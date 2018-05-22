Img2

Replace <img /> elements with <img-2></img-2> to automatically pre-cache images and improve page performance. Displaying even a small number of high-quality images on a web page can be difficult to do without causing jank or slowing down the initial load of the page. This is why clever developers employ techniques with JavaScript to pre-cache images and lazy load them as they become visible on the user's screen.

Img2 makes this super easy, just swap out your <img /> elements with <img-2></img-2> and let it do the work for you.

Img2 will automatically:

Only render initial images which are visible to the user Pre-cache all other images off the main thread with a Web Worker Lazy load images as they enter the user's viewport instantly from the cache Display a blurred preview image while the user waits for initial images

Live Demo

Install

npm install --save img-2

Usage

You can include Img2 into your project in various ways:

As a ES6 Module

import "img-2"

Via <script> as ES6

< script src = "dist/img-2.js" > </ script >

Via <script> as ES5

< script src = "dist/img-2.es5.js" > </ script >

Then you simply use the <img-2></img-2> element in place of an <img /> element.

< body > < h1 > Cat Photos </ h1 > < img-2 src = "https://notreal.com/cat_1920x1080.jpg" width = "400" height = "267" src-preview = "https://notreal.com/cat_10x10.jpg" alt = "An amazing picture of a cat" > </ img-2 > </ body >

Attributes

There are currently five attributes available on Img2, three of which are required.

src

The full-size source image to be pre-cached and lazy loaded.

width & height

Both of these are required to figure out the position of the image on screen to then determine if the image should be loaded right away or lazily loaded.

A really small representation of the full-size image (e.g. 10px by 10px). This image will be displayed as a blurred preview while the full-size image is downloading if the image hasn't already been pre-cached.

alt

The alt text for the image, just maps on to the alt attribute of the <img /> element used in the component.

Supported platforms &

Platform Support Chrome Chrome for Android Firefox Safari iOS Safari Edge IE 11 Supported ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Polyfill(s) Required - - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Img-2 uses the Intersection Observer to detect when an image is in the users visible viewport. For Safari and IE 11 you'll need to load the Intersection Observer polyfill.

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver" > </ script >

Img-2 uses Custom Elements and Shadow DOM so for FireFox, Edge and IE11 you'll need to use the webcomponents-loader from webcomponentsjs.

< script src = "bower_components/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js" > </ script >

If you need to support IE11 which doesn't support ES6 you'll want to conditionally load img-2.es5.js .

var supportsES6 = function ( ) { try { new Function ( "(a = 0) => a" ); return true ; } catch (err) { return false ; } }(); var $script = document .createElement( "script" ); $script.setAttribute( "defer" , "" ); $script.src = (supportsES6 === true ) ? "dist/img-2.js" : "dist/img-2.es5.js" ; document .head.appendChild($script);

Take a look at index.html in the root of this repo for further examples.

Contributing

Any contributions are welcome, feel free to submit a pull request for review.

To Do