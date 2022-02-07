ImapFlow

Managing IMAP connections is cool, but if you are only looking for an easy way to integrate email accounts, then ImapFlow was built for EmailEngine Email API. It's a self-hosted software that converts all IMAP accounts to easy-to-use REST interfaces.

The focus for ImapFlow is to provide easy to use API over IMAP. Using ImapFlow does not expect knowledge about specific IMAP details. A general understanding is good enough.

IMAP extensions are handled in the background, so for example, you can always request labels value from a {@link FetchQueryObject|fetch()} call, but if the IMAP server does not support X-GM-EXT1 extension, then labels value is not included in the response.

Source

Source code is available from Github.

Usage

First install the module from npm:

npm install imapflow

next import the ImapFlow class into your script:

const { ImapFlow } = require ( 'imapflow' );

Promises

All ImapFlow methods use Promises, so you need to wait using await or wait for the then() method to fire until you get the response.

const { ImapFlow } = require ( 'imapflow' ); const client = new ImapFlow({ host : 'ethereal.email' , port : 993 , secure : true , auth : { user : 'garland.mcclure71@ethereal.email' , pass : 'mW6e4wWWnEd3H4hT5B' } }); const main = async () => { await client.connect(); let lock = await client.getMailboxLock( 'INBOX' ); try { let message = await client.fetchOne(client.mailbox.exists, { source : true }); console .log(message.source.toString()); for await ( let message of client.fetch( '1:*' , { envelope : true })) { console .log( ` ${message.uid} : ${message.envelope.subject} ` ); } } finally { lock.release(); } await client.logout(); }; main().catch( err => console .error(err));

Documentation

API reference.

License

© 2020-2021 Postal Systems OÜ

Licensed under MIT-license