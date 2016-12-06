node-imap is an IMAP client module for node.js.
This module does not perform any magic such as auto-decoding of messages/attachments or parsing of email addresses (node-imap leaves all mail header values as-is).
An upgrade guide from node-imap v0.7.x to v0.8.x can be found here.
node.js -- v0.8.0 or newer
An IMAP server to connect to -- tested with gmail
npm install imap
var Imap = require('imap'),
inspect = require('util').inspect;
var imap = new Imap({
user: 'mygmailname@gmail.com',
password: 'mygmailpassword',
host: 'imap.gmail.com',
port: 993,
tls: true
});
function openInbox(cb) {
imap.openBox('INBOX', true, cb);
}
imap.once('ready', function() {
openInbox(function(err, box) {
if (err) throw err;
var f = imap.seq.fetch('1:3', {
bodies: 'HEADER.FIELDS (FROM TO SUBJECT DATE)',
struct: true
});
f.on('message', function(msg, seqno) {
console.log('Message #%d', seqno);
var prefix = '(#' + seqno + ') ';
msg.on('body', function(stream, info) {
var buffer = '';
stream.on('data', function(chunk) {
buffer += chunk.toString('utf8');
});
stream.once('end', function() {
console.log(prefix + 'Parsed header: %s', inspect(Imap.parseHeader(buffer)));
});
});
msg.once('attributes', function(attrs) {
console.log(prefix + 'Attributes: %s', inspect(attrs, false, 8));
});
msg.once('end', function() {
console.log(prefix + 'Finished');
});
});
f.once('error', function(err) {
console.log('Fetch error: ' + err);
});
f.once('end', function() {
console.log('Done fetching all messages!');
imap.end();
});
});
});
imap.once('error', function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
imap.once('end', function() {
console.log('Connection ended');
});
imap.connect();
// using the functions and variables already defined in the first example ...
openInbox(function(err, box) {
if (err) throw err;
var f = imap.seq.fetch(box.messages.total + ':*', { bodies: ['HEADER.FIELDS (FROM)','TEXT'] });
f.on('message', function(msg, seqno) {
console.log('Message #%d', seqno);
var prefix = '(#' + seqno + ') ';
msg.on('body', function(stream, info) {
if (info.which === 'TEXT')
console.log(prefix + 'Body [%s] found, %d total bytes', inspect(info.which), info.size);
var buffer = '', count = 0;
stream.on('data', function(chunk) {
count += chunk.length;
buffer += chunk.toString('utf8');
if (info.which === 'TEXT')
console.log(prefix + 'Body [%s] (%d/%d)', inspect(info.which), count, info.size);
});
stream.once('end', function() {
if (info.which !== 'TEXT')
console.log(prefix + 'Parsed header: %s', inspect(Imap.parseHeader(buffer)));
else
console.log(prefix + 'Body [%s] Finished', inspect(info.which));
});
});
msg.once('attributes', function(attrs) {
console.log(prefix + 'Attributes: %s', inspect(attrs, false, 8));
});
msg.once('end', function() {
console.log(prefix + 'Finished');
});
});
f.once('error', function(err) {
console.log('Fetch error: ' + err);
});
f.once('end', function() {
console.log('Done fetching all messages!');
imap.end();
});
});
// using the functions and variables already defined in the first example ...
var fs = require('fs'), fileStream;
openInbox(function(err, box) {
if (err) throw err;
imap.search([ 'UNSEEN', ['SINCE', 'May 20, 2010'] ], function(err, results) {
if (err) throw err;
var f = imap.fetch(results, { bodies: '' });
f.on('message', function(msg, seqno) {
console.log('Message #%d', seqno);
var prefix = '(#' + seqno + ') ';
msg.on('body', function(stream, info) {
console.log(prefix + 'Body');
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('msg-' + seqno + '-body.txt'));
});
msg.once('attributes', function(attrs) {
console.log(prefix + 'Attributes: %s', inspect(attrs, false, 8));
});
msg.once('end', function() {
console.log(prefix + 'Finished');
});
});
f.once('error', function(err) {
console.log('Fetch error: ' + err);
});
f.once('end', function() {
console.log('Done fetching all messages!');
imap.end();
});
});
});
MessageSource can be a single message identifier, a message identifier range (e.g.
'2504:2507' or
'*' or
'2504:*'), an array of message identifiers, or an array of message identifier ranges.
Box is an object representing the currently open mailbox, and has the following properties:
permFlags may be stored for the current session only. Additional server implementation-specific flags may also be available.
