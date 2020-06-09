npm install immediate --save
then
var immediate = require("immediate");
immediate(function () {
// this will run soon
});
immediate(function (arg1, arg2) {
// get your args like in iojs
}, thing1, thing2);
immediate is a microtask library, descended from NobleJS's setImmediate, but including ideas from Cujo's When and RSVP.
immediate takes the tricks from setImmediate and RSVP and combines them with the scheduler inspired (vaguely) by when's.
Note versions 2.6.5 and earlier were strictly speaking a 'macrotask' library not a microtask one, see this for the difference, if you need a macrotask library, I got you covered.
Several new features were added in versions 3.1.0 and 3.2.0 to maintain parity with process.nextTick, but the 3.0.x series is still being kept up to date if you just need the small barebones version
process.nextTick
Note that we check for actual Node.js environments, not emulated ones like those produced by browserify or similar.
queueMicrotask
Function available in major browser these days which you can use to add a function into the microtask queue managed by V8.
MutationObserver
This is what RSVP uses, it's very fast, details on MDN.
MessageChannel
Unfortunately,
postMessage has completely different semantics inside web workers, and so cannot be used there. So we
turn to
MessageChannel, which has worse browser support, but does work inside a web worker.
<script> onreadystatechange
For our last trick, we pull something out to make things fast in Internet Explorer versions 6 through 8: namely,
creating a
<script> element and firing our calls in its
onreadystatechange event. This does execute in a future
turn of the event loop, and is also faster than
setTimeout(…, 0), so hey, why not?
setImmediate
We avoid using
setImmediate because node's
process.nextTick is better suited to our needs. Additionally, Internet Explorer 10's implementation of
setImmediate is broken.