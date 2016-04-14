imgcat

This module is a high level wrapper of SindreSorhus's term-img, to display images from both URL and file path. Actually this requires iTerm 2.9+ too.

Install

$ npm install --save imgcat

Usage

const imgcat = require ( 'imgcat' ) imgcat( 'a.gif' ) .then( image => { console .log(image) }) .catch( e => { console .log(e.name) }) imgcat( 'http://path/to/image' , { log : true })

API

input

Type: string

Image path or URL.

options

term-img2 options. See https://github.com/sindresorhus/term-img#api.

events

Type: object

before

Type: function

Everything started.

after

Type: function

Everything done.

beforeDownload

Type: function

The download is started.

afterDownload

Type: function

The download is done.

License

MIT © EGOIST