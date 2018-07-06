imgLiquid v0.9.944 / 11-04-2013

A jQuery Plugin to resize images to fit in a container.

Alejandro Emparan (karacas) / @krc_ale Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses. ##

Usage

< script src = "js/imgLiquid-min.js" > </ script >

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( ".imgLiquidFill" ).imgLiquid(); });

< div class = "imgLiquidFill imgLiquid" style = "width:300px; height:200px;" > < img alt = "Woody" src = "woody.jpg" /> </ div >

View in action:

http://jsfiddle.net/karacas/3CRx7/#base

http://codepen.io/karacas/pen/nlugd

- Uses CSS Background-size when is available. (new!) - Bootstrap compatible. - Lightweight: < 2.0 KBs gzipped. - Fill / Crop. - Align. - Responsive. - Svg support. - CallBacks. - HTML5 data-* attributes. - All browsers (Incl. ie6).