Upload images to imgur
$ npm install --save imgur-uploader
const fs = require('fs');
const imgurUploader = require('imgur-uploader');
imgurUploader(fs.readFileSync('cat.jpg'), {title: 'Hello!'}).then(data => {
console.log(data);
/*
{
id: 'OB74hEa',
link: 'http://i.imgur.com/jbhDywa.jpg',
title: 'Hello!',
date: Sun May 24 2015 00:02:41 GMT+0200 (CEST),
type: 'image/jpg',
...
}
*/
});
Type:
Buffer
Image to upload.
See the imgur options in addition to the ones below.
Type:
string
Default:
Client-ID 34b90e75ab1c04b
Override the default authorization token (you probably want to).
MIT © Kevin Martensson