ImapMessage is an object representing an email message. It consists of:
info properties:
attrs properties:
ImapFetch is an object representing a fetch() request. It consists of:
seqno is the message's sequence number.
A message structure with multiple parts might look something like the following:
[ { type: 'mixed',
params: { boundary: '000e0cd294e80dc84c0475bf339d' },
disposition: null,
language: null,
location: null
},
[ { type: 'alternative',
params: { boundary: '000e0cd294e80dc83c0475bf339b' },
disposition: null,
language: null
},
[ { partID: '1.1',
type: 'text',
subtype: 'plain',
params: { charset: 'ISO-8859-1' },
id: null,
description: null,
encoding: '7BIT',
size: 935,
lines: 46,
md5: null,
disposition: null,
language: null
}
],
[ { partID: '1.2',
type: 'text',
subtype: 'html',
params: { charset: 'ISO-8859-1' },
id: null,
description: null,
encoding: 'QUOTED-PRINTABLE',
size: 1962,
lines: 33,
md5: null,
disposition: null,
language: null
}
]
],
[ { partID: '2',
type: 'application',
subtype: 'octet-stream',
params: { name: 'somefile' },
id: null,
description: null,
encoding: 'BASE64',
size: 98,
lines: null,
md5: null,
disposition:
{ type: 'attachment',
params: { filename: 'somefile' }
},
language: null,
location: null
}
]
]
The above structure describes a message having both an attachment and two forms of the message body (plain text and HTML). Each message part is identified by a partID which is used when you want to fetch the content of that part (see fetch()).
The structure of a message with only one part will simply look something like this:
[ { partID: '1',
type: 'text',
subtype: 'plain',
params: { charset: 'ISO-8859-1' },
id: null,
description: null,
encoding: '7BIT',
size: 935,
lines: 46,
md5: null,
disposition: null,
language: null
}
]
Therefore, an easy way to check for a multipart message is to check if the structure length is >1.
Lastly, here are the system flags defined by RFC3501 that may be added/removed:
It should be noted however that the IMAP server can limit which flags can be permanently modified for any given message. If in doubt, check the mailbox's permFlags first. Additional custom flags may be provided by the server. If available, these will also be listed in the mailbox's permFlags.
require('imap') returns one object: Connection.
ready() - Emitted when a connection to the server has been made and authentication was successful.
alert(< string >message) - Emitted when the server issues an alert (e.g. "the server is going down for maintenance").
mail(< integer >numNewMsgs) - Emitted when new mail arrives in the currently open mailbox.
expunge(< integer >seqno) - Emitted when a message was expunged externally.
seqno is the sequence number (instead of the unique UID) of the message that was expunged. If you are caching sequence numbers, all sequence numbers higher than this value MUST be decremented by 1 in order to stay synchronized with the server and to keep correct continuity.
uidvalidity(< integer >uidvalidity) - Emitted if the UID validity value for the currently open mailbox changes during the current session.
update(< integer >seqno, < object >info) - Emitted when message metadata (e.g. flags) changes externally.
error(< Error >err) - Emitted when an error occurs. The 'source' property will be set to indicate where the error originated from.
close(< boolean >hadError) - Emitted when the connection has completely closed.
end() - Emitted when the connection has ended.
state - string - The current state of the connection (e.g. 'disconnected', 'connected', 'authenticated').
delimiter - string - The (top-level) mailbox hierarchy delimiter. If the server does not support mailbox hierarchies and only a flat list, this value will be falsey.
namespaces - object - Contains information about each namespace type (if supported by the server) with the following properties:
personal - array - Mailboxes that belong to the logged in user.
other - array - Mailboxes that belong to other users that the logged in user has access to.
shared - array - Mailboxes that are accessible by any logged in user.
There should always be at least one entry (although the IMAP spec allows for more, it doesn't seem to be very common) in the personal namespace list, with a blank namespace prefix. Each property's array contains objects of the following format (with example values):
{ prefix: '', // A string containing the prefix to use to access mailboxes in this namespace
delimiter: '/', // A string containing the hierarchy delimiter for this namespace, or boolean false
// for a flat namespace with no hierarchy
extensions: [ // An array of namespace extensions supported by this namespace, or null if none
// are specified
{ name: 'X-FOO-BAR', // A string indicating the extension name
params: [ 'BAZ' ] // An array of strings containing the parameters for this extension,
// or null if none are specified
}
]
}
disableAutoDecode to true to disable automatic decoding of MIME encoded-words that may exist in header field values.
Note: Message UID ranges are not guaranteed to be contiguous.
