This special image optimize webpack loader can:
Help you [encode image / inline image] and [compress image / minify image] when loaded with webpack.
Help you tranform PNG/JPG images into WEBP when needed.
Its special encoding(inlining) ability is stronger than url-loader, especially useful for performance-optimization scenarios. And it will compress images automatically both for
emited image file or
inlined images string, without complicated configurations.
To begin, you'll need to install
img-optimize-loader:
$ npm install img-optimize-loader --save-dev
Then, all you need to do is adding the
img-optimize-loader to your
webpack config.
You don't need to specify extra loaders like
file-loaderor
url-loaderfor your images.
img-optimize-loaderwill automaticlly handle everything.
For example:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|webp|git|svg|)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'img-optimize-loader',
},
],
},
],
},
};
You can import your image. Compression and encoding will happen according to your configuration.
import file from 'image.png';
Encode image with
base64,
utf8,
latin1,
hex,
ascii,
binary,
ucs2
Inline image into JS / CSS files
When I use
url-loader to encode images, I can only depend on limit configuration to decide whether to enable encodeing. As we know, the image whose size was smaller than the limit, will always be encoded.
But I found problems when i want to inline a large size image into my entry jsbundle because this image is so important to my first screen rendering; Or when I don't want to inline trivial small images because there is no need to load them in time. I can't improve my page performance in this scene with
url-loader.
Now with
img-optimize-loader we can take more flexible control on this. We can specify every image whether or not to be encoded easily（using file query）regardless of
limit configuration. Still, if we don't specify it,
limit configuration will take control.
index.js
// Always let foo.png be encoded and inlined here regardless of 'limit configuration'
import encodedImage from './encode.png?__inline';
// Always emit real image file regardless of 'limit configuration'
import fileImage from './emit.png?__antiInline';
The query symbol
__inline and
__antiInline can be customed by your self.
The compression algorithm is based on imagemin. It supports images in png, jpg, gif, webp, svg format.
- minify JPEG image
- minify PNG image
- minify GIF image
- minify WEBP image
- minify SVG image
We support 3 levels for you to compress images automaticlly.
|level
|description
|loseless
|Only use lossless compress algorithm. Only support png/webp/svg images
|low
|Cause a little distortion，and get small files. It will compress png/jpg/svg/gif images
|high
|Cause more distortion，and get smaller files. It will compress png/jpg/svg/gif images
To deal with webp images, please refer webp
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|webp|git|svg|)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
// This will take more time and get smaller images.
mode: 'high', // 'lossless', 'low'
disableOnDevelopment: true,
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
And you can also adjust the compression manually using more params.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|webp|git|svg|)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'img-optimize-loader',
options: {
compress: {
// loseless compression for png
optipng: {
optimizationLevel: 4,
},
// lossy compression for png. This will generate smaller file than optipng.
pngquant: {
quality: [0.2, 0.8],
},
// Compression for webp.
// You can also tranform jpg/png into webp.
webp: {
quality: 100,
},
// Compression for svg.
svgo: true,
// Compression for gif.
gifsicle: {
optimizationLevel: 3,
},
// Compression for jpg.
mozjpeg: {
progressive: true,
quality: 60,
},
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
When you enable
compress.webp, it will transform your png/jpg into webp files, and there will be no png/jpg files generated. Your source code will directly use webp file instead of png/jpg.
Generally, when you can use webp without incompatibility problem , there will be no need to use png or jpg any more, because webp files are always smaller than their png/jpg origin.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|webp|git|svg|)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
// This will transform your png/jpg into webp.
webp: true,
disableOnDevelopment: true,
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Referer to webp configuration for details.
index.js
// This two images will be transformed into webp and your source code will use the webp format.
import encodedImage from './encode.png';
import fileImage from './test.jpg';
name
Type:
[string]
Default:
'imgs/[contenthash].[ext]'
Specifies a custom filename template for the target images(s) using the query parameter name. For example, to emit a image from your context directory into the output directory retaining the full directory structure, you might use:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
name: '[path][name].[ext]',
},
},
],
},
};
esModule
Type:
[Boolean]
Default:
false
Decides js modules generated from image. Whether to use the ES modules or commonjs.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
esModule: false,
},
},
],
},
};
outputPath
Type:
String|Function
Default:
undefined
Specify a filesystem path where the target file(s) will be placed.
String
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif)$/i,
loader: 'img-optimize-loader',
options: {
outputPath: 'images',
},
},
],
},
};
Function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif)$/i,
loader: 'img-optimize-loader',
options: {
outputPath: (url, resourcePath, context) => {
return `output_path/${url}`;
},
},
},
],
},
};
publicPath
Type:
String|Function
Default:
__webpack_public_path__+outputPath
Specifies a custom public path for the target file(s).
