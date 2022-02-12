Imdone is text based kanban processor with a simple syntax that uses comment tags like TODO and FIXME and todo.txt format. This model allows the user to create and modify tasks using the keyboard and automatically establishes a link between their tasks and work. Get imdone to see your projects board and this library in action.
Imdone aims to keep you in the flow of your work while capturing tasks to be accomplished later. Most kanban tools require the user to use a UI. Imdone lets you capture tasks in a simple text format that has roots in programming comment tags like TODO and FIXME and todo.txt format.
// TODO This is a task // TODO: This is a task // TODO:5 This is a task // TODO: A task with a description looks like this. // Every line after the task is part of the description until we find another // task, a blank comment line, or a line of code // - A list item // - Another list item
#TODO: This is a task #TODO:0 This is a task #to-do:0 This is a task <!-- #TODO: If you don't want your task to get converted to html in markdown files, put it in a comment. You can still add descriptive text, but don't forget to leave a blank line between the description and the comment end tag, or the comment end will become a part of your description. -->
Take a look at the source of this README.md. You'll probably find a few tasks in comments.
[This is a task](#todo:) [This is a task](#todo:10)
code.include_lists attribute in
.imdone/config.yml and the file extension exists in lib/languages.js.
: and a number which determines sort order in the list
.imdone/config.yml
Imdone uses todo.txt +project/tag @context and meta:data
#DOING:20 This task was created on 2018-02-09 created:2018-02-09
#DOING:20 This task was completed on 2018-02-09 completed:2018-02-09
#doing:20 This task is due on 2015-02-09 due:2015-02-09
#doing:20 This task has a *madjs* tag +madjs
#doing:20 This task has a *madjs* context @madjs
#doing:20 This task has profile metadata profile:piascikj
meta attribute to
.imdone/config.yml
user:piascikj would link to https://github.com/piascikj
"meta": {
"user": {
"urlTemplate": "https://github.com/%s",
"titleTemplate": "github profile for %s"
}
}