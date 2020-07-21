openbase logo
ima

imageviewer

by Fengyuan Chen
1.1.0 (see all)

⚠️ [Deprecated] No longer maintained, please use https://github.com/fengyuanchen/jquery-viewer

Readme

Viewer

A simple jQuery image viewing plugin. As of v1.0.0, the core code of Viewer is replaced with Viewer.js.

  • Demo
  • Viewer.js - JavaScript image viewer (recommended)
  • jquery-viewer - A jQuery plugin wrapper for Viewer.js (recommended for jQuery users to use this instead of Viewer)

Main

dist/
├── viewer.css
├── viewer.min.css   (compressed)
├── viewer.js        (UMD)
├── viewer.min.js    (UMD, compressed)
├── viewer.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── viewer.esm.js    (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install imageviewer jquery

Include files:

<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script><!-- jQuery is required -->
<script src="/path/to/viewer.js"></script>
<link  href="/path/to/viewer.css" rel="stylesheet">

Usage

Initialize with $.fn.viewer method.

<!-- a block container is required -->
<div>
  <img id="image" src="picture.jpg" alt="Picture">
</div>

<div>
  <ul id="images">
    <li><img src="picture-1.jpg" alt="Picture 1"></li>
    <li><img src="picture-2.jpg" alt="Picture 2"></li>
    <li><img src="picture-3.jpg" alt="Picture 3"></li>
  </ul>
</div>

var $image = $('#image');

$image.viewer({
  inline: true,
  viewed: function() {
    $image.viewer('zoomTo', 1);
  }
});

// Get the Viewer.js instance after initialized
var viewer = $image.data('viewer');

// View a list of images
$('#images').viewer();

Options

See the available options of Viewer.js.

$().viewer(options);

Methods

See the available methods of Viewer.js.

$().viewer('method', argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);

Events

See the available events of Viewer.js.

$().on('event', handler);

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.fn.viewer.noConflict method to revert to it.

<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="viewer.js"></script>
<script>
  $.fn.viewer.noConflict();
  // Code that uses other plugin's "$().viewer" can follow here.
</script>

Browser support

It is the same as the browser support of Viewer.js. As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

Tutorials

