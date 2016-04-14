This module is a high level wrapper of SindreSorhus's term-img, to display images from both URL and file path. Actually this requires iTerm 2.9+ too.
$ npm install --save imgcat
const imgcat = require('imgcat')
// print image from file
imgcat('a.gif')
.then(image => {
console.log(image)
})
.catch(e => {
console.log(e.name)
})
// print image from url
// console.log directly
imgcat('http://path/to/image', {log: true})
Type:
string
Image path or URL.
term-img2 options. See https://github.com/sindresorhus/term-img#api.
Type:
object
Type:
function
Everything started.
Type:
function
Everything done.
Type:
function
The download is started.
Type:
function
The download is done.
MIT © EGOIST