(constructor)([< object >config]) - Connection - Creates and returns a new instance of Connection using the specified configuration object. Valid config properties are:
true to enable keepalive with defaults or set to object to enable and configure keepalive behavior: Default: true
idleInterval is checked. Default: 10000
true to force use of NOOP keepalive on servers also support IDLE. Default: false
connect() - (void) - Attempts to connect and authenticate with the IMAP server.
end() - (void) - Closes the connection to the server after all requests in the queue have been sent.
destroy() - (void) - Immediately destroys the connection to the server.
openBox(< string >mailboxName[, < boolean >openReadOnly=false[, < object >modifiers]], < function >callback) - (void) - Opens a specific mailbox that exists on the server.
mailboxName should include any necessary prefix/path.
modifiers is used by IMAP extensions.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < Box >mailbox.
closeBox([< boolean >autoExpunge=true, ]< function >callback) - (void) - Closes the currently open mailbox. If
autoExpunge is true, any messages marked as Deleted in the currently open mailbox will be removed if the mailbox was NOT opened in read-only mode. If
autoExpunge is false, you disconnect, or you open another mailbox, messages marked as Deleted will NOT be removed from the currently open mailbox.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
addBox(< string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Creates a new mailbox on the server.
mailboxName should include any necessary prefix/path.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
delBox(< string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Removes a specific mailbox that exists on the server.
mailboxName should including any necessary prefix/path.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
renameBox(< string >oldMailboxName, < string >newMailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Renames a specific mailbox that exists on the server. Both
oldMailboxName and
newMailboxName should include any necessary prefix/path.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < Box >mailbox. Note: Renaming the 'INBOX' mailbox will instead cause all messages in 'INBOX' to be moved to the new mailbox.
subscribeBox(< string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Subscribes to a specific mailbox that exists on the server.
mailboxName should include any necessary prefix/path.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
unsubscribeBox(< string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Unsubscribes from a specific mailbox that exists on the server.
mailboxName should include any necessary prefix/path.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
status(< string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Fetches information about a mailbox other than the one currently open.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < Box >mailbox. Note: There is no guarantee that this will be a fast operation on the server. Also, do not call this on the currently open mailbox.
getBoxes([< string >nsPrefix, ]< function >callback) - (void) - Obtains the full list of mailboxes. If
nsPrefix is not specified, the main personal namespace is used.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < object >boxes.
boxes has the following format (with example values):
{ INBOX: // mailbox name
{ attribs: [], // mailbox attributes. An attribute of 'NOSELECT' indicates the mailbox cannot
// be opened
delimiter: '/', // hierarchy delimiter for accessing this mailbox's direct children.
children: null, // an object containing another structure similar in format to this top level,
// otherwise null if no children
parent: null // pointer to parent mailbox, null if at the top level
},
Work:
{ attribs: [],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: null
},
'[Gmail]':
{ attribs: [ '\\NOSELECT' ],
delimiter: '/',
children:
{ 'All Mail':
{ attribs: [ '\\All' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
},
Drafts:
{ attribs: [ '\\Drafts' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
},
Important:
{ attribs: [ '\\Important' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
},
'Sent Mail':
{ attribs: [ '\\Sent' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
},
Spam:
{ attribs: [ '\\Junk' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
},
Starred:
{ attribs: [ '\\Flagged' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
},
Trash:
{ attribs: [ '\\Trash' ],
delimiter: '/',
children: null,
parent: [Circular]
}
},
parent: null
}
}
getSubscribedBoxes([< string >nsPrefix, ]< function >callback) - (void) - Obtains the full list of subscribed mailboxes. If
nsPrefix is not specified, the main personal namespace is used.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < object >boxes.
boxes has the same format as getBoxes above.
expunge([< MessageSource >uids, ]< function >callback) - (void) - Permanently removes all messages flagged as Deleted in the currently open mailbox. If the server supports the 'UIDPLUS' capability,
uids can be supplied to only remove messages that both have their uid in
uids and have the \Deleted flag set.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err. Note: At least on Gmail, performing this operation with any currently open mailbox that is not the Spam or Trash mailbox will merely archive any messages marked as Deleted (by moving them to the 'All Mail' mailbox).
append(< mixed >msgData, [< object >options, ]< function >callback) - (void) - Appends a message to selected mailbox.
msgData is a string or Buffer containing an RFC-822 compatible MIME message. Valid
options properties are:
['Seen', 'Flagged']) to append to the message. Default: (no flags)
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
All functions below have sequence number-based counterparts that can be accessed by using the 'seq' namespace of the imap connection's instance (e.g. conn.seq.search() returns sequence number(s) instead of UIDs, conn.seq.fetch() fetches by sequence number(s) instead of UIDs, etc):
search(< array >criteria, < function >callback) - (void) - Searches the currently open mailbox for messages using given criteria.
criteria is a list describing what you want to find. For criteria types that require arguments, use an array instead of just the string criteria type name (e.g. ['FROM', 'foo@bar.com']). Prefix criteria types with an "!" to negate.
