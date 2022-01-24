A Node client library to generate urls for imgproxy services.
import Imgproxy, { Gravity } from 'imgproxy';
const imgproxy = new Imgproxy({
baseUrl: 'https://imgproxy.example.com',
key: process.env.IMGPROXY_KEY,
salt: process.env.IMGPROXY_SALT,
encode: true,
});
imgproxy
.builder()
.resize('fill', 300, 200, 0)
.gravity(Gravity.north_east)
.dpr(2)
.generateUrl('https://example.com/path/to/image.jpg');
This project is licensed under the MIT License.