imghash

Promise-based image perceptual hash calculation for node.

Installation

npm install imghash

ℹ️ You can find the command-line interface here.

Basic usage

const imghash = require ( "imghash" ); const hash1 = await imghash.hash( "./path/to/file" ); console .log(hash1); const hash2 = await imghash.hash( "./path/to/file" , 4 , "binary" ); console .log(hash2);

Finding similar images

To measure similarity between images you can use Hamming distance or Levenshtein Distance.

The following example uses the latter one:

const imghash = require ( "imghash" ); const leven = require ( "leven" ); const hash1 = await imghash.hash( "./img1" ); const hash2 = await imghash.hash( "./img2" ); const distance = leven(hash1, hash2); console .log( `Distance between images is: ${distance} ` ); if (distance <= 12 ) { console .log( "Images are similar" ); } else { console .log( "Images are NOT similar" ); }

API

Returns: ES6 Promise , resolved returns hash string in specified format and length (eg. f884c4d8d1193c07 )

Parameters:

filepath - path to the image (supported formats are png and jpeg ) or Buffer

- path to the image (supported formats are and ) or bits (optional) - hash length [default: 8 ]

(optional) - hash length [default: ] format (optional) - output format [default: hex ]

Returns: hex hash

Parameters:

data - image data descriptor in form { width: [width], height: [height], data: [decoded image pixels] }

- image data descriptor in form bits - hash length

Returns: hex string, eg. f884c4d8d1193c07 .

Parameters:

s - binary hash string eg. 1000100010000010

Returns: hex string, eg. 1000100010000010 .

Parameters:

s - hex hash string eg. f884c4d8d1193c07

Further reading