String
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif)$/i,
loader: 'img-optimize-loader',
options: {
publicPath: 'assets',
},
},
],
},
};
Function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif)$/i,
loader: 'img-optimize-loader',
options: {
publicPath: (url, resourcePath, context) => {
return `public_path/${url}`;
},
},
},
],
},
};
context
Type:
String
Default:
context
Specifies a custom file context.
emitFile
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If true, emits a file (writes a file to the filesystem). If false, the loader will return a public URI but will not emit the file. It is often useful to disable this option for server-side packages.
inline.symbol
Type:
[String]
Default:
__inline
Query symbol used to specify the image that should be encoded and inlined.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
symbol: '__inline',
},
},
},
],
},
};
inline.antiSymbol
Type:
[String]
Default:
__antiInline
Query symbol used to specify the image that should not be encoded and inlined.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
antiSymbol: '__antiInline',
},
},
},
],
},
};
inline.limit
Type:
[Boolean|Number|String]
Default:
5000
A Number or String specifying the maximum size of a encoded image in bytes. If the image size is equal or greater than the limit
file-loader will be used (by default) and all query parameters are passed to it.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
antiSymbol: '__antiInline',
},
},
},
],
},
};
inline.mimetype
Type:
Boolean|String
Default: based from mime-types
Specify the
mimetype which the file will be inlined with.
If unspecified the
mimetype value will be used from mime-types.
Boolean
The
true value allows to generation the
mimetype part from mime-types.
The
false value removes the
mediatype part from a Data URL (if omitted, defaults to
text/plain;charset=US-ASCII).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
mimetype: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
String
Sets the MIME type for the file to be transformed.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
mimetype: 'image/png',
},
},
},
],
},
};
inline.encoding
Type:
Boolean|String
Default:
base64
Specify the
encoding which the file will be inlined with.
If unspecified the
encoding will be
base64.
Boolean
If you don't want to use any encoding you can set
encoding to
false however if you set it to
true it will use the default encoding
base64.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/i,
use: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
encoding: false,
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
String
It supports Node.js Buffers and Character Encodings which are
["utf8","utf16le","latin1","base64","hex","ascii","binary","ucs2"].
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
encoding: 'utf8',
},
},
},
],
},
};
inline.generator
Type:
Function
Default:
(mimetype, encoding, content, resourcePath) => mimetype;encoding,base64_content
You can create you own custom implementation for encoding data.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
inline: {
// The `mimetype` and `encoding` arguments will be obtained from your options
// The `resourcePath` argument is path to file.
generator: (content, mimetype, encoding, resourcePath) => {
if (/\.html$/i.test(resourcePath)) {
return `data:${mimetype},${content.toString()}`;
}
return `data:${mimetype}${
encoding ? `;${encoding}` : ''
},${content.toString(encoding)}`;
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
compress.mode
Type:
string
Default:
low
Specify the compress level. | level | description| |-|-| | loseless | Only use lossless compress algorithm. Only support png/webp/svg images| | low | Cause a little distortion，and get small files. It will compress png/jpg/svg/webp/gif images| | high | Cause more distortion，and get smaller files. It will compress png/jpg/svg/webp/gif images|
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
mode: 'high',
},
},
},
],
},
};
compress.mozjpeg
Type:
[Object|Boolean]
Compress jpg images.
Boolean
If you don't want to compress jpg files, you can set
mozjpeg to
false however if you set it to
true it will generator the settings according to
compress.mode configuration.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
mozjpeg: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
mozjpeg: {},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Link to mozjpeg configuration
compress.optipng
Type:
[Object|Boolean]
Compress png images.
Boolean
If you don't want to use optipng to compress png files, you can set
optipng to
false however if you set it to
true it will generator the settings according to
compress.mode configuration.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
optipng: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
optipng: {},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Link to optipng configuration
compress.pngquant
Type:
[Object|Boolean]
Compress png images.
Boolean
If you don't want to use pngquant to compress png files, you can set
pngquant to
false however if you set it to
true it will generator the settings according to
compress.mode configuration.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
pngquant: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
pngquant: {},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Link to pngquant configuration
compress.svgo
Type:
[Object|Boolean]
Compress svg images.
Boolean
If you don't want to compress svg files, you can set
svgo to
false however if you set it to
true it will generator the settings according to
compress.mode configuration.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
svgo: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
svgo: {},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Link to svgo configuration
compress.gifsicle
Type:
[Object|Boolean]
Compress gif images.
Boolean
If you don't want to compress gif files, you can set
gifsicle to
false however if you set it to
true it will generator the settings according to
compress.mode configuration.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
gifsicle: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
gifsicle: {},
},
},
},
],
},
};
compress.webp
Type:
[Object|Boolean]
Default:
false
Transform png/jpg into webp. Compress webp files.
Boolean
If you want to transform png/jpg into webp, you can set
webp to
true.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
webp: true,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: `img-optimize-loader`,
options: {
compress: {
webp: {},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Link to webp configuration