it comes to updating deep-nested state. Instead of a 10 line block of code spreading, you can update the object in a mutable way, yet the end result is a new object. It's beautifully simple. It is using the proxy object tho, so you'll have to polyfill that for older browsers.
Changing base state may sometimes produce bugs. Using immer makes it possible to copy the base state for making changes but the base state will untouched. This kind of behavior helps me to work with different states as it works like immutable.js. Well documented and easy to use.