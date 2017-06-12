openbase logo
Readme

imgur-uploader Build Status

Upload images to imgur

Install

$ npm install --save imgur-uploader

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const imgurUploader = require('imgur-uploader');

imgurUploader(fs.readFileSync('cat.jpg'), {title: 'Hello!'}).then(data => {
    console.log(data);
    /*
    {
        id: 'OB74hEa',
        link: 'http://i.imgur.com/jbhDywa.jpg',
        title: 'Hello!',
        date: Sun May 24 2015 00:02:41 GMT+0200 (CEST),
        type: 'image/jpg',
        ...
    }
    */
});

API

imgurUploader(input, [options])

input

Type: Buffer

Image to upload.

options

See the imgur options in addition to the ones below.

token

Type: string
Default: Client-ID 34b90e75ab1c04b

Override the default authorization token (you probably want to).

License

MIT © Kevin Martensson

