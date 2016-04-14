openbase logo
imgcat

by EGOIST
2.3.0 (see all)

🗻 Display image in iTerm2 version 2.9+ from both URL and file path.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

imgcat

This module is a high level wrapper of SindreSorhus's term-img, to display images from both URL and file path. Actually this requires iTerm 2.9+ too.

Install

$ npm install --save imgcat

Usage

const imgcat = require('imgcat')

// print image from file
imgcat('a.gif')
  .then(image => {
    console.log(image)
  })
  .catch(e => {
    console.log(e.name)
  })

// print image from url
// console.log directly
imgcat('http://path/to/image', {log: true})

API

imgcat(input, [options, events])

input

Type: string

Image path or URL.

options

term-img2 options. See https://github.com/sindresorhus/term-img#api.

events

Type: object

before

Type: function

Everything started.

after

Type: function

Everything done.

beforeDownload

Type: function

The download is started.

afterDownload

Type: function

The download is done.

License

MIT © EGOIST

