imagetracerjs

Simple raster image tracer and vectorizer written in JavaScript.

Table of contents

Getting started

Using in the Browser

Include the script:

<script src= "imagetracer_v1.2.6.js" > </ script >

Then:

ImageTracer.imageToSVG( 'panda.png' , function ( svgstr ) { ImageTracer.appendSVGString( svgstr, 'svgcontainer' ); }, 'posterized2' );

Using with Node.js

Node.js Command line interface example:

imagetracerjs/nodecli>node nodecli ../panda .png outfilename panda .svg scale 10

Expected result:

imagetracerjs/nodecli/panda .svg was saved!

News

NEW: InkScape extension

FIXED: hole shape parent search (Issues #31 #39)

FIXED: Handle (absolute) paths in CLI correctly Issue #42

RGBA ImageData check in colorquantization(), solving Issue #24 and #18

options.layering : default 0 = sequential, new method ; 1 = parallel, old method. (Enhancement Issue #17)

: default 0 = sequential, new method ; 1 = parallel, old method. (Enhancement Issue #17) case insensitive option preset names

README.md reorganizing

Version history

API

Function name Arguments Returns Run type imageToSVG image_url /*string*/ , callback /*function*/ , options /*optional object or preset name*/ Nothing, callback(svgstring) will be executed Asynchronous, Browser only imagedataToSVG imagedata /*object*/ , options /*optional object or preset name*/ svgstring /*string*/ Synchronous, Browser & Node.js imageToTracedata image_url /*string*/ , callback /*function*/ , options /*optional object or preset name*/ Nothing, callback(tracedata) will be executed Asynchronous, Browser only imagedataToTracedata imagedata /*object*/ , options /*optional object or preset name*/ tracedata /*object*/ Synchronous, Browser & Node.js

imagedata is standard ImageData here, canvas is canvas .

Helper Functions (Browser only)

Function name Arguments Returns Run type appendSVGString svgstring /*string*/, parentid /*string*/ Nothing, an SVG will be appended to the container DOM element with id=parentid. Synchronous, Browser only loadImage url /*string*/, callback /*function*/ Nothing, loading an image from a URL, then executing callback(canvas) Asynchronous, Browser only getImgdata canvas /*object*/ imagedata /*object*/ Synchronous, Browser only

imagedata is standard ImageData here, canvas is canvas . There are more functions for advanced users, read the source if you are interested. :)

"Browser only" means that Node.js doesn't have built-in canvas and DOM support as of 2018, so loading an image to an ImageData object needs an external library.

Options

You can use an option preset name (string) or an options object to control the tracing and rendering process.

These strings can be passed instead of the options object: 'default' 'posterized1' 'posterized2' 'posterized3' 'curvy' 'sharp' 'detailed' 'smoothed' 'grayscale' 'fixedpalette' 'randomsampling1' 'randomsampling2' 'artistic1' 'artistic2' 'artistic3' 'artistic4'

Read more about options.

Examples

Using in the Browser

Include the script:

<script src= "imagetracer_v1.2.6.js" > </ script >

Then

ImageTracer.imageToSVG( 'smiley.png' , alert ); ImageTracer.imageToSVG( 'smiley.png' , ImageTracer.appendSVGString, { ltres : 0.1 , qtres : 1 , scale : 10 , strokewidth : 5 } ); ImageTracer.imageToSVG( 'panda.png' , function ( svgstr ) { ImageTracer.appendSVGString( svgstr, 'svgcontainer' ); }, 'posterized2' ); ImageTracer.loadImage( 'panda.png' , function ( canvas ) { ( document .getElementById( 'canvascontainer' )).appendChild(canvas); } ); ImageTracer.loadImage( 'smiley.png' , function ( canvas ) { var imgd = ImageTracer.getImgdata( canvas ); var svgstr = ImageTracer.imagedataToSVG( imgd, { scale : 5 } ); ImageTracer.appendSVGString( svgstr, 'svgcontainer' ); } ); ImageTracer.imageToTracedata( 'smiley.png' , function ( tracedata ) { alert( JSON .stringify( tracedata ) ); }, { ltres : 0.1 , qtres : 1 , scale : 10 } ); ImageTracer.loadImage( 'smiley.png' , function ( canvas ) { var imgd = ImageTracer.getImgdata(canvas); var tracedata = ImageTracer.imagedataToTracedata( imgd, { ltres : 1 , qtres : 0.01 , scale : 10 } ); alert( JSON .stringify( tracedata ) ); } );

Using with Node.js CLI

Node.js Command line interface example:

imagetracerjs/nodecli>node nodecli ../panda .png outfilename panda .svg scale 10

Expected result:

imagetracerjs/nodecli/panda .svg was saved!

CLI parameter names are supported both with and without trailing dash: -scale 10 and scale 10 are both correct. Almost all options are supported, except pal and layercontainerid .

Simple Node.js converting example

; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var ImageTracer = require ( __dirname + '/../imagetracer_v1.2.6' ); var PNGReader = require ( __dirname + '/PNGReader' ); var infilepath = __dirname + '/' + 'panda.png' ; var outfilepath = __dirname + '/' + 'panda.svg' ; fs.readFile( infilepath, function ( err, bytes ) { if (err){ console .log(err); throw err; } var reader = new PNGReader(bytes); reader.parse( function ( err, png ) { if (err){ console .log(err); throw err; } var myImageData = { width :png.width, height :png.height, data :png.pixels }; var options = { scale : 5 }; var svgstring = ImageTracer.imagedataToSVG( myImageData, options ); fs.writeFile( outfilepath, svgstring, function ( err ) { if (err){ console .log(err); throw err; } console .log( outfilepath + ' was saved!' ); } ); }); } );

Tracedata processing / Simplify.js example

It's possible to process the traced geometry and color data before SVG rendering. This example simplify_interop.html shows polyline simplification. You need to download simplify.js from https://github.com/mourner/simplify-js .

InkScape extension

ImageTracer is available as an InkScape extension: https://inkscape.org/~MarioVoigt/%E2%98%85imagetracerjs-for-inkscape-1x

Screenshots

Thanks Mario Voigt!

Process overview

See Process overview and Ideas for improvement

License

The Unlicense / PUBLIC DOMAIN

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org