Slider Component for Comparing Images (Before and After).

Usage examples: https://img-comparison-slider.sneas.io/examples.html

Most Important Features

Mobile friendly

Accessible

Responsive

Compact - less than 9 kB minified (Or less than 3 kB if gzipped)

Compatible with modern frameworks (React, Angular, Vue2, Vue3)

Distributed via CDN or NPM

Installation

HTML

< script defer src = "https://unpkg.com/img-comparison-slider@7/dist/index.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/img-comparison-slider@7/dist/styles.css" /> < img-comparison-slider > < img slot = "first" src = "before.jpg" /> < img slot = "second" src = "after.jpg" /> </ img-comparison-slider >

Frameworks Support

Supported Attributes

Besides the default HTMLElement attributes such as class , tabindex , title , etc., img-comparison-slider supports:

Attribute Description Default Available value Position of the divider in percents. 50 0..100 hover Automatically slide on mouse over. false nonce Define nonce which gets passed to inline style.

Events

The component emits slide event when the slider position is changed by user.

Styling

Some styling techniques and ideas can be found in examples.

The component elements like the default handle or the separator line could be styled using CSS3 variables.

Example:

< style type = "text/css" > img-comparison-slider { --divider-width : 2px ; --divider-color : #c0c0c0 ; --default-handle-opacity : 0.3 ; } </ style >

Available Variables

Variable Description Default value Example value --divider-width Width of the vertical line separating both images 1px 1em --divider-color Color of the vertical line separating the two images #fff rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) --divider-shadow Shadow cast by the vertical line separating the two images none 0px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) --default-handle-width Width of the default handle 50px --default-handle-color Color of the default handle #fff rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) --default-handle-opacity Opacity of the default handle 1 0.3 --default-handle-shadow Shadow cast by the default handle none 0px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)

Handle