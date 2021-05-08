openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
il

img-loader

by Andy VanWagoner
4.0.0 (see all)

Image minimizing loader for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

365K

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

img-loader

npm Version MIT License

Image minimizing loader for webpack 4, meant to be used with url-loader, file-loader, or raw-loader

Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF and SVG images with imagemin plugins

img-loader has a peer dependency on imagemin, so you will need to make sure to include that, along with any imagemin plugins you will use.

Install

$ npm install img-loader --save-dev

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

module: {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
      use: [
        'url-loader?limit=10000',
        'img-loader'
      ]
    }
  ]
}

By default the loader simply passes along the image unmodified.

Options

Options are forwarded to imagemin.buffer(image, options), so any plugins you would like to use for optimizing the images are passed as the plugins property.

For more details on each plugin's options, see their documentation on Github.

{
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
        use: [
          'url-loader?limit=10000',
          {
            loader: 'img-loader',
            options: {
              plugins: [
                require('imagemin-gifsicle')({
                  interlaced: false
                }),
                require('imagemin-mozjpeg')({
                  progressive: true,
                  arithmetic: false
                }),
                require('imagemin-pngquant')({
                  floyd: 0.5,
                  speed: 2
                }),
                require('imagemin-svgo')({
                  plugins: [
                    { removeTitle: true },
                    { convertPathData: false }
                  ]
                })
              ]
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
}

plugins can also be a function, which will receive the webpack loader context and should return the plugins array.

{
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
        use: [
          'url-loader?limit=10000',
          {
            loader: 'img-loader',
            options: {
              plugins (context) {
                if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') return []
                return [
                  require('imagemin-svgo')({
                    plugins: [
                      { cleanupIDs: false },
                      {
                        prefixIds: {
                          prefix: path.basename(context.resourcePath, 'svg')
                        }
                      }
                    ]
                  })
                ]
              }
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
}

If you only want to run imagemin in production builds, you can omit the img-loader or leave plugins empty in your production configuration file. If you don't keep a separate configuration for prod builds, something like the following also works:

{
  loader: 'img-loader',
  options: {
    plugins: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' && [
      require('imagemin-svgo')({})
      // etc.
    ]
  }
}

Migrating from 2.x

To get the default behavior from version 2.0.1, you'll need to install these imagemin plugins:

Then use this loader setup in your webpack configuration file:

{
  loader: 'img-loader',
  options: {
    plugins: [
      require('imagemin-gifsicle')({}),
      require('imagemin-mozjpeg')({}),
      require('imagemin-optipng')({}),
      require('imagemin-svgo')({})
    ]
  }
}

The options object you had under a plugin's name property, should instead be passed directly to the plugin after you require it.

If you used the optional pngquant settings, then you will additionally need to install imagemin-pngquant, and add it to your plugins array as any other imagemin plugin.

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE-MIT file for license text and copyright information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial