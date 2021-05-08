Image minimizing loader for webpack 4, meant to be used with url-loader, file-loader, or raw-loader
img-loader has a peer dependency on
imagemin, so you will need to make sure to include that, along with any imagemin plugins you will use.
$ npm install img-loader --save-dev
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
use: [
'url-loader?limit=10000',
'img-loader'
]
}
]
}
By default the loader simply passes along the image unmodified.
Options are forwarded to
imagemin.buffer(image, options), so any plugins you would like to use for optimizing the images are passed as the
plugins property.
For more details on each plugin's options, see their documentation on Github.
{
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
use: [
'url-loader?limit=10000',
{
loader: 'img-loader',
options: {
plugins: [
require('imagemin-gifsicle')({
interlaced: false
}),
require('imagemin-mozjpeg')({
progressive: true,
arithmetic: false
}),
require('imagemin-pngquant')({
floyd: 0.5,
speed: 2
}),
require('imagemin-svgo')({
plugins: [
{ removeTitle: true },
{ convertPathData: false }
]
})
]
}
}
]
}
]
}
}
plugins can also be a function, which will receive the webpack loader context and should return the plugins array.
{
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
use: [
'url-loader?limit=10000',
{
loader: 'img-loader',
options: {
plugins (context) {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') return []
return [
require('imagemin-svgo')({
plugins: [
{ cleanupIDs: false },
{
prefixIds: {
prefix: path.basename(context.resourcePath, 'svg')
}
}
]
})
]
}
}
}
]
}
]
}
}
If you only want to run imagemin in production builds, you can omit the
img-loader or leave plugins empty in your production configuration file. If you don't keep a separate configuration for prod builds, something like the following also works:
{
loader: 'img-loader',
options: {
plugins: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' && [
require('imagemin-svgo')({})
// etc.
]
}
}
To get the default behavior from version
2.0.1, you'll need to install these imagemin plugins:
Then use this loader setup in your webpack configuration file:
{
loader: 'img-loader',
options: {
plugins: [
require('imagemin-gifsicle')({}),
require('imagemin-mozjpeg')({}),
require('imagemin-optipng')({}),
require('imagemin-svgo')({})
]
}
}
The options object you had under a plugin's name property, should instead be passed directly to the plugin after you require it.
If you used the optional
pngquant settings, then you will additionally need to install imagemin-pngquant, and add it to your plugins array as any other imagemin plugin.
This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE-MIT file for license text and copyright information.