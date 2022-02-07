openbase logo
imapflow

by postalsys
1.0.84

IMAP Client library for EmailEngine Email API (https://emailengine.app)

Overview

Readme

ImapFlow

Managing IMAP connections is cool, but if you are only looking for an easy way to integrate email accounts, then ImapFlow was built for EmailEngine Email API. It's a self-hosted software that converts all IMAP accounts to easy-to-use REST interfaces.

The focus for ImapFlow is to provide easy to use API over IMAP. Using ImapFlow does not expect knowledge about specific IMAP details. A general understanding is good enough.

IMAP extensions are handled in the background, so for example, you can always request labels value from a {@link FetchQueryObject|fetch()} call, but if the IMAP server does not support X-GM-EXT1 extension, then labels value is not included in the response.

Source

Source code is available from Github.

Usage

First install the module from npm:

$ npm install imapflow

next import the ImapFlow class into your script:

const { ImapFlow } = require('imapflow');

Promises

All ImapFlow methods use Promises, so you need to wait using await or wait for the then() method to fire until you get the response.

const { ImapFlow } = require('imapflow');
const client = new ImapFlow({
    host: 'ethereal.email',
    port: 993,
    secure: true,
    auth: {
        user: 'garland.mcclure71@ethereal.email',
        pass: 'mW6e4wWWnEd3H4hT5B'
    }
});

const main = async () => {
    // Wait until client connects and authorizes
    await client.connect();

    // Select and lock a mailbox. Throws if mailbox does not exist
    let lock = await client.getMailboxLock('INBOX');
    try {
        // fetch latest message source
        // client.mailbox includes information about currently selected mailbox
        // "exists" value is also the largest sequence number available in the mailbox
        let message = await client.fetchOne(client.mailbox.exists, { source: true });
        console.log(message.source.toString());

        // list subjects for all messages
        // uid value is always included in FETCH response, envelope strings are in unicode.
        for await (let message of client.fetch('1:*', { envelope: true })) {
            console.log(`${message.uid}: ${message.envelope.subject}`);
        }
    } finally {
        // Make sure lock is released, otherwise next `getMailboxLock()` never returns
        lock.release();
    }

    // log out and close connection
    await client.logout();
};

main().catch(err => console.error(err));

Documentation

API reference.

License

© 2020-2021 Postal Systems OÜ

Licensed under MIT-license

100
Jeff CaldwellTexas, United States7 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a web developer and computer science student who loves make fast, accessible, great-looking websites.
2 months ago
Easy to Use

Makes it really easy to interact with an IMAP server. The documentation feels like it was generated from tsdoc comments, so it can be a bit of a chore to figure out exactly what you need, but the API's simple enough that it's not the end of the world.

