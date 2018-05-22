Replace
<img-2></img-2> to automatically pre-cache images and improve page performance. Displaying even a small number of high-quality images on a web page can be difficult to do without causing jank or slowing down the initial load of the page. This is why clever developers employ techniques with JavaScript to pre-cache images and lazy load them as they become visible on the user's screen.
npm install --save img-2
You can include Img2 into your project in various ways:
import "img-2"
<script> as ES6
<script src="dist/img-2.js"></script>
<script> as ES5
<script src="dist/img-2.es5.js"></script>
Then you simply use the
<img-2></img-2> element in place of an
<img /> element.
<body>
<h1>Cat Photos</h1>
<img-2 src="https://notreal.com/cat_1920x1080.jpg" width="400" height="267" src-preview="https://notreal.com/cat_10x10.jpg" alt="An amazing picture of a cat"></img-2>
</body>
There are currently five attributes available on Img2, three of which are required.
The full-size source image to be pre-cached and lazy loaded.
Both of these are required to figure out the position of the image on screen to then determine if the image should be loaded right away or lazily loaded.
A really small representation of the full-size image (e.g. 10px by 10px). This image will be displayed as a blurred preview while the full-size image is downloading if the image hasn't already been pre-cached.
The alt text for the image, just maps on to the
alt attribute of the
<img /> element used in the component.
|Platform Support
|Chrome
|Chrome for Android
|Firefox
|Safari
|iOS Safari
|Edge
|IE 11
|Supported
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Polyfill(s) Required
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Img-2 uses the Intersection Observer to detect when an image is in the users visible viewport. For Safari and IE 11 you'll need to load the Intersection Observer polyfill.
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver"></script>
Img-2 uses Custom Elements and Shadow DOM so for FireFox, Edge and IE11 you'll need to use the webcomponents-loader from webcomponentsjs.
<script src="bower_components/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js"></script>
If you need to support IE11 which doesn't support ES6 you'll want to conditionally load
img-2.es5.js.
var supportsES6 = function() {
try {
new Function("(a = 0) => a");
return true;
}
catch (err) {
return false;
}
}();
var $script = document.createElement("script");
$script.setAttribute("defer", "");
$script.src = (supportsES6 === true) ? "dist/img-2.js" : "dist/img-2.es5.js";
document.head.appendChild($script);
Take a look at
index.html in the root of this repo for further examples.
Any contributions are welcome, feel free to submit a pull request for review.