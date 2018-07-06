openbase logo
imgliquid

by Karacas
0.9.944

jQuery plugin to resize images to fit in a container.

Readme

ScreenShot

imgLiquid v0.9.944 / 11-04-2013

A jQuery Plugin to resize images to fit in a container.

Alejandro Emparan (karacas) / @krc_ale Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses. ## 

Usage

Include:

<script src="js/imgLiquid-min.js"></script>

js:

$(document).ready(function() {
    $(".imgLiquidFill").imgLiquid();
});

Html:

<div class="imgLiquidFill imgLiquid" style="width:300px; height:200px;">
    <img alt="Woody" src="woody.jpg" />
</div>

View in action:

http://jsfiddle.net/karacas/3CRx7/#base

http://codepen.io/karacas/pen/nlugd

Features:

    - Uses CSS Background-size when is available. (new!)
    - Bootstrap compatible.
    - Lightweight: < 2.0KBs gzipped.
    - Fill / Crop.
    - Align.
    - Responsive.
    - Svg support.
    - CallBacks.
    - HTML5 data-* attributes.
    - All browsers (Incl. ie6).

 

Options:


    >js
        fill: true,
        verticalAlign:      // 'center' //  'top'   //  'bottom' // '50%'  // '10%'
        horizontalAlign:    // 'center' //  'left'  //  'right'  // '50%'  // '10%'

        //CallBacks
        onStart:        function(){},
        onFinish:       function(){},
        onItemStart:    function(index, container, img){},
        onItemFinish:   function(index, container, img){}

    >hml5 data attr (overwrite js options)
        data-imgLiquid-fill="true"
        data-imgLiquid-horizontalAlign="center"
        data-imgLiquid-verticalAlign="50%"

