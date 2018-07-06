imgLiquid v0.9.944 / 11-04-2013
Alejandro Emparan (karacas) / @krc_ale Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses. ##
<script src="js/imgLiquid-min.js"></script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$(".imgLiquidFill").imgLiquid();
});
<div class="imgLiquidFill imgLiquid" style="width:300px; height:200px;">
<img alt="Woody" src="woody.jpg" />
</div>
http://jsfiddle.net/karacas/3CRx7/#base
http://codepen.io/karacas/pen/nlugd
- Uses CSS Background-size when is available. (new!)
- Bootstrap compatible.
- Lightweight: < 2.0KBs gzipped.
- Fill / Crop.
- Align.
- Responsive.
- Svg support.
- CallBacks.
- HTML5 data-* attributes.
- All browsers (Incl. ie6).
>js
fill: true,
verticalAlign: // 'center' // 'top' // 'bottom' // '50%' // '10%'
horizontalAlign: // 'center' // 'left' // 'right' // '50%' // '10%'
//CallBacks
onStart: function(){},
onFinish: function(){},
onItemStart: function(index, container, img){},
onItemFinish: function(index, container, img){}
>hml5 data attr (overwrite js options)
data-imgLiquid-fill="true"
data-imgLiquid-horizontalAlign="center"
data-imgLiquid-verticalAlign="50%"