🎨 Node.js library to compare 2 images without native libs.

Actual Expected Difference

Install

npm install img-diff-js

const { imgDiff } = require ( "img-diff-js" ); imgDiff({ actualFilename : "example/actual.png" , expectedFilename : "example/expected.png" , diffFilename : "example/diff.png" , }).then( result => console .log(result));

API Usage

Create image differential between two images.

ImgDiffOptions

{ actualFilename: string ; expectedFilename: string ; diffFilename?: string ; generateOnlyDiffFile?: boolean ; options?: { threshold?: number ; includeAA?: boolean ; } }

actualFilename - Required - Path to actual image file.

- Required - Path to actual image file. expectedFilename - Required - Path to expected image file.

- Required - Path to expected image file. diffFilename - Optional - Path to differential image file. If omitted, imgDiff does not output image file.

- Optional - Path to differential image file. If omitted, does not output image file. generateOnlyDiffFile - Optional - Generate only files with difference

- Optional - Generate only files with difference options - Optional - An object to pass through pixelmatch.

ImgDiffResult

{ width: number ; height: number ; imagesAreSame: boolean ; diffCount: number ; }

width - Differential image's width.

- Differential image's width. height - Differential image's height.

- Differential image's height. imagesAreSame - It'll be true only if 2 images are same perfectly.

- It'll be true only if 2 images are same perfectly. diffCount - The number of differential pixels.

Available format

The following codecs are available for input image files.

png

png jpeg

jpeg tiff (limited. See https://github.com/Quramy/decode-tiff#compatibility )

tiff (limited. See https://github.com/Quramy/decode-tiff#compatibility ) bmp

imgDiff detects the input image format from it's extension name. For example, if the input file name ends with ".jpeg", imgDiff attempts to decode in JPEG way regardless of the actual file format.

The output image format is PNG only.

Performance

case name img-diff-js image-difference image-diff 50 same dimension PNGs 376 msec 1967 msec 3143 msec 50 different dimension PNGs 274 msec 2979 msec 3520 msec 50 same dimension JPEGs 449 msec 2422 msec 4376 msec

The above table was captured under Travis-CI. If you want the latest result, check the raw log.

Contribute

PR or issue is welcome :)

Setup

yarn

Test

yarn test

Run benchmark script

yarn run perf

License

MIT License. See LICENSE under this repository.