The following message flags are valid types that do not have arguments:
The following are valid types that require string value(s):
The following are valid types that require a string parseable by JavaScript's Date object OR a Date instance:
The following are valid types that require one Integer value:
The following are valid criterion that require one or more Integer values:
Note 1: For the UID-based search (i.e. "conn.search()"), you can retrieve the UIDs for sequence numbers by just supplying an array of sequence numbers and/or ranges as a criteria (e.g. [ '24:29', 19, '66:*' ]).
Note 2: By default, all criterion are ANDed together. You can use the special 'OR' on two criterion to find messages matching either search criteria (see example below).
criteria examples:
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < array >UIDs.
fetch(< MessageSource >source, [< object >options]) - ImapFetch - Fetches message(s) in the currently open mailbox.
Valid
options properties are:
* **markSeen** - _boolean_ - Mark message(s) as read when fetched. **Default:** false
* **struct** - _boolean_ - Fetch the message structure. **Default:** false
* **envelope** - _boolean_ - Fetch the message envelope. **Default:** false
* **size** - _boolean_ - Fetch the RFC822 size. **Default:** false
* **modifiers** - _object_ - Fetch modifiers defined by IMAP extensions. **Default:** (none)
* **extensions** - _array_ - Fetch custom fields defined by IMAP extensions, e.g. ['X-MAILBOX', 'X-REAL-UID']. **Default:** (none)
* **bodies** - _mixed_ - A string or Array of strings containing the body part section to fetch. **Default:** (none) Example sections:
* 'HEADER' - The message header
* 'HEADER.FIELDS (TO FROM SUBJECT)' - Specific header fields only
* 'HEADER.FIELDS.NOT (TO FROM SUBJECT)' - Header fields only that do not match the fields given
* 'TEXT' - The message body
* '' - The entire message (header + body)
* 'MIME' - MIME-related header fields only (e.g. 'Content-Type')
**Note:** You can also prefix `bodies` strings (i.e. 'TEXT', 'HEADER', 'HEADER.FIELDS', and 'HEADER.FIELDS.NOT' for `message/rfc822` messages and 'MIME' for any kind of message) with part ids. For example: '1.TEXT', '1.2.HEADER', '2.MIME', etc.
**Note 2:** 'HEADER*' sections are only valid for parts whose content type is `message/rfc822`, including the root part (no part id).
copy(< MessageSource >source, < string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Copies message(s) in the currently open mailbox to another mailbox.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
move(< MessageSource >source, < string >mailboxName, < function >callback) - (void) - Moves message(s) in the currently open mailbox to another mailbox.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err. Note: The message(s) in the destination mailbox will have a new message UID.
addFlags(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >flags, < function >callback) - (void) - Adds flag(s) to message(s).
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
delFlags(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >flags, < function >callback) - (void) - Removes flag(s) from message(s).
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
setFlags(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >flags, < function >callback) - (void) - Sets the flag(s) for message(s).
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
addKeywords(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >keywords, < function >callback) - (void) - Adds keyword(s) to message(s).
keywords is either a single keyword or an array of keywords.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
delKeywords(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >keywords, < function >callback) - (void) - Removes keyword(s) from message(s).
keywords is either a single keyword or an array of keywords.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
setKeywords(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >keywords, < function >callback) - (void) - Sets keyword(s) for message(s).
keywords is either a single keyword or an array of keywords.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
serverSupports(< string >capability) - boolean - Checks if the server supports the specified capability.
