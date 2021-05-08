Image minimizing loader for webpack 4, meant to be used with url-loader, file-loader, or raw-loader

Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF and SVG images with imagemin plugins

img-loader has a peer dependency on imagemin , so you will need to make sure to include that, along with any imagemin plugins you will use.

Install

$ npm install img-loader --save-dev

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i , use : [ 'url-loader?limit=10000' , 'img-loader' ] } ] }

By default the loader simply passes along the image unmodified.

Options

Options are forwarded to imagemin.buffer(image, options) , so any plugins you would like to use for optimizing the images are passed as the plugins property.

For more details on each plugin's options, see their documentation on Github.

{ module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i , use : [ 'url-loader?limit=10000' , { loader : 'img-loader' , options : { plugins : [ require ( 'imagemin-gifsicle' )({ interlaced : false }), require ( 'imagemin-mozjpeg' )({ progressive : true , arithmetic : false }), require ( 'imagemin-pngquant' )({ floyd : 0.5 , speed : 2 }), require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )({ plugins : [ { removeTitle : true }, { convertPathData : false } ] }) ] } } ] } ] } }

plugins can also be a function, which will receive the webpack loader context and should return the plugins array.

{ module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i , use : [ 'url-loader?limit=10000' , { loader : 'img-loader' , options : { plugins (context) { if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) return [] return [ require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )({ plugins : [ { cleanupIDs : false }, { prefixIds : { prefix : path.basename(context.resourcePath, 'svg' ) } } ] }) ] } } } ] } ] } }

If you only want to run imagemin in production builds, you can omit the img-loader or leave plugins empty in your production configuration file. If you don't keep a separate configuration for prod builds, something like the following also works:

{ loader : 'img-loader' , options : { plugins : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' && [ require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )({}) ] } }

Migrating from 2.x

To get the default behavior from version 2.0.1 , you'll need to install these imagemin plugins:

Then use this loader setup in your webpack configuration file:

{ loader : 'img-loader' , options : { plugins : [ require ( 'imagemin-gifsicle' )({}), require ( 'imagemin-mozjpeg' )({}), require ( 'imagemin-optipng' )({}), require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )({}) ] } }

The options object you had under a plugin's name property, should instead be passed directly to the plugin after you require it.

If you used the optional pngquant settings, then you will additionally need to install imagemin-pngquant, and add it to your plugins array as any other imagemin plugin.

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE-MIT file for license text and copyright information.