imgproxy

A Node client library to generate urls for imgproxy services.

Usage

import Imgproxy, { Gravity } from 'imgproxy' ; const imgproxy = new Imgproxy({ baseUrl: 'https://imgproxy.example.com' , key: process.env.IMGPROXY_KEY, salt: process.env.IMGPROXY_SALT, encode: true , }); imgproxy .builder() .resize( 'fill' , 300 , 200 , 0 ) .gravity(Gravity.north_east) .dpr( 2 ) .generateUrl( 'https://example.com/path/to/image.jpg' );

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Added some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.