Gmail
Server capability: X-GM-EXT-1
search() criteria extensions:
fetch() will automatically retrieve the thread id, unique message id, and labels (named 'x-gm-thrid', 'x-gm-msgid', 'x-gm-labels' respectively)
Additional Connection instance methods (seqno-based counterparts exist):
setLabels(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >labels, < function >callback) - (void) - Replaces labels of message(s) with
labels.
labels is either a single label or an array of labels.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
addLabels(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >labels, < function >callback) - (void) - Adds
labels to message(s).
labels is either a single label or an array of labels.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
delLabels(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >labels, < function >callback) - (void) - Removes
labels from message(s).
labels is either a single label or an array of labels.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
RFC2087
Server capability: QUOTA
Additional Connection instance methods:
setQuota(< string >quotaRoot, < object >quotas, < function >callback) - (void) - Sets the resource limits for
quotaRoot using the limits in
quotas.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < object >limits.
limits has the same format as
limits passed to getQuota()'s callback. Example
quotas properties (taken from RFC2087):
getQuota(< string >quotaRoot, < function >callback) - (void) - Gets the resource usage and limits for
quotaRoot.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < object >limits.
limits is keyed on the resource name, where the values are objects with the following properties:
getQuotaRoot(< string >mailbox, < function >callback) - (void) - Gets the list of quota roots for
mailbox and the resource usage and limits for each.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < object >info.
info is keyed on the quota root name, where the values are objects structured like
limits given by getQuota(). Example
info:
{
'': {
storage: { usage: 20480, limit: 102400 }
},
foo: {
storage: { usage: 1024, limit: 4096 },
message: { usage: 14, limit: 9001 }
}
}
RFC4315
Server capability: UIDPLUS
The callback passed to append() will receive an additional argument (the UID of the appended message): < integer >appendedUID.
The callback passed to copy(), move(), seq.copy(), seq.move() will receive an additional argument (the UID(s) of the copied message(s) in the destination mailbox): < mixed >newUIDs.
newUIDs can be an integer if just one message was copied, or a string for multiple messages (e.g. '100:103' or '100,125,130' or '100,200:201').
RFC4551
Server capability: CONDSTORE
Connection event 'update' info may contain the additional property:
search() criteria extensions:
modseq callback parameter is the highest modification sequence value of all the messages identified in the search results.
fetch() will automatically retrieve the modification sequence value (named 'modseq') for each message.
fetch() modifier:
The Box type can now have the following property when using openBox() or status():
Additional Connection instance methods (seqno-based counterparts exist):
addFlagsSince(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >flags, < string >modseq, < function >callback) - (void) - Adds flag(s) to message(s) that have not changed since
modseq.
flags is either a single flag or an array of flags.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
delFlagsSince(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >flags, < string >modseq, < function >callback) - (void) - Removes flag(s) from message(s) that have not changed since
modseq.
flags is either a single flag or an array of flags.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
setFlagsSince(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >flags, < string >modseq, < function >callback) - (void) - Sets the flag(s) for message(s) that have not changed since
modseq.
flags is either a single flag or an array of flags.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
addKeywordsSince(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >keywords, < string >modseq, < function >callback) - (void) - Adds keyword(s) to message(s) that have not changed since
modseq.
keywords is either a single keyword or an array of keywords.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
delKeywordsSince(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >keywords, < string >modseq, < function >callback) - (void) - Removes keyword(s) from message(s) that have not changed since
modseq.
keywords is either a single keyword or an array of keywords.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
setKeywordsSince(< MessageSource >source, < mixed >keywords, < string >modseq, < function >callback) - (void) - Sets keyword(s) for message(s) that have not changed since
modseq.
keywords is either a single keyword or an array of keywords.
callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
RFC4731
Server capability: ESEARCH
Additional Connection instance methods (seqno-based counterpart exists):
esearch(< array >criteria, < array >options, < function >callback) - (void) - A variant of search() that can return metadata about results.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < object >info.
info has possible keys: 'all', 'min', 'max', 'count'. Valid
options:
'ALL' - Retrieves UIDs in a compact form (e.g. [2, '10:11'] instead of search()'s [2, 10, 11]) that match the criteria.
'MIN' - Retrieves the lowest UID that satisfies the criteria.
'MAX' - Retrieves the highest UID that satisfies the criteria.
'COUNT' - Retrieves the number of messages that satisfy the criteria.
Note: specifying no
options or [] for
options is the same as ['ALL']
RFC5256
Server capability: SORT
Additional Connection instance methods (seqno-based counterpart exists):
sort(< array >sortCriteria, < array >searchCriteria, < function >callback) - (void) - Performs a sorted search(). A seqno-based counterpart also exists for this function.
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < array >UIDs. Valid
sortCriteria are (reverse sorting of individual criteria is done by prefixing the criteria with '-'):
Server capability: THREAD=REFERENCES, THREAD=ORDEREDSUBJECT
Additional Connection instance methods (seqno-based counterpart exists):
searchCriteria and groups the resulting search results using the given
algorithm (e.g. 'references', 'orderedsubject').
callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < array >UIDs.
UIDs is a nested array.
Several things not yet implemented in no particular order: