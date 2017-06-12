Upload images to imgur

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const imgurUploader = require ( 'imgur-uploader' ); imgurUploader(fs.readFileSync( 'cat.jpg' ), { title : 'Hello!' }).then( data => { console .log(data); });

API

input

Type: Buffer

Image to upload.

options

See the imgur options in addition to the ones below.

token

Type: string

Default: Client-ID 34b90e75ab1c04b

Override the default authorization token (you probably want to).

Related

imgur-uploader-cli - CLI for this module

License

MIT © Kevin Martensson