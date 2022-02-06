🎨 Node.js library to compare 2 images without native libs.
|Actual
|Expected
|Difference
npm install img-diff-js
const { imgDiff } = require("img-diff-js");
imgDiff({
actualFilename: "example/actual.png",
expectedFilename: "example/expected.png",
diffFilename: "example/diff.png",
}).then(result => console.log(result));
imgDiff(opt: ImgDiffOptions): Promise<ImgDiffResult>
Create image differential between two images.
ImgDiffOptions
{
actualFilename: string;
expectedFilename: string;
diffFilename?: string;
generateOnlyDiffFile?: boolean; // default false
options?: {
threshold?: number; // default 0.1
includeAA?: boolean; // default false
}
}
actualFilename - Required - Path to actual image file.
expectedFilename - Required - Path to expected image file.
diffFilename - Optional - Path to differential image file. If omitted,
imgDiff does not output image file.
generateOnlyDiffFile - Optional - Generate only files with difference
options - Optional - An object to pass through pixelmatch.
ImgDiffResult
{
width: number;
height: number;
imagesAreSame: boolean;
diffCount: number;
}
width - Differential image's width.
height - Differential image's height.
imagesAreSame - It'll be true only if 2 images are same perfectly.
diffCount - The number of differential pixels.
The following codecs are available for input image files.
imgDiff detects the input image format from it's extension name. For example, if the input file name ends with ".jpeg",
imgDiff attempts to decode in JPEG way regardless of the actual file format.
The output image format is PNG only.
|case name
|img-diff-js
|image-difference
|image-diff
|50 same dimension PNGs
|376 msec
|1967 msec
|3143 msec
|50 different dimension PNGs
|274 msec
|2979 msec
|3520 msec
|50 same dimension JPEGs
|449 msec
|2422 msec
|4376 msec
The above table was captured under Travis-CI. If you want the latest result, check the raw log.
PR or issue is welcome :)
yarn
yarn test
yarn run perf
MIT License. See LICENSE under this repository.