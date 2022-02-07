Managing IMAP connections is cool, but if you are only looking for an easy way to integrate email accounts, then ImapFlow was built for EmailEngine Email API. It's a self-hosted software that converts all IMAP accounts to easy-to-use REST interfaces.
The focus for ImapFlow is to provide easy to use API over IMAP. Using ImapFlow does not expect knowledge about specific IMAP details. A general understanding is good enough.
IMAP extensions are handled in the background, so for example, you can always request
labels value from a {@link FetchQueryObject|fetch()} call, but if the IMAP server does not support
X-GM-EXT1 extension, then
labels value is not included in the response.
Source code is available from Github.
First install the module from npm:
$ npm install imapflow
next import the ImapFlow class into your script:
const { ImapFlow } = require('imapflow');
All ImapFlow methods use Promises, so you need to wait using
await or wait for the
then() method to fire until you get the response.
const { ImapFlow } = require('imapflow');
const client = new ImapFlow({
host: 'ethereal.email',
port: 993,
secure: true,
auth: {
user: 'garland.mcclure71@ethereal.email',
pass: 'mW6e4wWWnEd3H4hT5B'
}
});
const main = async () => {
// Wait until client connects and authorizes
await client.connect();
// Select and lock a mailbox. Throws if mailbox does not exist
let lock = await client.getMailboxLock('INBOX');
try {
// fetch latest message source
// client.mailbox includes information about currently selected mailbox
// "exists" value is also the largest sequence number available in the mailbox
let message = await client.fetchOne(client.mailbox.exists, { source: true });
console.log(message.source.toString());
// list subjects for all messages
// uid value is always included in FETCH response, envelope strings are in unicode.
for await (let message of client.fetch('1:*', { envelope: true })) {
console.log(`${message.uid}: ${message.envelope.subject}`);
}
} finally {
// Make sure lock is released, otherwise next `getMailboxLock()` never returns
lock.release();
}
// log out and close connection
await client.logout();
};
main().catch(err => console.error(err));
Makes it really easy to interact with an IMAP server. The documentation feels like it was generated from tsdoc comments, so it can be a bit of a chore to figure out exactly what you need, but the API's simple enough that it's not the end of the world.