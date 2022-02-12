Imdone is text based kanban processor with a simple syntax that uses comment tags like TODO and FIXME and todo.txt format. This model allows the user to create and modify tasks using the keyboard and automatically establishes a link between their tasks and work. Get imdone to see your projects board and this library in action.

Imdone format

Imdone aims to keep you in the flow of your work while capturing tasks to be accomplished later. Most kanban tools require the user to use a UI. Imdone lets you capture tasks in a simple text format that has roots in programming comment tags like TODO and FIXME and todo.txt format.

Code Style

// TODO This is a task // TODO: This is a task // TODO:5 This is a task // TODO: A task with a description looks like this. // Every line after the task is part of the description until we find another // task, a blank comment line, or a line of code // - A list item // - Another list item

Hash Style

#TODO: This is a task #TODO:0 This is a task #to-do:0 This is a task <!-- #TODO: If you don't want your task to get converted to html in markdown files, put it in a comment. You can still add descriptive text, but don't forget to leave a blank line between the description and the comment end tag, or the comment end will become a part of your description. -->

Take a look at the source of this README.md. You'll probably find a few tasks in comments.

Markdown Style

[This is a task](#todo:) [This is a task](#todo:10)

Task syntax

Code style tasks will only be detected if the list name matches a string in the code.include_lists attribute in .imdone/config.yml and the file extension exists in lib/languages.js.

attribute in and the file extension exists in lib/languages.js. List names in code style tasks must match this regular expression ([A-Z]+[A-Z-_]+?).

In Hash and markdown style tasks list name can be any combination of upper and lower case letters, underscores and dashes

can be any combination of upper and lower case letters, underscores and dashes In Hash and markdown style tasks the list name must be followed by a : and a number which determines sort order in the list Sort numbers can be reused, in which case tasks with the same sort number will be sorted alphabetically by text.

must be followed by a and a number which determines sort order in the list In code, tasks can be any style but must be in a line or block comment Code style tasks are only detected in comments for files with extensions listed in imdone-core/languages.js or the languages attribute in the .imdone/config.yml

For code and hash style tasks, the task text is terminated by the end of line

Task text can have todo.txt formatting excluding the completion and priority markers.

Task text can have markdown formatting

todo.txt syntax examples

Imdone uses todo.txt +project/tag @context and meta:data

#DOING:20 This task was created on 2018-02-09 created:2018-02-09

#DOING:20 This task was completed on 2018-02-09 completed:2018-02-09

#doing:20 This task is due on 2015-02-09 due:2015-02-09

#doing:20 This task has a *madjs* tag +madjs

Context

#doing:20 This task has a *madjs* context @madjs

Metadata

#doing:20 This task has profile metadata profile:piascikj

Tasks with metadata can be linked to external resources like other task mgmt systems and websites

Add a meta attribute to .imdone/config.yml

attribute to In this example user:piascikj would link to https://github.com/piascikj

"meta" : { "user" : { "urlTemplate" : "https://github.com/%s" , "titleTemplate" : "github profile for %s" } }

Events

task.found

task.deleted

file.modified

initialized

file.processed

file.update

file.empty

file.read

file.reading

files.found

files.saved

config.update

list.found

list.modified

tasks.moved

tasks.updated

error

config.loaded

Resources

License

MIT