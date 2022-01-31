Immer

Create the next immutable state tree by simply modifying the current tree

Winner of the "Breakthrough of the year" React open source award and "Most impactful contribution" JavaScript open source award in 2019

Contribute using one-click online setup

You can use Gitpod (a free online VS Code like IDE) for contributing online. With a single click it will launch a workspace and automatically:

clone the immer repo.

install the dependencies.

run yarn run start .

so that you can start coding straight away.

Documentation

The documentation of this package is hosted at https://immerjs.github.io/immer/

Support

Did Immer make a difference to your project? Join the open collective at https://opencollective.com/immer!

Release notes

https://github.com/immerjs/immer/releases